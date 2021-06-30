Top 5 Highlights: Ducati Panigale V2

  • Home
The Ducati Panigale V2 replaces the Panigale 959 and is now sits below the Panigale V4. With a 955 cc L-twin engine, it's almost close to superbike spec.
authorBy Carandbike Team
30-Jun-21 10:04 AM IST
Highlights
  • The Ducati Panigale V2 is priced at Rs. 17.49 lakh (Ex-showroom)
  • The Ducati Panigale V2 is the twin-cylinder model in the Panigale range
  • The 955 cc L-twin engine makes 153 bhp @ 10,750 rpm, 104 Nm @ 9,000 rpm

The Ducati Panigale V2 is the entry-level Panigale model, which replaces the Ducati Panigale 959. With styling in line with its bigger sibling, the Panigale V4, the V2 with its 955 cc, L-twin engine almost nudges litre-class territory. With a thorough makeover, the twin-cylinder Panigale features sophisticated electronics, based on a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), and the 955 cc Superquadro engine. With 153 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 104 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm, the peak power and torque has gone up by 5 bhp and 2 Nm. With a dry weight of 176 kg, the Panigale V2 promises a level of agility and performance, that will make every track outing a memorable one.

1. Design

The design of the Ducati Panigale V2 is inspired by the Panigale V4. The fairing has been redesigned and the headlamp cluster has been slightly tweaked as well. The other substantial change is that the Panigale V2 now gets a single-sided swingarm like the Panigale V4 while the 959 Panigale had a conventional swingarm. The exhaust unit too is new and sits snug below the engine. The handlebar also gets a Sachs steering damper for better control.

2. Engine

The Ducati Panigale V2 gets a 955 cc super-quaddro L-twin motor that makes 153 bhp at 10,750 rpm and has a peak torque output of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The peak power and torque go up by 5 bhp and 2 Nm. The USP is that the motorcycle has a dry weight of just 176 kg.

3. Electronics

The 4.3-inch touchscreen instrument console is new and can be used to adjust riding parameters. It also features the same electronics suite as the bigger Panigale V4, and gets a reworked traction control system, which is said to be better than the one on the 959 Panigale. The electronics package includes 6-axis inertial measurement-assisted traction control, called the Ducati Traction Control EVO 2, wheelie control, and cornering ABS. Also included is a bi-directional up/down quick-shifter as well as engine braking control. There are three riding modes on offer, which are Race, Sport and Street.

4. Cycle Parts

The V2 gets a single-sided swingarm, and is sharp, stylish and oh-so sexy! The new Panigale V2 features Showa Big Piston Forks up front, with a fully adjustable Sachs monoshock at the rear, with a steering damper. Electronic suspension is not offered on the Panigale V2. The travel for the front and rear suspension is 120 mm and 130 mm respectively. Braking is handled by Brembo M4.32 monobloc callipers and Brembo master cylinders with twin 320 mm discs on the front wheel. Both ends get a 5-spoke alloy 17-inch alloy wheel. The front wheel is wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II 120/70 ZR17 rubber while the rear wheel is fatter Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II 180/60 ZR17 unit.

5. Price

The Panigale V2 has a committed riding position, and you do get used to it on the road. But it's not something remotely comfortable in traffic. The Ducati Panigale V2 is priced at Rs. 17.49 lakh (Ex-showroom).

