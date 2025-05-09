2026 Ducati DesertX & Monster To Get 890 cc V-Twin Engine

Ducati’s new 890 cc, v-twin engine currently powers the Panigale V2, Multistrada V2 and the Streetfighter V2, and this same engine is likely to replace the 937 cc, Testastretta v-twin engine in the new Monster and DesertX in 2026. The new 890 cc, v-twin engine was unveiled at the 2024 EICMA show, and was first introduced in the 2025 Ducati Panigale V2, which has the highest output from this engine. On the Panigale V2, it produces 118 bhp and 93.3 Nm of peak torque.

According to a report by motorcycle.com which quotes a leaked document published by the US National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, indicate that the 2026 Ducati Monster, as well as the 2026 Ducati DesertX will both be updated with the new 890 cc engine. According to the reports, a new vehicle identification numbers (VIN) decoder mentioned in the documents indicate that the 890 cc V2 engine will indeed be introduced in the next-generation Monster and DesertX models.

Other reports also point to Ducati possibly working on a new version of its track-ready superbike, the homologation special Ducati Panigale V4 R. The V4 R will likely continue with the same engine for 2026, and will only get a full engine update in 2027, when MotoGP rules will mean a shift to 850 cc engines. However, the 2026 Panigale V4 R is expected to get significant chassis and electronics updates.

