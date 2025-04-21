Login
2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle Launched At Rs. 12.60 Lakh

The 2025 Scrambler Full Throttle gets flat-track inspired design elements and upgraded tech.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 21, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle priced at ₹ 12.6 Lakh
  • New Scrambler Full Throttle available at all Ducati dealerships
  • New design and improved tech on 2025 Scrambler Full Throttle

Ducati India has launched the 2025 Scrambler Full Throttle, priced at Rs. 12.60 lakh (Ex-showroom). The new Scrambler Full Throttle is offered in a new black and bronze livery along with other design elements which takes inspiration from Ducati's flat-track motorcycles. The new Scrambler Full Throttle is now available on sale in Ducati dealerships across major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

 

Also Read: Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark Launched At Rs. 9.97 Lakh

 

2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle m2

"The new Scrambler Ducati Full Throttle is more than just a motorcycle – it’s a bold expression of racing heritage and freedom that resonates deeply with Indian riders who crave individuality and performance. With its new black and bronze livery and upgraded features, the 2025 Full Throttle is perfectly suited for those who want an authentic Street Tracker experience with everyday rideability and unmistakable style," said Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India.

 

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 & Panigale V4 S Differences Explained

 

2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle m3

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia Unveiled

 

The new Scrambler has a flatter, one-piece seat with a saddle height of 795 mm which is said to offer improved comfort for both rider and passenger. The headlight now has an LED ring and an 'X' design to give it a distinctive and sporty look. The bike gets a 4.3-inch TFT display, an up and down quickshifter, and Ducati Multimedia System which offers riders to control settings from the handlebar. Safety features include cornering ABS, four level Ducati Traction Control and two ride modes.

 

undefined

 

The Scrambler Full Throttle continues to be powered by the 803 cc, L-Twin engine which makes 72 bhp at 8250 rpm and 65.2 Nm at 7000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, while suspension duties are handled by a 41 mm KYB inverted fork and preload adjustable KYB monoshock at the rear. Suspension travel at both ends is 150 mm. It weighs 176 kg without fuel.

