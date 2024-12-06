2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 Unveiled; It’s Lighter And More Powerful Now

Italian motorcycle marque, Ducati has officially unveiled the 2025 Multistrada V2. This revamped version of the adventure touring motorcycle now comes with refreshed styling, and a new 890 cc V-Twin engine, which was first introduced with the Panigale V2. In fact, the lighter, more powerful engine has played an important role in bringing down the overall weight of the motorcycle, which is now 18 kg lighter than the outgoing model. The new Ducati Multistrada V2 will arrive in India in 2025.

Also Read: Ducati Streetfighter V4 Updated; India Launch in 2025

The new Multistrada V2 also has a completely redesigned frame, rear subframe and swingarm. The frame is an aluminium monocoque construction that uses the engine as a stressed element, the rear subframe is a steel trellis and the swingarm is cast in aluminium. This has resulted in bringing down the weight of the motorcycle to only 199 kg, in running order without fuel, for the V2 version, and 202 kilograms of the V2 S version equipped with semi-active suspension.

Also Read: Ducati India To Hike Prices On Select Models From January 1

The new Multistrada V2 also has a completely redesigned frame, rear subframe and swingarm

The new 890 cc engine that powered the 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 is a 90-degree V-twin with IVT variable intake valve timing and distribution with coil spring valve recall. This new engine is extremely compact and lightweight – weighing only 54.9 kg. The new motor has increased the power output to 113.4 bhp from 111 bhp, which now peaks at 10,750 rpm, while the torque stands at 92 Nm at 8,250 rpm. Ducati says it has also improved the throttle response for more fluid delivery, and the gearing has been changed to match the character of the Multistrada V2.

Also Read: Ducati Diavel V4 Review: Devil In Disguise!

Visually, the bike looks much sharper now, more in line with the bigger Multistrada V4. You get features like an adjustable windshield, and like the V4, here too you get upwash lateral air conveyors as part of the design which help direct fresh air to the rider’s legs. The bike also gets new headlights and daytime running lamps inspired by the Panigale and Multistrada V4. Along with a redesigned handlebar, the bike also comes with a new 5-inch TFT colour display, with a completely revamped multilingual interface based on three different Info modes (Road, Road Pro and Rally).

Also Read: Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Launched In India At Rs 38.40 Lakh

Both versions of the Multistrada V2 are equipped with a 19-inch front wheel combined with a 17-inch rear wheel

Ducati has also made updates to improve comfort and ergonomics. Compared to the older model, Ducati says, to improve passenger roominess it has also redesigned the rider and passenger seats. You can adjust the seat height as well from 830 mm to 850 mm. As part of accessories, you can also get a lower (810 mm) or taller (870 mm) seat from the Ducati Performance catalogue. In fact, if you go for the S version, thanks to the semi-active DSS (Ducati Skyhook Suspension) and the Minimum Preload system, it is possible to lower the seat to 790 mm.

Both versions of the Multistrada V2 are equipped with a 19-inch front wheel combined with a 17-inch rear wheel, with Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tyres, and 170 mm of suspension travel, to offer versatility and a riding feel. The Brembo braking system features a double 320 mm front disc and a single 265 mm disc, with benchmark performance in every situation.

In terms of electronic aids, you get 5 riding modes (Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro and Wet) with four power modes. Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) and Engine Brake Control (EBC) are also part of the package. Some standard features include - Cruise Control, a USB socket, the Ducati Brake Light EVO (which manages emergency flashing in sudden braking) and, in the case of the V2 S, the Ducati Multimedia System, with the possibility of activating the Turn-by-turn navigator accessory.