Tata Altroz Facelift vs Maruti Baleno: Premium Hatchback Showdown

If you’re in the market for a feature-rich, stylish, and practical hatchback, both the Altroz and Baleno are worth considering. But which one should you pick? Here's a detailed comparison
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 26, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Altroz is the only one to offer diesel in the segment
  • Baleno sells at an average of 14000 units a month
  • The i20 is the only third rival in the segment

India’s premium hatchback segment has always been a go-to choice for someone who wanted the practicality of a large car in a compact footprint. With just three players around, the competition has fierced with the arrival of an update for the ageing Altroz. How is it stacking up with the bestseller, the Baleno, on paper? 

 

Dimensions: Both Big on Space

DimensionAltroz FaceliftBaleno
Length39903990
Width17551745
Height15231500
Wheelbase25012520

When it comes to dimensions, both these hatchbacks are nearly identical in length, but the Altroz is slightly taller and wider, offering a more solid road presence. The Baleno has a slightly longer wheelbase, translating to slightly better rear seat legroom. When it comes to boot space, the Altroz triumphs with the best-in-segment boot space of 345 litres, whereas the Baleno offers 318 litres of luggage space. 

 

Also Read: Tata Altroz Facelift: Variants, Prices Explained

 

Design & Styling: Sharp vs Smooth

2025 tata altroz facelift images 3

With the update, the Altroz facelift introduces a more modern look, which brings it in line with the Tata family design. It now has a connected LED tail-light bar, sleeker LED headlamps with eyebrow DRL. Nexon-inspired bumpers and flush-fitting door handles—a first in this segment. It is a first major update for the Altroz since its arrival in 2019, and it's not just a sticker job but a smart way to integrate the newer changes without altering the body panels. 

 

Also Read: Tata Altroz New vs Old: Exterior, Interior and Features

Story

On the other hand, the Baleno maintains a fluidic design language with chrome detailing, a wide front grille, and LED projector headlamps. It feels more mature and refined rather than aggressive. However, it needs to be pointed out that the current Baleno arrived in 2022 and has become a household face since, but is in need of an update soon. 

 

Features & In-Cabin Experience

2025 tata altroz facelift images 7

When it comes to features, the Altroz facelift has made it more modern than the outgoing model, which was becoming a bit long in the tooth. As is the case with all modern-day Tatas, the feature list is extensive.

 

Also Read: 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Launched At Rs 6.89 Lakh

 

Altroz Features List: 

10.25-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

Fully Digital Instrument Cluster

Wireless Android Auto And Apple CarPlay

360-Degree Camera

6 Airbags

Wireless Charger

Auto Climate Control With Rear AC Vents

JBL Sound System

Voice Assistance

Illuminated Steering Logo 

Flush Door Handles

16-Inch Alloy Wheels

t01snj64

Baleno Features List:

9-Inch Smartplay Pro+ Touchscreen

Head-Up Display (HUD)

Arkamys Sound System

360-Degree Camera

Auto Climate Control

6 Airbags

Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Cruise Control

Rear AC Vents

Engine Options & Performance

 

2025 tata altroz facelift images 4

 

When it comes to powertrain choices, the Tata Altroz clearly has an edge over here. Available with both petrol and segment-only diesel, the Altroz also offers a CNG derivative across the variant spread. Meanwhile, the Baleno gets a single petrol choice, which can also be had with the CNG kit. While the Altroz also came with a sportier derivative called the Racer, it has been discontinued with the facelift. The Baleno, meanwhile, never came with any sportier variant except for the long-gone RS in the pre-facelift generation. 

7phgh1

 

Altroz Powertrains:

- 1.2-litre Petrol – 86bhp and 115 Nm

- 1.5-litre Diesel – 88bhp and 200 Nm

- 1.2-litre CNG – 72bhp and 103 Nm

Gearbox: 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT and 6-speed DCT

 

Baleno Powertrains:

1.2-litre Petrol – 88bhp and 113 Nm

1.2-litre CNG – 76bhp and 98.5 Nm

Gearbox: 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

 

Pricing and Verdict

 

While the Baleno is still more affordable of the two at the base and top end, the Altroz justifies its premium with more powertrain options and segment-first features. If you want multiple engine choices, including diesel or CNG, and are also looking for unique features, high safety factor and fresh looks, the Altroz makes for a better bet of the two. But if you want a highly frugal petrol powertrain with good drivability, don’t mind the subtle but slightly household styling and prefer the vast service network, high resale value and hassle-free ownership that comes with the Maruti badge, the Baleno should be your preferred choice. While the Altroz facelift brings more flair, flexibility, and premium features to the table, making it the more exciting choice for buyers who want more than just practicality, the Baleno is still a proven all-rounder — comfortable, efficient, and easy to live with.

