2025 Ducati Panigale V4 To Be Launched In India On March 5

Ducati India has confirmed that the 2025 Panigale V4 will make its debut in the country on March 5. The announcement follows the opening of order books for the new model, with the brand teasing the upcoming superbike on social media. The 2025 iteration, unveiled at the 2024 World Ducati Week, is the seventh generation of Ducati’s high-performance machine and brings a host of updates, including a revised design, upgraded chassis, more electronics, and an updated powertrain.

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch

The 2025 Panigale V4 showcases a refreshed front end inspired by the iconic Ducati 916 and the Desmosedici GP bike. The aggressive headlamp design of its predecessor has been replaced by sleeker LED headlights integrated into a redesigned fairing with aerodynamic winglets. Additionally, Ducati has made ergonomic refinements, including modifications to the fuel tank, seat, footpegs, and overall contact points for better rider comfort and control.



As Ducati’s flagship superbike, the Panigale V4 comes equipped with an extensive suite of electronic aids. A new feature called Race eCBS (Electronic Combined Braking System) has been introduced, allowing partial rear brake application when the front brake is engaged. This system considers factors such as lean angle and throttle input to optimise braking performance.

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 Unveiled; It’s Lighter And More Powerful Now

The motorcycle also has a new 6.9-inch TFT display and a comprehensive list of rider aids, including traction control, launch control, wheelie control, cruise control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), multiple riding and power modes, a bi-directional quickshifter, and cornering ABS, among others.



Powering the 2025 Panigale V4 is an updated 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, which now complies with Euro 5+ emission norms. The engine delivers 216 bhp at 13,500 rpm and a peak torque of 120.9 Nm at 11,250 rpm. Ducati has managed to reduce the engine’s weight by 1 kg while also improving performance. The valve clearance check interval stands at 24,000 km.

The higher-spec Panigale V4 S variant is equipped with Ohlins electronic suspension at both ends. The motorcycle rides on Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa V4 tyres, with a 120/70-ZR17 front and a 200/60-ZR17 rear setup. Braking is managed by dual 330mm semi-floating front discs with Brembo Hypure monobloc calipers, complemented by a 245mm rear disc.

Also Read: Ducati Diavel V4 Review: Devil In Disguise!



Ducati has also introduced a redesigned aluminium alloy chassis that is claimed to reduce weight by 17 per cent. Additionally, the traditional single-sided swingarm has been replaced with a new double-sided swingarm, which is asserted to decrease lateral stiffness by 37 per cent while contributing to a 2.7 kg reduction in overall weight.

In the Indian market, the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 will compete directly with the BMW S 1000 RR. The outgoing Panigale V4 is currently priced at Rs 27.72 lakh for the base model and Rs 33.48 lakh for the V4 S. With the latest updates and improvements, the 2025 model is expected to command a higher price.

