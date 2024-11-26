Ducati India To Hike Prices On Select Models From January 1
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 26, 2024
Highlights
- Ducati motorcycles to become dearer from January 1, 2025
- Select models to witness a price hike
- Price hike pertains to ex-showroom prices of the models
Ducati India has become the first premium two-wheeler manufacturer in India to announce a price hike on its models, effective January 1, 2025. This announcement covers select motorcycles in its lineup, and the revised prices will apply to various models and variants. The adjusted prices will take effect at all authorised Ducati dealerships across major cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata. The adjustments will pertain to the ex-showroom prices of the motorcycles.
Also Read: EICMA 2024: Ducati Streetfighter V2 Unveiled
Ducati has not specified the exact percentage of the price hike; however, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, states that “The adjustment is a result of rising operational costs driven by overall inflation and escalating commodity prices. As such, this price adjustment will be implemented across selected models within the Ducati lineup.”
The Bologna-based two-wheeler manufacturer has announced that the year 2025 will see a host of new product launches and unveils. As we approach the end of this year, Ducati plans to unveil three new models in the coming weeks.
Also Read: EICMA 2024: 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 Unveiled; Powered By New Ducati V-Twin
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Ducati Models
- Ducati Panigale V4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 27.41 - 69.99 Lakh
- Ducati SuperSportEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.49 - 15.69 Lakh
- Ducati MonsterEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.95 - 15.95 Lakh
- Ducati StreetFighter V4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 21.04 - 34.99 Lakh
- Ducati Panigale V2Ex-Showroom Price₹ 17.49 - 21.3 Lakh
- Ducati ScramblerEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.99 - 11.49 Lakh
- Ducati Diavel 1260Ex-Showroom Price₹ 18.49 - 21.49 Lakh
- Ducati Multistrada V2Ex-Showroom Price₹ 14.65 - 16.65 Lakh
- Ducati Hypermotard 950Ex-Showroom Price₹ 14.02 - 17.07 Lakh
- Ducati XDiavelEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.48 - 19.16 Lakh
- Ducati Scrambler 1100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 13.74 Lakh
- Ducati StreetFighter V2Ex-Showroom Price₹ 17.25 Lakh
- Ducati Multistrada V4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 21.48 - 38.4 Lakh
- Ducati DesertXEx-Showroom Price₹ 18.33 - 23.71 Lakh
- Ducati Scrambler 2GEx-Showroom Price₹ 10.39 - 12 Lakh
- Ducati Hypermotard 698 MonoEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.5 Lakh
- Ducati Diavel V4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 25.91 Lakh
- Home
- News
- Motorsport
- Ducati India To Hike Prices On Select Models From January 1