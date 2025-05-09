Login
2026 Ducati Panigale V4 R Likely To Be Introduced

The Ducati Panigale V4 R is the brand’s flagship track-focussed superbike that sits between the Panigale V4 S and Ducati’s MotoGP bikes.
Calendar-icon

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 9, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Panigale V4 R expected in 2026
  • Updated V4 R expected to feature new chassis, more tech
  • V4 R is the homologation model for Ducati's WSBK efforts

Ducati is reportedly working on a new Panigale V4 R in 2026, introducing a new flagship model in the Panigale line-up. The Panigale V4 R is a high-performance, track-focussed superbike that serves as the homologation version of Ducati’s World Superbike Championship (WSBK) contender, offering a road-legal sports bike that incorporates elements derived from Ducati’s MotoGP technology. With a completely new Ducati Panigale V4 already introduced, the top-spec V4 R is now expected to be introduced as a 2026 model, possibly later this year.

 

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched At Rs. 30 Lakh 

 

Ducati Panigale V4 R 1 2022 10 18 T11 39 59 220 Z

According to reports, the new Panigale V4 R has been referenced to in Ducati’s latest VIN decoding document, hinting to its imminent launch. The V4 R has had its own engine, a 1,000 cc variant of the Desmosedici Stradale V4 to comply with WSBK engine displacement units. For the 2026 model, the existing V4 R’s engine is likely to be carried over, but what is expected in the new model is even more of Ducati’s MotoGP technology. So far though, there’s been no official confirmation about plans for the new Panigale V4 R.

 

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 Unveiled

 

Ducati Panigale V4 R rear 2022 10 18 T11 39 35 799 Z

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 Vs Panigale V4 S Differences Explained

 

The first Ducati Panigale V4 R was unveiled at the 2018 EICMA show in Milan. It was developed to comply with WSBK regulations, featuring a 998 cc engine, instead of the standard V4’s 1,103 cc engine. In fact, the V4 R’s engine is a derivative of Ducati’s Desosedici GP MotoGP engine, featuring identical bore and stroke dimensions. The 2023 model was further enhanced with the introduction of more refinement to the engine and aerodynamics. In 2027, MotoGP will see a shift to 850 cc engines, down from the current 1,000 cc. The V4 R is likely to see a comprehensive update a year later in 2027 anyway, so the 2026 Panigale V4 R is likely to use the current engine, but with significant chassis and electronics changes.

 

(Source)

# 2026 Ducati Panigale V4 R# Panigale V4 R# New Panigale V4 R# Bikes# Two Wheelers
