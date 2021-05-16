Login
Ducati Panigale V2

Ducati Panigale V2

17.49 - 21.3 Lakh
Ex-Showroom Price
Check On-Road Price
Ducati Panigale V2 Overview

Engine Capacity-icon

Engine Capacity

955.0 CC

Mileage-icon

Mileage

16 KM/L

Gears-icon

Gears

6 Speed

Brakes-icon

Brakes

Disc/Disc

Starting Mechanism-icon

Starting Mechanism

Self Start

Wheel Type-icon

Wheel Type

Light Alloy

Body Type-icon

Body Type

Sports

What's New?

The Ducati Panigale V2 now goes on sale in India at a price of Rs. 16.99 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The new supersport from Ducati is aptly called the baby Panigale and takes its design cues from the mental Panigale V4. The Ducati Panigale V2 is the first BS6 compliant motorcycle to be launched by Ducati India and replaces the 959 Panigale in India and the world over. For reference, the Ducati 959 Panigale was priced at Rs. 14.74 lakh when it was on sale.
The Ducati Panigale V2 uses a 955 cc L-Twin super-quaddro motor which makes 155 bhp at 10,750 rpm and has a peak torque output of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. In comparison to the 959 Panigale, the peak power and torque go up by 5 bhp and 2 Nm. Ducati says that more than 70 per cent of the torque is available from 5,500 rpm, which means fast corner exits now become easier.

The Panigale V2 now gets an updated 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) along with updated Ducati EVO 2 traction control, cornering ABS, standard ABS and of course wheelie control. In addition, there’s also engine braking control on offer along with a bi-direction quick-shifter. The motorcycle gets three riding modes, which are Sport, Street and Race. The settings for each riding mode can be adjusted through the new 4.3-inch TFT instrument console.

The front end gets a sharp-looking LED headlight cluster along with a fairing that is different than that of the Panigale V4. The front also gets two large air intakes, similar to the V4 and at the sides, you have the dual-layer fairing design, giving an aggressive stance to the motorcycle. The other big change is that the Panigale V2 gets a single-sided swingarm, similar to the Panigale V4, while the 959 Panigale had a conventional swingarm. The exhaust unit too is new and sits snug below the engine. The handlebar also gets a Sachs steering damper for better control.

The new Panigale V2 gets top-notch cycle parts such as Showa Big Piston Forks up front, with a fully adjustable Sachs monoshock at the rear. There is no electronic suspension on the Panigale V2, which could be a miss. The travel for the front and rear suspension is 120 mm and 130 mm respectively. Braking is handled by Brembo M4.32 monobloc callipers and Brembo master cylinders with twin 320 mm discs on the front wheel. Both ends get a 5-spoke alloy 17-inch alloy wheel. The front wheel is wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II 120/70 ZR17 rubber while the rear wheel is a fatter Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II 180/60 ZR17 unit.

Ducati Panigale V2 Expert Review

8.5
c&b expert Rating
design
rating yellow
9.5
safety
rating yellow
8.8
comfort
rating yellow
9.0
performance
rating yellow
9.0
significance
rating yellow
8.0
value for money
rating yellow
6.8
fuel consumption
rating yellow
8.0
icon

Pros

  • Striking design
  • Excellent performance
  • Load on electronic aids
icon

Cons

  • Too dedicated riding position
  • Can run too hot at low speeds
  • Expensive for its size
Verdict

The Ducati Panigale V2 isn't for the faint-hearted. Yes, it may be the entry-level Panigale, but there's nothing "entry-level" about its performance, or agility. In the right hands, the Panigale V2 can be a forgiving, entertaining and fun sportbike, that can make for a very enjoyable outing on a racetrack. The Ducati Panigale V2 isn't exactly affordable though. Priced at ₹ 17.49 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Panigale V2 is almost as expensive as litre-class superbikes.

Specifications & Features

Explore an in-depth overview of the Ducati Panigale V2 specifications and features, offering comprehensive details on its engine, fuel efficiency, mileage, brakes, max power, and tyre. Additionally, gain insights into the bike's advanced safety features.

Engine CC

955.0 CC

Fuel

Petrol

Mileage

16 KM/L

Brakes

Disc/Disc

Max Torque

104.00 Nm

Max Power

155.00 bhp

Tyre

120/70 ZR17/ 180/60 ZR17

  • c&b iconEngine Kill Switch
  • c&b iconGear Indicator
  • c&b iconFuel Warning Indicator
  • c&b iconLow Oil Indicator
  • c&b iconFuel Gauge
  • c&b iconLow Battery Indicator
  • c&b iconPass Light

Ducati Panigale V2 Price List (Variant Wise)

Ducati Panigale V2 price starting from 17.49 Lakh. Ducati offers Panigale V2 in 2 variants.

Variants

Ex-Showroom Price

Compare

Panigale V2 STD
Starts at
₹ 17.49 Lakh
Petrol, 16 KM/L, 955.0 CC
Panigale V2 Bayliss
Starts at
₹ 21.3 Lakh
Petrol, 16 KM/L, 955.0 CC

Download Brochure

Official Brochure Available !

Ducati Panigale V2 EMI Calculator

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 17.49 L

Loan Amount

17.49 L

174882

1748826

Duration (3 years)

3 years

EMI ₹ 57,669
For 3 Year @11.5%* Interest Rate

*Interest rate may vary subject to your credit score.

Calculate Panigale V2 EMI

Ducati Panigale V2 On-Road Price In India

Explore Ducati Panigale V2 pricing in India's major cities. Ducati Panigale V2 price starts from 17.49 Lakh.

CityOn-Road Price
New Delhi₹ 18,45,786
Mumbai₹ 18,98,250
Bangalore₹ 19,85,692
Kolkata₹ 17,84,083
Ahmedabad₹ 18,80,762

Ducati Panigale V2 Mileage

16.00
KM/L
15 %
Better mileage than other Sports
Check Panigale V2 Mileage in Detail

Ducati Panigale V2 Colours

View All Panigale V2 Colours

Ducati Panigale V2 is available in 2 different colors namely Ducati Red & White Rosso Livery.

  • Ducati Panigale V2 Ducati Red

    Available for all Variants.

  • Ducati Panigale V2 White Rosso Livery

    Available for all Variants.

User Reviews on Ducati Panigale V2

Tap to Rate :

rating Grey
rating Grey
rating Grey
rating Grey
rating Grey

Be The First One To Review This Bike

Share your experience about Ducati Panigale V2

Latest Reviews on Panigale V2

The V2 is now the "entry level" Panigale, but after spending some time with it, we come to realise the Panigale V2 is anything but "entry-level"!
Ducati Panigale V2 Review
Calender
3 years ago
clockimg
1 mins read

Ducati Panigale V2 FAQs

View All Panigale V2 FAQs
  • Panigale V2 ex-showroom price in New Delhi is Rs 17.48 Lakh and Rs 21.30 Lakh on-road price in New Delhi starts from Rs 17.93 to Rs 24.18 Lakh.
  • Panigale V2 is available in 2 Color - Ducati Red and Bayliss Special Livery.
  • The Panigale V2 mileage is 16 Km/l kmpl as per ARAI.

