Ducati Scrambler 1100 Axed From Global Lineup

Ducati has officially discontinued the Scrambler 1100 from its global product lineup, with the model also being removed from the brand’s Indian website. While Ducati has not issued a reason for the decision, it is likely to be because of its ageing engine and tightening emissions regulations.



Launched in India in 2018, the Scrambler 1100 was initially priced at Rs 10.91 lakh (ex-showroom). Over the years, it remained a niche offering, particularly due to its premium pricing, which placed it in direct competition with several high-performance motorcycles from both its stablemates and rival brands. Despite the broader Scrambler series gaining significant popularity worldwide, the 1100 variant struggled to replicate that success.

The Scrambler 1100 was offered in two versions, the 1100 Dark Pro and the 1100 Sport Pro. The Dark Pro was the entry-level model at Rs 13.40 lakh, while the Sport Pro topped the range at Rs 15.99 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi). Both variants were powered by a 1,079 cc L-twin engine punching out 85 bhp at 7,600 rpm and 88 Nm of torque at 4,750 rpm, paired with a 6-speed transmission.



As of now, Ducati has not announced a successor to the Scrambler 1100. The company appears to be concentrating on the newer-generation Scrambler 2G lineup, which includes the Icon, Icon Dark, Full Throttle, and Nightshift variants. These models are currently available in India, starting at Rs 9.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).