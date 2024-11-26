Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New Maruti Suzuki 2025 DzireSkoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqHonda New AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricHonda New AmazeToyota New CamryLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki GSX-8RYamaha Tenere 700CFMoto 400GTOkinawa Oki100Harley-Davidson Nightster X440
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Ducati India To Hike Prices On Select Models From January 1

Ducati cites rising operational costs driven by overall inflation pushed for a price hike.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ducati motorcycles to become dearer from January 1, 2025
  • Select models to witness a price hike
  • Price hike pertains to ex-showroom prices of the models

Ducati India has become the first premium two-wheeler manufacturer in India to announce a price hike on its models, effective January 1, 2025. This announcement covers select motorcycles in its lineup, and the revised prices will apply to various models and variants. The adjusted prices will take effect at all authorised Ducati dealerships across major cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata. The adjustments will pertain to the ex-showroom prices of the motorcycles.

 

Also Read: EICMA 2024: Ducati Streetfighter V2 Unveiled

 

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS 6

 

Ducati has not specified the exact percentage of the price hike; however, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, states that “The adjustment is a result of rising operational costs driven by overall inflation and escalating commodity prices. As such, this price adjustment will be implemented across selected models within the Ducati lineup.”

 

The Bologna-based two-wheeler manufacturer has announced that the year 2025 will see a host of new product launches and unveils. As we approach the end of this year, Ducati plans to unveil three new models in the coming weeks. 

 

Also Read: EICMA 2024: 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 Unveiled; Powered By New Ducati V-Twin

# Ducati India# Ducati India price hike# Ducati bikes in India# Ducati bikes# Ducati motorcycles# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Streetfighter V2 is powered by the same engine as the Panigale V2. It is 30 bhp less powerful, and 9 kg lighter than the engine it replaces.
    EICMA 2024: Ducati Streetfighter V2 Unveiled
  • While less powerful than its predecessor, the new motorcycle is the lightest version of the Panigale superbike ever made
    EICMA 2024: 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 Unveiled; Powered By New Ducati V-Twin
  • The Rizoma Edition is limited to just 500 units, and has been rolled out to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Ducati Scrambler range
    Ducati Unveils Limited-Run Scrambler 10 Anniversario Rizoma Edition
  • Ducati says the accessory package for the DesertX Rally and Multistrada V4 S is valued at Rs 1.55 lakh and Rs 2.40 lakh, respectively.
    Ducati DesertX Rally, Multistrada V4 S Available With Free Accessories As Part Of Festive Season Offer
  • The Multistrada V4 RS sits right at the top of the variant lineup, dethroning the erstwhile Pikes Peak variant.
    Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Launched In India At Rs 38.40 Lakh

Latest News

  • The new BE 6e is set to take on the likes of the Tata Curvv EV with deliveries set to start from March 2025.
    All-New Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 18.90 Lakh
  • The XEV 9e is the first SUV from Mahindra’s new XEV electric SUV family.
    Mahindra XEV 9e Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 21.90 Lakh
  • Ahead of the launch of the BE 6e and the XEV 9e, we take a quick look at their defining characteristics
    BRANDED CONTENT: Mahindra’s Born Electric SUVs: What to expect from the biggest EV launch of the year
  • Now comes with a single-speed gearbox with chain drive, two new colours and more
    Updated River Indie Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.43 Lakh
  • The maiden all-electric offering from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India will make its debut in Bengaluru on November 27. Here's all we know about it so far.
    Honda To Launch First Electric Scooter For India Tomorrow: What To Expect
  • Both the S1 Z and S1 Z+ feature removable dual batteries of 1.5 kWh each with an IDC-certified range of 75 km for each unit
    Ola S1 Z Launched At Rs 59,999; Equipped With Twin Removable Batteries
  • The XEV 9e and BE 6e will sit on Mahindra’s all-new INGLO EV platform which will be featured in a range of products from Mahindra in the future
    Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e Launch Highlights: Starting Prices, Features, Specifications, Images
  • Ducati cites rising operational costs driven by overall inflation pushed for a price hike.
    Ducati India To Hike Prices On Select Models From January 1
  • The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is based on the brand’s 650 Twins platform and the sixth model based on the 650 cc parallel-twin engine.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 To Be Launched In January 2025
  • The Amaze, now its second generation, will soon be replaced by the third-gen model, which has been spied sans camouflage for the first time.
    2025 Honda Amaze Spied Undisguised Ahead Of December 4 Launch

Popular Ducati Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved