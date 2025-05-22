Tata Altroz Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Tata Motors is all set to launch the facelifted iteration of its Altroz hatchback in India. Having only received minor updates since its launch in 2020, this will be the first major refresh for the hatchback. Tata Motors has already revealed much about the car, including how it looks on the outside and inside, alongside many features that it will be offered with. The Altroz will be offered in five key trim levels: Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ S. Prices for the latest iteration of the hatchback are expected to range from Rs 6.80 lakh for the base model to Rs 12 lakh for the top-of-the-line variant.

The Altroz has received an array of revisions to its exterior design, which are in line with Tata’s new SUVs. These include new LED projector headlamps with embedded LED DRLs, revised front bumper, black-finished alloy wheels, flush-fitting front door handles, and new Infinity LED connected taillamps. Some features that will be offered in the new model include six airbags as standard, wireless smartphone charging, voice-assisted electric sunroof (optional), 360-degree cameras, and push-button start. The hatchback now gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen.

While yet to be officially confirmed, the list of engine options on the outgoing Altroz is largely expected to be retained. These include a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol (87 bhp, 115 Nm) and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine (88 bhp, 200 Nm). It is unclear if the turbo-petrol engine, which is only offered in the ‘Racer’ variant, will initially be on offer, although it will most likely be introduced at a later stage. The CNG option, meanwhile, will likely continue to be on offer.

With the facelift, the Altroz’s rivals will reignite its rivalry with the likes of the Hyundai i20 , Maruti Suzuki Baleno .



