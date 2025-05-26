Tata Altroz Facelift vs Maruti Baleno: Premium Hatchback Showdown

India’s premium hatchback segment has always been a go-to choice for someone who wanted the practicality of a large car in a compact footprint. With just three players around, the competition has fierced with the arrival of an update for the ageing Altroz. How is it stacking up with the bestseller, the Baleno, on paper?

Dimensions: Both Big on Space

Dimension Altroz Facelift Baleno Length 3990 3990 Width 1755 1745 Height 1523 1500 Wheelbase 2501 2520

When it comes to dimensions, both these hatchbacks are nearly identical in length, but the Altroz is slightly taller and wider, offering a more solid road presence. The Baleno has a slightly longer wheelbase, translating to slightly better rear seat legroom. When it comes to boot space, the Altroz triumphs with the best-in-segment boot space of 345 litres, whereas the Baleno offers 318 litres of luggage space.

Design & Styling: Sharp vs Smooth

With the update, the Altroz facelift introduces a more modern look, which brings it in line with the Tata family design. It now has a connected LED tail-light bar, sleeker LED headlamps with eyebrow DRL. Nexon-inspired bumpers and flush-fitting door handles—a first in this segment. It is a first major update for the Altroz since its arrival in 2019, and it's not just a sticker job but a smart way to integrate the newer changes without altering the body panels.

On the other hand, the Baleno maintains a fluidic design language with chrome detailing, a wide front grille, and LED projector headlamps. It feels more mature and refined rather than aggressive. However, it needs to be pointed out that the current Baleno arrived in 2022 and has become a household face since, but is in need of an update soon.

Features & In-Cabin Experience

When it comes to features, the Altroz facelift has made it more modern than the outgoing model, which was becoming a bit long in the tooth. As is the case with all modern-day Tatas, the feature list is extensive.

Altroz Features List:

10.25-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System Fully Digital Instrument Cluster Wireless Android Auto And Apple CarPlay 360-Degree Camera 6 Airbags Wireless Charger Auto Climate Control With Rear AC Vents JBL Sound System Voice Assistance Illuminated Steering Logo Flush Door Handles 16-Inch Alloy Wheels

Baleno Features List:

9-Inch Smartplay Pro+ Touchscreen Head-Up Display (HUD) Arkamys Sound System 360-Degree Camera Auto Climate Control 6 Airbags Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Cruise Control Rear AC Vents

Engine Options & Performance

When it comes to powertrain choices, the Tata Altroz clearly has an edge over here. Available with both petrol and segment-only diesel, the Altroz also offers a CNG derivative across the variant spread. Meanwhile, the Baleno gets a single petrol choice, which can also be had with the CNG kit. While the Altroz also came with a sportier derivative called the Racer, it has been discontinued with the facelift. The Baleno, meanwhile, never came with any sportier variant except for the long-gone RS in the pre-facelift generation.

Altroz Powertrains:

- 1.2-litre Petrol – 86bhp and 115 Nm

- 1.5-litre Diesel – 88bhp and 200 Nm

- 1.2-litre CNG – 72bhp and 103 Nm

Gearbox: 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT and 6-speed DCT

Baleno Powertrains:

1.2-litre Petrol – 88bhp and 113 Nm

1.2-litre CNG – 76bhp and 98.5 Nm

Gearbox: 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

Pricing and Verdict

While the Baleno is still more affordable of the two at the base and top end, the Altroz justifies its premium with more powertrain options and segment-first features. If you want multiple engine choices, including diesel or CNG, and are also looking for unique features, high safety factor and fresh looks, the Altroz makes for a better bet of the two. But if you want a highly frugal petrol powertrain with good drivability, don’t mind the subtle but slightly household styling and prefer the vast service network, high resale value and hassle-free ownership that comes with the Maruti badge, the Baleno should be your preferred choice. While the Altroz facelift brings more flair, flexibility, and premium features to the table, making it the more exciting choice for buyers who want more than just practicality, the Baleno is still a proven all-rounder — comfortable, efficient, and easy to live with.