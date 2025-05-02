Tata Altroz Facelift Officially Teased; Gets Newer Fascia, Flush Door Handles, LED Headlamps And Connected Taillamps

Tata has officially teased the upcoming Altroz facelift for the first time. The Altroz was first launched in late 2019, and this facelift is the first proper update for the slow-selling B-segment hatchback.

In the teaser, although all digitally rendered, we see a newer fascia which wears twin headlamps setup as seen on all Tata cars of late. The all-LED headlamps have a dual barrel projector with an LED eyebrow design. As for the grille, its newly designed with Tata logo popping out in the centre. At the back, the connected tail lamps have a T-shaped design on either end. Even the bumper looks more sculpted and sportier than before.

There might be a few tweaks done to the exterior to make it aerodynamic than before as the teaser shows a wind-tunnel like testing for the newer Altroz. No view of the cabin is available in the teaser. But we can expect similar changes which we have already seen on other Tata models like Nexon, Curvv and Harrier. Under the bonnet, the powertrain choices will remain more or less unchanged.

With a possible reveal expected in the next few days, the Altroz facelift will be launched in India on May 21. It will continue its fight in the B-segment with the likes of the Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.