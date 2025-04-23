Login
Ducati Monster, Multistrada V4 Now Available With Periodic Maintenance Plans; Prices Start At Rs 25,999

Ducati has rolled out maintenance contract plans for two of its motorcycles that are sold in India.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on April 23, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Offered in two packages: Ducati Protect Plus and Ducati Protect Pro
  • Available for Monster and Multistrada variants currently
  • Prices range between Rs 25,999 and Rs 52,999

Ducati has introduced a new aftersales service plan in India with the launch of its first-ever Periodic Maintenance Contract (PMC). Named Ducati Protect, the plan is currently available for two motorcycles in the brand’s India lineup, the Ducati Monster and the Multistrada V4 family, which includes the V4, V4 S, Pikes Peak, and Rally variants. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle Launched At Rs. 12.60 Lakh

  Ducati Protect Maintenance Plan

The package is available in two options: Ducati Protect Plus, which provides coverage for 2 years or up to 15,000 kilometres, and Ducati Protect Pro, which extends the coverage to 4 years or 30,000 kilometres. For the Ducati Monster, the Protect Plus package is priced at Rs 25,999, while the Protect Pro plan costs Rs 68,999. In the case of the Multistrada V4, the Protect Plus plan is available for Rs 29,999, and the Protect Pro package is priced at Rs 52,999. 

   

Both packages include genuine Ducati parts and labour, with all work carried out by Ducati-certified technicians at authorised dealerships. Ducati’s service network in India is available in cities such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Pune. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched In India At Rs 30 Lakh

   

Ducati Monster Gets A Massive Discount Of

The company highlights several advantages of the PMC, including cost savings through locked-in service prices, enhanced resale value aided by official service records, and maintaining motorcycles in their best condition. 

  

The contract begins from the date the motorcycle's warranty is activated and can be transferred to a new owner if the bike is sold. However, it’s important to note that the plan does not cover regular wear-and-tear parts such as brake pads, clutch plates, and tyres.

