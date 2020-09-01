New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Ducati Panigale V2 Starts Reaching Dealerships In India

The newly launched Ducati Panigale V2 has started arriving at Ducati dealerships across India. The motorcycle was launched at a price of Rs. 16.99 lakh and is the first BS6 Ducati model to be launched in India.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The Ducati Panigale V2 is priced at Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Highlights

  • The Ducati Panigale V2 is priced at Rs. 16.99 lakh
  • Expect the deliveries to begin this week itself
  • It gets a 955 cc L-Twin super-quadro engine; 155 bhp, 104 Nm

The Ducati Panigale V2 has started arriving at Ducati dealerships across India. The Panigale V2 supersport was launched in India at a price of ₹ 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and it is the first BS6 model that Ducati launched in India. It replaces the Ducati 959 Panigale in India. Ducati has begun accepting bookings at all its nine dealerships in India for the motorcycle. Interested customers can pay ₹ 1 lakh and book the motorcycle. The test rides of the motorcycle will begin soon and the deliveries of the motorcycle should begin this week itself.

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V2 Launched In India

Ducati Panigale V2

16.99 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Ducati Panigale V2 Price

v61q6g8s

(The 955 cc L-Twin makes 155 bhp and 104 Nm)

The Ducati Panigale V2 gets a 955 cc super-quadro L-twin motor that makes 155 bhp at 10,750 rpm and has a peak torque output of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. Compared to the 959 Panigale, the power and torque go up by 5 bhp and 2 Nm. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox. The other substantial change is that the Panigale V2 now gets a single-sided swingarm like the Panigale V4 while the 959 Panigale had a conventional swingarm. The exhaust unit too is new and sits snug below the engine.

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V2: All You Need To Know

ap6luk84

(One of the big changes is that the Panigale V2 now gets a single sided swingarm)

0 Comments

The electronics package includes 6-axis inertial measurement-assisted traction control, called the Ducati Traction Control EVO 2, wheelie control, and cornering ABS. Also included is a bi-directional up/down quick-shifter as well as engine brake control. There are three riding modes on offer, which are Race, Sport and Street. The settings for each riding mode can be adjusted via the new 4.3-inch TFT instrument console.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ducati Panigale V2 with Immediate Rivals

Ducati Panigale V2
Ducati
Panigale V2

Latest News

Geely Auto Seeks Shanghai STAR Market Listing: Report Geely Auto Seeks Shanghai STAR Market Listing: Report
Auto Sales August 2020: Mahindra Farm Equipment Sales Up By 65 Per Cent Auto Sales August 2020: Mahindra Farm Equipment Sales Up By 65 Per Cent
Ather Energy To Begin Exports This Fiscal Year Onwards Ather Energy To Begin Exports This Fiscal Year Onwards
2020 Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Reaches Dealerships Ahead Of India Launch 2020 Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Reaches Dealerships Ahead Of India Launch
Old-Gen Honda City To Be Sold Only In SV & V Trims; Top Variants Discontinued Old-Gen Honda City To Be Sold Only In SV & V Trims; Top Variants Discontinued
MG Gloster SUV Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Launch MG Gloster SUV Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Launch
Vespa Racing Sixties 125 & 150 Scooter Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.19 Lakh Vespa Racing Sixties 125 & 150 Scooter Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.19 Lakh
Tata Motors Teases New Nexon Variant; Launch On September 2 Tata Motors Teases New Nexon Variant; Launch On September 2
Car Sales August 2020: Mahindra Records A Marginal Growth Of 1 Per Cent Car Sales August 2020: Mahindra Records A Marginal Growth Of 1 Per Cent
German Manufacturing Recovery Remains On Track In August: Report German Manufacturing Recovery Remains On Track In August: Report
Ducati Panigale V2 Starts Reaching Dealerships In India Ducati Panigale V2 Starts Reaching Dealerships In India
Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market
Honda Conducts Digital Road Safety Awareness Training Exclusively For Women Honda Conducts Digital Road Safety Awareness Training Exclusively For Women
Car Sales August 2020: MG Motor India Registers 41% Growth Car Sales August 2020: MG Motor India Registers 41% Growth
Is Tesla Developing A Video Game?  Is Tesla Developing A Video Game? 

Popular Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.6 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 60,500
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

₹ 69,997
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine

Honda CB Shine

₹ 68,812
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro i3S

Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 64,990
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 54,632
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 67,300
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

₹ 65,419
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 64,098
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Ducati Panigale V2 Alternatives

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR
₹ 16.98 Lakh *
BMW R nine T
BMW R nine T
₹ 16.9 - 17.8 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
₹ 17.25 - 20.95 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 R
BMW S 1000 R
₹ 16.7 - 18.5 Lakh *
Ducati XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
₹ 16.48 - 19.16 Lakh *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh *
Ducati Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260
₹ 17.7 - 19.25 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z1000R
Kawasaki Z1000R
₹ 16.1 Lakh *
Indian FTR 1200
Indian FTR 1200
₹ 15.99 - 17.99 Lakh *
View More
Jawa 300 2
x
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked
Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market
Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market
Car Sales August 2020: Maruti Suzuki Finally Sees Y-o-Y Growth After 6 Months, Sales Rise By Over 17%
Car Sales August 2020: Maruti Suzuki Finally Sees Y-o-Y Growth After 6 Months, Sales Rise By Over 17%
Car Sales August 2020: MG Motor India Registers 41% Growth
Car Sales August 2020: MG Motor India Registers 41% Growth
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities