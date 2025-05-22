Login
Latest News
Toyota Vellfire Review: Ultimate Minivan?
Bajaj Auto Set To Acquire Majority Stake In KTM
2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Launched At Rs 6.89 Lakh
Tata Altroz Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Top 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In India
Latest Videos
ZENO EMARA ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE FIRST LOOKToyota Vellfire Review | Why Get The S-Class When You Can Have This? | Perfect Chauffeured Car?BMW CE 02 REVIEW: THE GOOD & THE BAD!
Latest Articles
Top 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In India
High Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To Apply
How To Download Your E-Driving License Online In India
Top 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In India
Top 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Automatic Cars In India
Throttle and Tribute: Celebrating The Navy's Spirit On Two Wheels
Top 10 Must-Have Car Care Products For Every Car Owner
Listed: Top 10 Fastest Cars In The World (January 2025)
Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP
2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Launched At Rs 6.89 Lakh

The 2025 Tata Altroz facelift features updated styling and added features, while continuing with the same engine options.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 22, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Tata Altroz facelift launched in India
  • Offered in 5 key trim levels; Prices top out at Rs 11.49 lakh
  • Gets a sharper exterior design and fresh interior layout

Tata Motors has finally launched the facelifted version of its Altroz premium hatchback. First launched in 2020, the Altroz has received incremental updates over the years, and this is the first major refresh for the hatchback. The updated model brings a host of changes to both its design and feature list, alongside revised variant nomenclature. Prices for the updated Altroz start at Rs 6.89 lakh and go up to Rs 11.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). This makes it Rs 24,000 dearer than the previous model. Bookings for the new Altroz will commence on June 2. 

 

Variants Petrol MT Petrol AMT Petrol DCA CNG MT Diesel MT 
Smart Rs 6.89 lakh   Rs 7.89 lakh  
Pure Rs 7.69 lakh Rs 8.29 lakh  Rs 8.79 lakh Rs 8.99 lakh 
Pure S Rs 8.05 lakh Rs 8.65 lakh  Rs 9.15 lakh  
Creative Rs 8.69 lakh  Rs 9.29 lakh  Rs 9.79 lakh  
Creative S Rs 9.05 lakh Rs 9.65 lakh Rs 10.30 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 10.35 lakh 
Accomplished S Rs 9.99 lakh  Rs 11.24 lakh Rs 11.09 lakh  Rs 11.29 lakh 
Accomplished + S   Rs 11.49 lakh   

 

Also Read: Tata Altroz New vs Old: Exterior, Interior and Features

 

2025 tata altroz facelift launched at rs 689 lakh 1

The 2025 Altroz looks sharper than before and gels with Tata's latest styling language. It features new LED projector headlamps integrated with LED DRLs, a redesigned front grille with a patterned 3D finish, and a more sculpted front bumper giving it a sportier look. The profile now sports blacked-out alloy wheels and flush-fitting door handles, which we have seen on other higher Tata SUVs. At the rear, the hatchback continues with a blacked-out tailgate but now adds new ‘Infinity LED connected taillamps’ in the top variants.  

 
Tata has changed the names of the variant lineup, and the facelifted Altroz will be offered in five key trim levels: Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ S. Coming to the interior, the Altroz sees a redesigned dashboard layout, which we have come to expect from Tata vehicles lately. The two-spoke illuminated steering wheel is picked from its stablemates, so is the gear lever, AC vents and air conditioning controls. 

Tata Altroz facelift 2

Moving to features, higher variants get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an instrument cluster of the same size. Other features of interest include a 360-degree camera, wireless smartphone charging, rear AC vents, keyless entry, cruise control, and blind spot monitoring. The fully loaded Accomplished+ S trim also includes over 50 connected car tech features and an inbuilt air purifier. 

 

Also Read: Tata Altroz Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

 2025 tata altroz facelift launched at rs 689 lakh
On the powertrain front, the 2025 Tata Altroz retains the existing engine lineup but gets an additional transmission option. The 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine produces 87 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, the bi-fuel CNG is also offered with the 1.2-litre mill. Lastly, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel punches out 88 bhp and 200 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual, which is offered across the lineup, while the 6-speed dual-clutch auto and the new 5-speed AMT are reserved for the petrol engine. 

 

It remains to be seen if the new Altroz will get the Racer variant, which was powered by the Nexon-borrowed 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, good for 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque.  

 
The 2025 Tata Altroz continues to compete with rivals such as the Hyundai i20 and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in the Indian market. 

# Tata Motors# 2025 Tata Altroz# 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift# Tata Altroz Facelift launch# Tata Altroz facelift# 2025 Tata Altroz Launched# Tata Altroz# Tata Altroz hatchback# Tata Altroz Car# Altroz facelift# Altroz# Tata Cars# 2025 Tata Altroz full prices# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

