BYD Yangwang U8 Long Wheelbase SUV Showcased At Auto Shanghai 2025

BYD’s luxury sub-brand Yangwang has showcased the long-wheelbase iteration of the U8 SUV at Auto Shanghai 2025. While largely retaining the same design as the standard wheelbase version, the U8 L is a three- row, six-seat SUV, unlike the former, which can solely be had in two-row guise. The company has stated the U8 L will continue to be offered with the same features as the standard model.

The Yangwang U8 L is a three-row, six-seat SUV that has a 200 mm longer wheelbase than the U8

The Yangwang U8 L measures 5,400 mm in length with a wheelbase of 3,250 mm, making it 75 mm longer overall, with a 200 mm longer wheelbase than the standard model. On the cosmetic front, the U8 L introduces a new black-gold two-tone exterior colour option and sports a dark shade on a few elements such as the front bumper and D-pillar. Another difference is the removal of the rear spare tyre. While there are no images, we expect the interior of the U8 L to have the same dashboard layout as the standard model, but with a different interior colour scheme.

The U8 L is offered with an array of unique features also found on the U8 such as a tank-turn option- which allows the SUV to make a full rotation on its axis, emergency water floatation – where the SUV will stay afloat and move on water for about 30 minutes, and a tyre blowout stability feature- where the SUV will retain its stability in the event of a tyre blowout. The SUV is also equipped with BYD’s God’s Eye ADAS.

The U8 L is expected to feature the same powertrain as the U8

While BYD is yet to specify the powertrain details of the U8 L, it is expected to retain the same setup as the U8. For reference, the U8 features a range-extender electric powertrain with the on-board petrol engine used as a generator to develop electricity. It features electric motors at each wheel giving the SUV a total output of over 1100 bhp and a claimed 0-100 kmph sprint time of just 3.8 seconds.