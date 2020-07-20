New Cars and Bikes in India

Ducati Panigale V2 Pre-Bookings Begin In India

Ducati India has begun taking pre-bookings for the Ducati Panigale V2 in India. Interested customers can pre-book the superbike by paying an amount of Rs. 1 lakh.

The Ducati Panigale V2 will replace the 959 Panigale in India and globally too

  • Expect the Ducati Panigale V2 to be launched in July 2020 itself
  • It gets a 955 cc L-Twin engine, making 155 bhp & 104 Nm
  • We expect the pricing to be around Rs. 16 lakh

Ducati India has announced the pre-bookings for its new model, the Ducati Panigale V2. With the launch of the motorcycle around the corner, Ducati has begun pre-bookings at all its nine dealerships in India for the motorcycle. Interested customers can pay ₹ 1 lakh and pre-book the motorcycle. The Ducati Panigale V2 will be the first BS6 motorcycle to be launched by Ducati in India. The company has already teased the motorcycle on its social media handles and the baby Panigale could be launched in July 2020 itself. The Ducati Panigale V2 replaces the 959 Panigale in India and globally as well. The test rides of the superbike will begin in some time and Ducati promises on deliveries right after the launch.

Also Read: Exclusive: Ducati Panigale V2 Will Be Launched In India In Q3 2020

(The Panigale V2 is powered by a 955 cc Superquadro engine making 155 bhp and 104 Nm)

The Ducati Panigale V2 gets a 955 cc super-quadro L-twin motor that makes 155 bhp at 10,750 rpm and has a peak torque output of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The peak power and torque go up by 5 bhp and 2 Nm. The USP is that the motorcycle has a dry weight of just 176 kg, which means the power to weight ratio will be incredible. In terms of design, the fairing is new and different than that of its elder sibling, the Panigale V4. The headlamp cluster has been slightly tweaked as well. The other substantial change is that the Panigale V2 now gets a single-sided swingarm like the Panigale V4 while the 959 Panigale had a conventional swingarm. The exhaust unit too is new and sits snug below the engine.

(A 4.3-inch TFT screen offers the rider access to the riding modes and other electronic rider aids)

Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said, "The Panigale V2 has been the most awaited bike since EICMA and we eagerly waited to bring this ultimate superbike as our first BS6 motorcycle for the Indian motorcycle enthusiast. The new Panigale V2 is a beefy yet compact bike with clear-cut lines that convey power without compromising on the classic Ducati superbike flair. Considering the overwhelming inquiries for launch of the Panigale V2, we are confident the bike will do well in the market by offering an unmatched Ducati riding experience to enthusiasts who're looking to step into the world of riding on the racetrack and also to more experienced riders."

(Expect Ducati to launch the Panigale V2 in the new 'White Rosso' colour as well)

The electronics package includes 6-axis inertial measurement-assisted traction control, called the Ducati Traction Control EVO 2, wheelie control, and cornering ABS. Also included is a bi-directional up/down quick-shifter as well as engine brake control. There are three riding modes on offer, which are Race, Sport and Street. The components for each riding mode can be adjusted via the new 4.3-inch TFT instrument console.

We expect the motorcycle to be priced at about ₹ 16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

