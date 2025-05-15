Ducati Diavel V4 RS In the Works; Expect Launch In 2026

The Diavel V4 might be categorised as a power cruiser and while it is already capable to doing things that aren’t cruiser-like, Ducati seems to be working on developing an even crazier version of the motorcycle. Likely to the be called Diavel V4 RS, it will be a sportier version of the motorcycle that will be powered by the Desmosedici Stradale version of the V4 engine from the Panigale, similar to the Multistrada V4 RS. This information comes after a document published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the US was leaked revealing the information. According to the revealed information, Ducati plans to launch the RS variant of the Diavel V4 in 2026.

Also Read: Ducati Monster, Multistrada V4 Now Available With Periodic Maintenance Plans; Prices Start At Rs 25,999

The Panigale V4-derived engine on the Multistrada V4 RS is tuned to register a maximum power out put f 180 bhp and 118 Nm of peak torque, which in comparison to the standard power output of the Diavel V4 will be a significant bump up. Besides the motor, expect the RS variant to weigh less than the standard Diavel V4 (236 kg) due to the use of light weight component and carbon fibre for body panels. Furthermore, it is also possible that Ducati might equip the Diavel V4 RS with higher-spec suspension and braking setup.

Also Read: Ducati Diavel V4 Review: Devil In Disguise!

Ducati has used the ‘RS’ badge in the past for more powerful, higher-spec and limited edition derivatives of its motorcycles, like the Multistrada V4 RS and the Monster S4 RS. Expect the Diavel V4 RS to follow the same suite with production likely to the limited to maintain exclusivity.