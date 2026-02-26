Second-Generation Ducati DesertX Unveiled: All You Need To Know

Ducati has unveiled the second-generation DesertX adventure bike, which is essentially a ground-up new model. The new DesertX gets a new engine, new monocoque chassis, updated suspension and electronics suite, and styling which is an evolution of the outgoing model, while retaining the core DesertX design DNA. The new DesertX is said to be easy to ride in everyday use and enjoyable both on road, and off-road excursions. In India, the new Ducati DesertX is expected to be launched towards the end of 2026.

The new DesertX has been redesigned from scratch, and according to Ducati, is an improved model in every way – the result of extensive feedback and experience gained over years of development and competition on the most challenging terrain. Ducati says the new DesertX has been created with the specific aim of further improving off-road performance without sacrificing its on-road performance. Ducati says the new DesertX is capable of enhancing the riding skills of every rider, from the simple enthusiast to the off-road professional.

New 890 cc V2 Engine

At the heart of the new Ducati DesertX V2 is the brand’s latest 890 cc V2 engine, replacing the outgoing model’s 937 cc, Testastretta unit. The four-valve unit is the lightest twin-cylinder engine ever produced by Ducati and features Ducati’s IVT, or Intake Variable Timing system, which is designed to offer generous power across the rev range every time with a prompt response every time the throttle is opened.

The new engine puts out 108.8 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 92 Nm at 7,000 rpm boasting of a more sustained torque curve with 70 per cent of the maximum value already available at 3,000 rpm, which is said to ensure quick response and great acceleration when exiting corners. The gear ratios specifically designed for the DesertX offers shorter first four gears to overcome even the most challenging obstacles, and a longer sixth gear to improve fuel consumption. The engine will offer less maintenance with oil changes every 15,000 km and valve clearance checks at 45,000 km.

New Monocoque Chassis

The new monocoque frame is unique in its segment and designed specifically for the DesertX, and uses the engine as a structural element, ensuring maximum compactness and increasing the rigidity of the frame to improve handling and intuitive riding. The new position of the airbox also offers better access to the air filter, which can be removed and cleaned after every off-road ride.

The rear trellis frame has been designed to offer easy access to the engine components, facilitating operations and reducing maintenance costs. According to Ducati, the aluminium swingarm is unique to the DesertX and built with higher strength for technical terrain.

The Brembo braking system with M4.32 monobloc calipers gets new 305 mm discs, dedicated pads and an axial pump with newly designed lever, aimed at offering greater modulation off-road and improved lever feel, while maintaining optimal braking power for road use. The set-up can easily accommodate a high front mud-guard without the need for additional kits.

Overall, the new chassis is said to guarantee better off-road performance while preserving the balance and precision on the road.

Suspension & Wheels

The second generation DesertX is equipped with rear suspension with progressive linkage, a solution which is said to improve both comfort and off-road behaviour. The new 46 mm upside down Kayaba fork is smoother and absorbs rough terrain, and is fully adjustable, equipped with hydraulic adjustments on both legs. This offers more experienced riders the ability to more effectively customise the bike’s behaviour and obstacles. The 21-inch tubeless spoked wheel at the front and 18-inch wheel at the rear are fitted with Pirelli Scorpion Rally Street tyres in 90/90 front and 150/70 rear sizes.

Ergonomics

The rider triangle has been changed by moving the footpegs back and the seat and handlebars forward, resulting in a less seated position for the rider to improve sport riding on the road and control of the bike off-road. The new 18-litre polymer tank is slimmer and lighter, with its mass positioned lower to help the bike feel less top-heavy. Protective pads help in case of low-speed drops. The side panels have been redesigned to support body movement and offer better grip when riding stand-up on the footpegs.

The front mudguard has been given more clearance over the tyre, to allow for more mud accumulation without blocking the tyre. The horizontal dashboard with the standard utility bar, frees up space in the upper part of the fairing to mount navigation instruments and offers greater visibility of the area immediately in front of the bike.

Advanced Electronics

The latest-generation electronics suite is based on a 6-axis inertial measurement platform which allows for rapid, precise and calibrated intervention of all controls, such as cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control and Engine Brake Control. Each of these can be individually adjusted to multiple levels of intervention, depending on riding situation, terrain and user experience.

There are six predefined Riding Modes – Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet and two designed for off-road use: Enduro and Rally. The new DesertX has four levels of cornering ABS, and the ABS can be disabled for off-road use in Enduro and Rally riding modes. Ducati’s updated quickshifter aims for better and more precise gearshifts, and is designed to be less vulnerable to dirt and impacts with no external sensors.

All the information is displayed on a new, more comprehensive 5-inch TFT dashboard, with two standard USB ports and a resolution of 800x800. The three display modes, Road, Road Pro and Rally, each with automatic switching between night and day display, offer the most relevant information for each context.

Design & Aesthetics

The overall design of the new DesertX is more an evolution of the outgoing model, than a complete re-design. The front end is 20 mm lower and makes the bike look more dynamic and lightweight, although claimed wet weight (without fuel) is 209 kg, marginally lower than the outgoing model.

The fairing and lighting have been reworked, and overall airflow has been improved by new ducts. The tail section has a technical and minimalistic design, which allows accessories such as an auxiliary tank, passenger grab rail and side case frames to be fitted. Full-LED headlights with DRL and dynamic turn indicators, in markets where homologated will be offered. India pricing will be announced later in 2026.

