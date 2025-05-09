2026 Ducati Panigale V4 R Likely To Be Introduced

Ducati is reportedly working on a new Panigale V4 R in 2026, introducing a new flagship model in the Panigale line-up. The Panigale V4 R is a high-performance, track-focussed superbike that serves as the homologation version of Ducati’s World Superbike Championship (WSBK) contender, offering a road-legal sports bike that incorporates elements derived from Ducati’s MotoGP technology. With a completely new Ducati Panigale V4 already introduced, the top-spec V4 R is now expected to be introduced as a 2026 model, possibly later this year.

According to reports, the new Panigale V4 R has been referenced to in Ducati’s latest VIN decoding document, hinting to its imminent launch. The V4 R has had its own engine, a 1,000 cc variant of the Desmosedici Stradale V4 to comply with WSBK engine displacement units. For the 2026 model, the existing V4 R’s engine is likely to be carried over, but what is expected in the new model is even more of Ducati’s MotoGP technology. So far though, there’s been no official confirmation about plans for the new Panigale V4 R.

The first Ducati Panigale V4 R was unveiled at the 2018 EICMA show in Milan. It was developed to comply with WSBK regulations, featuring a 998 cc engine, instead of the standard V4’s 1,103 cc engine. In fact, the V4 R’s engine is a derivative of Ducati’s Desosedici GP MotoGP engine, featuring identical bore and stroke dimensions. The 2023 model was further enhanced with the introduction of more refinement to the engine and aerodynamics. In 2027, MotoGP will see a shift to 850 cc engines, down from the current 1,000 cc. The V4 R is likely to see a comprehensive update a year later in 2027 anyway, so the 2026 Panigale V4 R is likely to use the current engine, but with significant chassis and electronics changes.

