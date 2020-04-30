New Cars and Bikes in India

Ducati Panigale V2: All You Need To Know

We now know that the Ducati Panigale V2 will be launched in India by end of Q3 2020, which is August-September 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the new baby Panigale that will be coming to India soon.

The Ducati Panigale V2 will replace the 959 Panigale in India

Highlights

  • The Ducati Panigale V2's styling is similar to the Panigale V4
  • It gets a 955 cc L-Twin Engine, making 155 bhp & 104 Nm
  • We expect the pricing to be around Rs. 16 lakh when it is launched

The current coronavirus crisis has deferred the launch of all new Ducati models in India by at least a quarter. But we do have confirmation that the first Ducati model to be launched once the lockdown gets over, will be the Ducati Panigale V2. The tentative plan is for the superbike to launch sometime in the third quarter of 2020. The Ducati Panigale V2 will replace the 959 Panigale in India and globally as well. Here's everything you need to know about the motorcycle.

Also Read: Exclusive: Ducati Panigale V2 To Be Launched In India By Q3 2020

Engine

v61q6g8s

(The 955 cc L-Twin makes 155 bhp and 104 Nm)

The Ducati Panigale V2 gets a 955 cc super-quaddro L-twin motor that makes 155 bhp at 10,750 rpm and has a peak torque output of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The peak power and torque go up by 5 bhp and 2 Nm. The USP is that the motorcycle has a dry weight of just 176 kg, which means the power to weight ratio will be incredible. The engine is Euro V or BS6 compliant and gets a few new components as well.

Design

ls0vr2n4

(The design of the Panigale V2 is inspired by the Panigale V4)

The design has been re-worked to a large extent. The Panigale V2 actually now resembles its elder sibling, the Panigale V4. The fairing has been redesigned and the headlamp cluster has been slightly tweaked as well. The other substantial change is that the Panigale V2 now gets a single-sided swingarm like the Panigale V2 while the 959 Panigale had a conventional swingarm. The exhaust unit too is new and sits snug below the engine. The handlebar also gets a Sachs steering damper for better control.

Electronics

htt546hk

(The 4.3-inch touchscreen instrument console is new and can be used to adjust riding parameters)

It also features the same electronics suite as the bigger Panigale V4, and gets a reworked traction control system, which is said to be better than the one on the 959 Panigale. The electronics package includes 6-axis inertial measurement-assisted traction control, called the Ducati Traction Control EVO 2, wheelie control, and cornering ABS. Also included is a bi-directional up/down quick-shifter as well as engine braking control. There are three riding modes on offer, which are Race, Sport and Street. The components for each riding mode can be adjusted via the new 4.3-inch TFT instrument console.

Cycle Parts

ap6luk84

(One of the big changes is the fact that the Panigale V2 now gets a single sided swingarm)

The new Panigale V2 features Showa Big Piston Forks up front, with a fully adjustable Sachs monoshock at the rear, with a steering damper. Electronic suspension is not offered on the Panigale V2. The travel for the front and rear suspension is 120 mm and 130 mm respectively. Braking is handled by Brembo M4.32 monobloc callipers and Brembo master cylinders with twin 320 mm discs on the front wheel. Both ends get a 5-spoke alloy 17-inch alloy wheel. The front wheel is wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II 120/70 ZR17 rubber while the rear wheel is fatter Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II 180/60 ZR17 unit.

