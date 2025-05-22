Login
Tata Altroz Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Prices for the Altroz facelift are expected to range from Rs 6.80 lakh for the base model to Rs 12 lakh for the top of the line variant
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 22, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    Tata Motors is all set to launch the facelifted iteration of its Altroz hatchback in India. Having only received minor updates since its launch in 2020, this will be the first major refresh for the hatchback. Tata Motors has already revealed much about the car, including how it looks on the outside and inside, alongside many features that it will be offered with. The Altroz will be offered in five key trim levels: Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ S. Prices for the latest iteration of the hatchback are expected to range from Rs 6.80 lakh for the base model to Rs 12 lakh for the top-of-the-line variant.

     

    Also Read: 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Revealed Ahead Of May 22 Launch; 5 Trim Levels Confirmed

    Tata Altroz facelift

     The Altroz has received an array of revisions to its exterior design, which are in line with Tata’s new SUVs. These include new LED projector headlamps with embedded LED DRLs, revised front bumper, black-finished alloy wheels, flush-fitting front door handles, and new Infinity LED connected taillamps. Some features that will be offered in the new model include six airbags as standard, wireless smartphone charging, voice-assisted electric sunroof (optional), 360-degree cameras, and push-button start. The hatchback now gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen.

     

    Also Read: Tata Altroz Facelift Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation

    Tata Altroz facelift 2

    While yet to be officially confirmed, the list of engine options on the outgoing Altroz is largely expected to be retained. These include a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol (87 bhp, 115 Nm) and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine (88 bhp, 200 Nm). It is unclear if the turbo-petrol engine, which is only offered in the ‘Racer’ variant, will initially be on offer, although it will most likely be introduced at a later stage. The CNG option, meanwhile, will likely continue to be on offer.

     

    Also Read: Tata Altroz Facelift Interior Revealed Ahead Of Launch
     

    With the facelift, the Altroz’s rivals will reignite its rivalry with the likes of the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno.


     

    9:30 AM
    May 22, 2025

    Tata Motors will announce prices of the Altroz facelift today. The launch event is set to start at 11:00 AM.

    Tata Altroz facelift 1
    10:00 AM
    May 22, 2025

    Tata Motors has already revealed how the Altroz facelift looks like. The car gets a series of new styling cues on the outside that are in line with newer models from Tata Motors.

    Tata Altroz facelift
    10:15 AM
    May 22, 2025

    The cabin too has been updated with a revised dashboard fascia, new air-con controls and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster on top models.

    Tata Altroz facelift 2
    10:30 AM
    May 22, 2025

    Tata has confirmed that the Altroz facelift will arrive in five trim levels – Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S and Accomplished+ S. 

     

     

    11:00 AM
    May 22, 2025

    The launch event for the Tata Altroz facelift has begun.

    Whats App Image 2025 05 22 at 11 02 44 AM
    11:05 AM
    May 22, 2025

    Tata Motors states that it sold over 1.3 lakh CNG vehicles in FY2025, with 50 per cent year-over-year growth.

    Whats App Image 2025 05 22 at 11 06 36 AM
    11:13 AM
    May 22, 2025

    Here's a recap of few of the features offered in the Altroz facelift.

    Whats App Image 2025 05 22 at 11 12 51 AM
    Whats App Image 2025 05 22 at 11 12 13 AM
    Whats App Image 2025 05 22 at 11 10 57 AM
    11:17 AM
    May 22, 2025

    The Tata Altroz will continue to be offered with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. Tata has however now confirmed that aside from the manual and DCT, the Altroz facelift will also get a 5-speed AMT.

    Whats App Image 2025 05 22 at 11 17 38 AM
    Whats App Image 2025 05 22 at 11 17 57 AM
    11:25 AM
    May 22, 2025

    Here's the list of colour options that will be offered with the Tata Altroz facelift

    Whats App Image 2025 05 22 at 11 26 29 AM
    11:30 AM
    May 22, 2025

    Here are some more features that are offered in the Altroz facelift.

    Whats App Image 2025 05 22 at 11 34 09 AM 1
    Whats App Image 2025 05 22 at 11 34 09 AM
    11:36 AM
    May 22, 2025

    Here's the breakdown on the transmission options offered in the hatchback.

    Whats App Image 2025 05 22 at 11 37 04 AM
    11:39 AM
    May 22, 2025

    Here's the breakdown of the list of features offered in the Altroz facelift.

    Whats App Image 2025 05 22 at 11 40 53 AM
    11:45 AM
    May 22, 2025

    Tata has showcased the Altroz facelift on stage.

    Whats App Image 2025 05 22 at 11 47 12 AM 1
    Whats App Image 2025 05 22 at 11 47 12 AM
    11:50 AM
    May 22, 2025

    And here it is, the moment we've all been waiting for. Tata Motors has launched the Altroz facelift at an introductory price of Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata however, has not yet given the price of the top-spec Accomplished+S or the MT variants. Bookings will open on June 2. Full price list here:

    Whats App Image 2025 05 22 at 11 50 34 AM
    Whats App Image 2025 05 22 at 11 51 04 AM
    12:08 PM
    May 22, 2025

    For more details on the Tata Altroz facelift. Head to our launch story:

     

    2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Launched At Rs 6.89 Lakh

