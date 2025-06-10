Ducati Scrambler 1100 Axed From Global Lineup

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Force Motors Rolls Out 100,000th Engine For BMW IndiaNext-Gen Audi Q3 Teased Ahead Of June 16 Global DebutDucati Scrambler 1100 Axed From Global LineupMahindra XEV 9e Lineup To Expand With Launch Of Pack Three 59 kWh, Pack Three Select 79 kWh VariantsVinFast VF7 Plus First Drive: The Underdog
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
First Look: VinFast VF7 Electric SUV | 430km Range | ₹30-35 Lakh | 70.8kWh BatteryTata Curvv Review | What We Liked & Disliked After Spending 1500 Kilometers With the Petrol ManualTata Curvv Review | What We Liked & Disliked After Spending 1500 Kilometers With the Petrol Manual
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda ElroqMercedes-AMG New GT 63
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300TVS XL EVYamaha YZF R7Yezdi Streetfighter
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In IndiaTop 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 LakhTop Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In India

Top 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After Animals
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Axed From Global Lineup

The Scrambler 1100 has also been delisted from the brand’s India website.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 10, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Scrambler 1100 was launched in India in 2018
  • It was powered by a 1,079 cc L-twin engine
  • The last recorded price started at Rs 13.40 lakh

Ducati has officially discontinued the Scrambler 1100 from its global product lineup, with the model also being removed from the brand’s Indian website. While Ducati has not issued a reason for the decision, it is likely to be because of its ageing engine and tightening emissions regulations.  
 
Launched in India in 2018, the Scrambler 1100 was initially priced at Rs 10.91 lakh (ex-showroom). Over the years, it remained a niche offering, particularly due to its premium pricing, which placed it in direct competition with several high-performance motorcycles from both its stablemates and rival brands. Despite the broader Scrambler series gaining significant popularity worldwide, the 1100 variant struggled to replicate that success.  

 

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched In India At Rs 30 Lakh

 ducati pulls the plug on scrambler 1100 globally 1
The Scrambler 1100 was offered in two versions, the 1100 Dark Pro and the 1100 Sport Pro. The Dark Pro was the entry-level model at Rs 13.40 lakh, while the Sport Pro topped the range at Rs 15.99 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi). Both variants were powered by a 1,079 cc L-twin engine punching out 85 bhp at 7,600 rpm and 88 Nm of torque at 4,750 rpm, paired with a 6-speed transmission. 
 
As of now, Ducati has not announced a successor to the Scrambler 1100. The company appears to be concentrating on the newer-generation Scrambler 2G lineup, which includes the Icon, Icon Dark, Full Throttle, and Nightshift variants. These models are currently available in India, starting at Rs 9.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). 

# Ducati# Ducati Bikes# Ducati Scrambler 1100# Ducati Scrambler 1100 discontinued# Ducati Bikes India# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S is now smoother, quicker, and more intelligent than ever. But what went into making this superbike better in every way? We hit the track at Chang International Circuit to find out.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride Review: In Pictures
  • The RS variant is expected to be powered by the Desmosedici Stradale version of the V4 engine from the Panigale, like the Multistrada V4 RS.
    Ducati Diavel V4 RS In the Works; Expect Launch In 2026
  • Smoother, faster and smarter is what the new 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S has become. But how did Ducati achieve it? We find out at the Chang International Circuit.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride Review: An Evolved Predator
  • Ducati has rolled out maintenance contract plans for two of its motorcycles that are sold in India.
    Ducati Monster, Multistrada V4 Now Available With Periodic Maintenance Plans; Prices Start At Rs 25,999
  • This marks the third time that Ducati and Lamborghini have collaborated on a special-edition model
    Revuelto-Inspired Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Unveiled

Latest News

  • The milestone unit, built at Force Motors’ Chennai facility, was fitted in the BMW X5.
    Force Motors Rolls Out 100,000th Engine For BMW India
  • The images hint at an all-new design and styling for the new Audi Q3, which will be introduced digitally on June 16.
    Next-Gen Audi Q3 Teased Ahead Of June 16 Global Debut
  • The Scrambler 1100 has also been delisted from the brand’s India website.
    Ducati Scrambler 1100 Axed From Global Lineup
  • Currently, the Pack Three trim is solely offered with the 79 kWh battery while the Pack Three Select is limited to the 59 kWh unit.
    Mahindra XEV 9e Lineup To Expand With Launch Of Pack Three 59 kWh, Pack Three Select 79 kWh Variants
  • The brand has also revealed the figure of vehicles facing multiple workshop visits dropped 25 per cent in the previous financial year.
    Customer Complaints Reduced by 18% In FY2025: Tata Motors
  • The latest updates are aimed at making Apple CarPlay safer, as the idea is to help keep driver attention on the road without hiding key navigational information.
    Apple CarPlay, Maps Get Major Enhancements With iOS 26
  • New Citroen car buyers will get offers like cash benefits, extended warranty packages, and low EMI finance schemes.
    Citroen Offers Benefits Up To Rs. 2.80 Lakh On Select Models To Celebrate 4th Anniversary In India
  • The highest price increase has been noted in the entry-level petrol automatic variant of the Fortuner SUV.
    Toyota Fortuner, Legender Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 68,000
  • Seven new nameplates will include the return of the Sierra, two models under Avinya, along with two new EVs and ICE models.
    Tata Confirms Launch Of Seven All-New Cars In India By FY2030
  • In a filing with Bombay Stock Exchange, Tata Motors has confirmed that the much awaited Tata Sierra nameplate will be launched in second half of FY 2026
    Tata Sierra Launch Confirmed For Second Half Of FY2026

Popular Ducati Models