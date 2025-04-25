Login
BYD Yangwang U8 Long Wheelbase SUV Showcased At Auto Shanghai 2025

The Yangwang U8 L is 75 mm longer than the standard model, with a 200 mm longer wheelbase.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on April 25, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The U8 L is a six-seat model unlike the standard U8.
  • Expected to retain the same powertrain setup as the standard U8.
  • Gets the same set of features of the U8.

BYD’s luxury sub-brand Yangwang has showcased the long-wheelbase iteration of the U8 SUV at Auto Shanghai 2025. While largely retaining the same design as the standard wheelbase version, the U8 L is a three- row, six-seat SUV, unlike the former, which can solely be had in two-row guise. The company has stated the U8 L will continue to be offered with the same features as the standard model.

 

Also ReadBharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BYD Yangwang U8 SUV Makes India Debut
 

BYD s Yangwang U8 L Showcased At Auto Shanghai 2025 2

The Yangwang U8 L is a three-row, six-seat SUV that has a 200 mm longer wheelbase than the U8

 

The Yangwang U8 L measures 5,400 mm in length with a wheelbase of 3,250 mm, making it 75 mm longer overall, with a 200 mm longer wheelbase than the standard model. On the cosmetic front, the U8 L introduces a new black-gold two-tone exterior colour option and sports a dark shade on a few elements such as the front bumper and D-pillar. Another difference is the removal of the rear spare tyre. While there are no images, we expect the interior of the U8 L to have the same dashboard layout as the standard model, but with a different interior colour scheme.

 

Also ReadBYD Sealion 7 Bags 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
 

The U8 L is offered with an array of unique features also found on the U8 such as a tank-turn option- which allows the SUV to make a full rotation on its axis, emergency water floatation – where the SUV will stay afloat and move on water for about 30 minutes, and a tyre blowout stability feature- where the SUV will retain its stability in the event of a tyre blowout. The SUV is also equipped with BYD’s God’s Eye ADAS.

 

Also ReadBYD Sealion 7 Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 48.90 Lakh
 BYD s Yangwang U8 L Showcased At Auto Shanghai 2025 1

The U8 L is expected to feature the same powertrain as the U8

 

While BYD is yet to specify the powertrain details of the U8 L, it is expected to retain the same setup as the U8. For reference, the U8 features a range-extender electric powertrain with the on-board petrol engine used as a generator to develop electricity. It features electric motors at each wheel giving the SUV a total output of over 1100 bhp and a claimed 0-100 kmph sprint time of just 3.8 seconds.

