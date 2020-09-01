Ducati Panigale V2 Starts Reaching Dealerships In India

The Ducati Panigale V2 has started arriving at Ducati dealerships across India. The Panigale V2 supersport was launched in India at a price of ₹ 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and it is the first BS6 model that Ducati launched in India. It replaces the Ducati 959 Panigale in India. Ducati has begun accepting bookings at all its nine dealerships in India for the motorcycle. Interested customers can pay ₹ 1 lakh and book the motorcycle. The test rides of the motorcycle will begin soon and the deliveries of the motorcycle should begin this week itself.

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V2 Launched In India

(The 955 cc L-Twin makes 155 bhp and 104 Nm)

The Ducati Panigale V2 gets a 955 cc super-quadro L-twin motor that makes 155 bhp at 10,750 rpm and has a peak torque output of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. Compared to the 959 Panigale, the power and torque go up by 5 bhp and 2 Nm. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox. The other substantial change is that the Panigale V2 now gets a single-sided swingarm like the Panigale V4 while the 959 Panigale had a conventional swingarm. The exhaust unit too is new and sits snug below the engine.

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V2: All You Need To Know

(One of the big changes is that the Panigale V2 now gets a single sided swingarm)

The electronics package includes 6-axis inertial measurement-assisted traction control, called the Ducati Traction Control EVO 2, wheelie control, and cornering ABS. Also included is a bi-directional up/down quick-shifter as well as engine brake control. There are three riding modes on offer, which are Race, Sport and Street. The settings for each riding mode can be adjusted via the new 4.3-inch TFT instrument console.

