The Ducati Panigale V2 now goes on sale in India at a price of Rs. 16.99 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The new supersport from Ducati is aptly called the baby Panigale and takes its design cues from the mental Panigale V4. The Ducati Panigale V2 is the first BS6 compliant motorcycle to be launched by Ducati India and replaces the 959 Panigale in India and the world over. For reference, the Ducati 959 Panigale was priced at Rs. 14.74 lakh when it was on sale.

The Ducati Panigale V2 uses a 955 cc L-Twin super-quaddro motor which makes 155 bhp at 10,750 rpm and has a peak torque output of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. In comparison to the 959 Panigale, the peak power and torque go up by 5 bhp and 2 Nm. Ducati says that more than 70 per cent of the torque is available from 5,500 rpm, which means fast corner exits now become easier.

The Panigale V2 now gets an updated 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) along with updated Ducati EVO 2 traction control, cornering ABS, standard ABS and of course wheelie control. In addition, there’s also engine braking control on offer along with a bi-direction quick-shifter. The motorcycle gets three riding modes, which are Sport, Street and Race. The settings for each riding mode can be adjusted through the new 4.3-inch TFT instrument console.

The front end gets a sharp-looking LED headlight cluster along with a fairing that is different than that of the Panigale V4. The front also gets two large air intakes, similar to the V4 and at the sides, you have the dual-layer fairing design, giving an aggressive stance to the motorcycle. The other big change is that the Panigale V2 gets a single-sided swingarm, similar to the Panigale V4, while the 959 Panigale had a conventional swingarm. The exhaust unit too is new and sits snug below the engine. The handlebar also gets a Sachs steering damper for better control.

The new Panigale V2 gets top-notch cycle parts such as Showa Big Piston Forks up front, with a fully adjustable Sachs monoshock at the rear. There is no electronic suspension on the Panigale V2, which could be a miss. The travel for the front and rear suspension is 120 mm and 130 mm respectively. Braking is handled by Brembo M4.32 monobloc callipers and Brembo master cylinders with twin 320 mm discs on the front wheel. Both ends get a 5-spoke alloy 17-inch alloy wheel. The front wheel is wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II 120/70 ZR17 rubber while the rear wheel is a fatter Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II 180/60 ZR17 unit.