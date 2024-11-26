Ducati India To Hike Prices On Select Models From January 1

Ducati India has become the first premium two-wheeler manufacturer in India to announce a price hike on its models, effective January 1, 2025. This announcement covers select motorcycles in its lineup, and the revised prices will apply to various models and variants. The adjusted prices will take effect at all authorised Ducati dealerships across major cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata. The adjustments will pertain to the ex-showroom prices of the motorcycles.

Ducati has not specified the exact percentage of the price hike; however, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, states that “The adjustment is a result of rising operational costs driven by overall inflation and escalating commodity prices. As such, this price adjustment will be implemented across selected models within the Ducati lineup.”

The Bologna-based two-wheeler manufacturer has announced that the year 2025 will see a host of new product launches and unveils. As we approach the end of this year, Ducati plans to unveil three new models in the coming weeks.

