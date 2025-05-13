Login
Tata Altroz New vs Old: Exterior, Interior and Features

With the facelift, Tata's premium hatchback now receives a range of revisions to its exterior and cabin. Here’s a deeper look at what all has changed
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 13, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Gets a range of styling revisions.
  • Comes with mild updates to the cabin.
  • Powertrain options expected to be carried over.

After teasing the vehicle multiple times, Tata Motors has finally unveiled the facelifted version of its Altroz hatchback. The first major update to the hatchback since its introduction over five years ago, this is essentially a mid-cycle facelift for the hatchback. With the facelift, the model now receives a range of revisions to its exterior and cabin. Here’s a deeper look into the changes between the outgoing and newly introduced model. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Revealed Ahead Of May 22 Launch; 5 Trim Levels Confirmed
 

Exterior

Tata Altroz New vs Old Exterior Interior and Features
The Altroz facelift gets revised headlamps, front bumper, and a new tail lamp

 

The changes on the Altroz facelift, while quite subtle, are most apparent on the exterior of the hatchback. The headlight housings, while similar in shape to the outgoing model, have revised internals sporting a black shade, rectangular projectors, and curvy daytime-running lights towards the upper end, which are quite reminiscent of the current Nexon. Other changes up front include a new grille, which has different patterning, while the front bumper now sports more black plastic trims than the older model.


In profile, the only noticeable changes appear to be the new black alloy wheels and the flush-fitting door handles. Towards the rear, the Altroz continues to feature black finishing underneath the windshield, although the design of tail lamps have changed, and now run the entire width of the rear end.


The list of colour options offered in the Altroz facelift include Dune Glow, Ember Glow, Royal Blue, Pure Grey and Pristine White. 

 

Also Read: Tata Altroz Facelift Interior Revealed Ahead Of Launch

 

Interior and Features

Tata Altroz New vs Old Exterior Interior and Features 1
The interior receives a few changes that give it a more upmarket look

 

While the interior layout of the new car is identical to the older one, the cabin has undergone a few refreshments to keep it up to date. The most obvious change is the integration of a new 10.25-inch digital instrument display while the touchscreen, like the older model, is also a 10.25-inch display. The old steering wheel has also been replaced by the newer two-spoke unit, which is seen in other models from Tata Motors. The air con controls have also been reworked, and now look more upmarket than before. 


While the previous model was offered in nine trims in total, the new model can be had in five trims- Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S and Accomplished+ S. The list of features offered on the new model however, is nearly identical to the previous one. This includes six airbags as standard, wireless smartphone charging, voice assisted electric sunroof (optional), 360 degree camera, and push button start. 

 

Also Read: Tata Altroz Facelift Officially Teased; Gets Newer Fascia, Flush Door Handles, LED Headlamps And Connected Taillamps
 

Powertrains


While Tata Motors has not officially shared the specifications of the Altroz, stating that it will do so closer to the launch date, we expect the existing crop of engines to be carried over. These include a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol (87 bhp, 115 Nm) and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine (88 bhp, 200 Nm). It is unclear if the turbo-petrol engine, which is only offered in the ‘Racer’ variant, will initially be on offer, although it will most likely be introduced at a later stage. The CNG option meanwhile will continue to be on offer.

