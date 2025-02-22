2025 Ducati Panigale V4 To Be Launched In India On March 5

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
2025 BYD Atto 3 Facelift Revealed; Gets New ‘God’s Eye’ ADAS2025 Ducati Panigale V4 To Be Launched In India On March 5car&bike Awards 2025: Bike Categories And Nominees Jawa 350 Legacy Edition Launched At Rs 1.99 LakhMercedes-Benz To Retain V12 Engines; Electrified V8 In Works
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Tata Nexon 3000 Km Long Term Review: 3 Reasons to Buy, 3 Reasons to AvoidTata Nexon 3000 Km Long Term Review: 3 Reasons to Buy, 3 Reasons to Avoid2025 Honda NX200 | First Look | Priced at ₹ 1.68 Lakh
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Volvo EM 90Mahindra Thar eNissan JukeBYD SeagullMaruti Suzuki Wagon R Electric
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ducati New Multistrada V2Husqvarna Svartpilen 125Kawasaki New Versys X-300Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

2025 Ducati Panigale V4 To Be Launched In India On March 5

Ducati is all set to launch the seventh generation of the Panigale V4 in India.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 22, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Prices for the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 will be announced on March 5
  • 2025 iteration gets a redesigned fairing and better aerodynamics
  • The 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine makes 216 bhp

Ducati India has confirmed that the 2025 Panigale V4 will make its debut in the country on March 5. The announcement follows the opening of order books for the new model, with the brand teasing the upcoming superbike on social media. The 2025 iteration, unveiled at the 2024 World Ducati Week, is the seventh generation of Ducati’s high-performance machine and brings a host of updates, including a revised design, upgraded chassis, more electronics, and an updated powertrain.

 

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch

 

2025 Ducati Panigale V4 India Launch 2

The 2025 Panigale V4 showcases a refreshed front end inspired by the iconic Ducati 916 and the Desmosedici GP bike. The aggressive headlamp design of its predecessor has been replaced by sleeker LED headlights integrated into a redesigned fairing with aerodynamic winglets. Additionally, Ducati has made ergonomic refinements, including modifications to the fuel tank, seat, footpegs, and overall contact points for better rider comfort and control.
 

As Ducati’s flagship superbike, the Panigale V4 comes equipped with an extensive suite of electronic aids. A new feature called Race eCBS (Electronic Combined Braking System) has been introduced, allowing partial rear brake application when the front brake is engaged. This system considers factors such as lean angle and throttle input to optimise braking performance.

 

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 Unveiled; It’s Lighter And More Powerful Now

 

2025 Ducati Panigale V4

The motorcycle also has a new 6.9-inch TFT display and a comprehensive list of rider aids, including traction control, launch control, wheelie control, cruise control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), multiple riding and power modes, a bi-directional quickshifter, and cornering ABS, among others.
 

Powering the 2025 Panigale V4 is an updated 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, which now complies with Euro 5+ emission norms. The engine delivers 216 bhp at 13,500 rpm and a peak torque of 120.9 Nm at 11,250 rpm. Ducati has managed to reduce the engine’s weight by 1 kg while also improving performance. The valve clearance check interval stands at 24,000 km.

 

The higher-spec Panigale V4 S variant is equipped with Ohlins electronic suspension at both ends. The motorcycle rides on Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa V4 tyres, with a 120/70-ZR17 front and a 200/60-ZR17 rear setup. Braking is managed by dual 330mm semi-floating front discs with Brembo Hypure monobloc calipers, complemented by a 245mm rear disc.

 

Also Read: Ducati Diavel V4 Review: Devil In Disguise!
 

2025 Ducati Panigale V4 India Launch 1

Ducati has also introduced a redesigned aluminium alloy chassis that is claimed to reduce weight by 17 per cent. Additionally, the traditional single-sided swingarm has been replaced with a new double-sided swingarm, which is asserted to decrease lateral stiffness by 37 per cent while contributing to a 2.7 kg reduction in overall weight.

 

In the Indian market, the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 will compete directly with the BMW S 1000 RR. The outgoing Panigale V4 is currently priced at Rs 27.72 lakh for the base model and Rs 33.48 lakh for the V4 S. With the latest updates and improvements, the 2025 model is expected to command a higher price.
 

# Ducati India# 2025 Ducati Panigale V4# Ducati Panigale V4# New Ducati Panigale V4# Panigale V4# Ducati bikes# Ducati bikes in India# Ducati motorcycles# Ducati# Latest News# Auto News# Motorcycles# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Advancing ahead and growing bigger with every edition, this year’s car&bike Awards 2025 featured 12 different bike categories.
    car&bike Awards 2025: Bike Categories And Nominees
  • The updated Hornet 2.0 gets an OBD-2B compliant engine, minor cosmetic changes and a few feature additions for 2025.
    2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched At Rs 1.57 Lakh; Gains TFT Dash With Bluetooth
  • How does the new Aprilia Tuono 457 go up against the likes of challengers from KTM and Yamaha? Read on to find out.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 vs Yamaha MT-03, KTM 390 Duke: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared
  • The new colours include - Phantom Black / Pearl Metallic White, Phantom Black / Storm Grey, Lava Red Gloss / Pearl Metallic White, and Caspian Blue / Pearl Metallic White.
    2025 Triumph Speed T4 Gets 4 New Colours
  • Aprilia’s 457 family has finally expanded in India with the launch of the Tuono 457.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 Launched In India At Rs 3.95 Lakh

Latest News

  • BYD’s first electric passenger vehicle in India gets an update globally in the form of cosmetic tweaks and feature additions.
    2025 BYD Atto 3 Facelift Revealed; Gets New ‘God’s Eye’ ADAS
  • Ducati is all set to launch the seventh generation of the Panigale V4 in India.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 To Be Launched In India On March 5
  • Advancing ahead and growing bigger with every edition, this year’s car&bike Awards 2025 featured 12 different bike categories.
    car&bike Awards 2025: Bike Categories And Nominees
  • Jawa has launched a one-year celebratory edition of its 350 model which gets additional accessories over the standard motorcycle.
    Jawa 350 Legacy Edition Launched At Rs 1.99 Lakh
  • Mercedes-Benz remains the last V12-producing German marque. But these revered engines will be available in select markets. only
    Mercedes-Benz To Retain V12 Engines; Electrified V8 In Works
  • The Stealth Editions were first showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo and features a unique matte black paint scheme.
    Tata Harrier, Safari Stealth Editions Launched; Limited To 2,700 Units
  • The recall is in regards to a software update in the integrated charging control unit, which will improve the performance of the 12V auxiliary battery in the car
    Kia EV6 Recalled In India For ICCU Software Update
  • This year, the car&bike Awards 2025 will see 16 different car categories.
    car&bike Awards 2025: Car Categories And Nominees
  • Mercedes has not revealed any details on the project, though it could be alluding to the return of the three-door variant of its iconic SUV.
    ‘Smaller’ Mercedes-Benz G-Class Confirmed: 3-Door Model Or All-New SUV?
  • All-electric derivative of the E-Class – separate from the EQE sedan – will be a “no-compromise” offering, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius asserted at the carmaker’s Capital Market Day event.
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class EV Confirmed For 2027 Launch

Popular Ducati Models

car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved