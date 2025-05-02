Login
Tata Altroz Facelift Officially Teased; Gets Newer Fascia, Flush Door Handles, LED Headlamps And Connected Taillamps

This is the first major update for the Altroz since its arrival in 2019.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 2, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Newer grille design in reworked fascia
  • Likely to be more aerodynamic than before
  • All-LED headlamps and connected taillamp akin to family design

Tata has officially teased the upcoming Altroz facelift for the first time. The Altroz was first launched in late 2019, and this facelift is the first proper update for the slow-selling B-segment hatchback. 

Altroz FL

Also Read: Tata Altroz Facelift India Launch On May 21
 

In the teaser, although all digitally rendered, we see a newer fascia which wears twin headlamps setup as seen on all Tata cars of late. The all-LED headlamps have a dual barrel projector with an LED eyebrow design. As for the grille, its newly designed with Tata logo popping out in the centre. At the back, the connected tail lamps have a T-shaped design on either end. Even the bumper looks more sculpted and sportier than before. 

Altroz FL 4

 

Also Read: Tata Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV Offered With Benefits Up To Rs 1.71 Lakh
 

There might be a few tweaks done to the exterior to make it aerodynamic than before as the teaser shows a wind-tunnel like testing for the newer Altroz. No view of the cabin is available in the teaser. But we can expect similar changes which we have already seen on other Tata models like Nexon, Curvv and Harrier.  Under the bonnet, the powertrain choices will remain more or less unchanged. 

Altroz FL 5

Also Read: Tata Altroz Racer Review: Does This Hot Hatch Get Your Heart Racing?


With a possible reveal expected in the next few days, the Altroz facelift will be launched in India on May 21. It will continue its fight in the B-segment with the likes of the Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno. 

