BYD Atto 2 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD appears to be gearing up to expand its lineup in India as the BYD Atto 2 was recently spotted testing in the country. The Atto 2 is a compact electric SUV that would sit below the Atto 3 in BYD’s Indian range if introduced. The model was first showcased at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show and has since gone on sale in several European markets.

The Atto 2 is essentially a rebadged version of the BYD Yuan Up, which is sold in China. Although the test vehicle was heavily camouflaged, its overall silhouette appears to be in line with the Atto 2 sold overseas. If it remains the same as the global model, the Atto 2 measures 4,310 mm in length, 1,830 mm in width, and 1,675 mm in height, putting it in the same category as rivals like the Hyundai Creta EV and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara.

Though the interior was under wraps, the Atto 2 is expected to feature a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, a head-up display, and Level 1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Moreover, expect the features set to closely mirror that of the Atto 3 sold in the Indian market.

Globally, the Atto 2 is currently available with a 45 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of up to 312 km on a full charge. It is powered by a 175 bhp electric motor that drives the front wheels.

BYD’s latest addition to its electric vehicle lineup in India is the Sealion 7 SUV, with a starting price of Rs 48.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Alongside the Sealion 7, the company also offers the Seal electric sedan, which begins at Rs 41 lakh. The Atto 3, a compact electric SUV, is priced from Rs 24.99 lakh, while the eMax 7 electric MPV is available starting at Rs 26.90 lakh. These prices are ex-showroom and apply to the base variants of each model.

