New BYD E7 Electric Sedan Is Priced Similar To A Honda City; Gets 520 KM Range

BYD has unveiled a new budget electric sedan for its home market of China as part of its expanding ‘e’ series of cars. Said to be aimed at young buyers and fleet operators, the new e7 electric sedan is priced at the equivalent of under Rs 15 lakh in its home market, and is offered with a choice of battery packs and a CLTC range of up to 520 km.

Also read: 2025 BYD Seal Launched In India At Rs 41 Lakh; Performance Variant Gains Adaptive Suspension



In terms of design, the e7 sedan looks rather staid compared to the likes of the more upmarket Seal. The fascia is characterised by sleek swept-back headlights positioned at the base on the bonnet with the bumper protruding outwards to form a prominent upper lip. The bumper features slim recessed side vents and a large vent at its base.

In profile, the e7 looks the part of a four-door coupe with the windowline extending behind the C-pillar. Going with its budget nature, the sedan gets traditional pull-style door handles, with select variants also featuring 16-inch alloy wheels. In terms of size, the e7 sedan measures in at 4780 mm long, 1900 mm wide and 1515 mm tall. It sits on a 2820 mm wheelbase.

Also read: 2025 BYD Atto 3 Launched In India At Rs 24.99 Lakh; Updated Seal Bookings Open



The rear, meanwhile, gets a layered design with a small integrated boot-lip spoiler, sleek headlamps connected by a black trim strip and a prominent crease across the boot lid below it.

Also read: BYD Yangwang U8 Long Wheelbase SUV Showcased At Auto Shanghai 2025



Inside the cabin, the dashboard features a clean and uncluttered look with the standout element being the large 15.6-inch central touchscreen. A smaller 5-inch digital instrument cluster sits behind the steering wheel. On the feature front, the top model also packs in a panoramic sunroof aside from offering remote operations for the air-con system and door locks.

On the powertrain front, the e7 sedan features a single motor front wheel drive layout with a peak output of 134 bhp and 180 Nm. The motor is paired with either a 48 kWh or a 57.6 kWh battery pack, giving the car a claimed range of up to 520 km on the CLTC cycle. Top speed is limited to 150 kmph.

Also read: New BYD Super E Platform Supports 1000 kW DC Fast Charging; Adds 400 km Range In 5 Mins



At its launch price, the e7 costs in the region of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 14 lakh in the domestic market, which would place it against rivals such as the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, VW Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Maruti Ciaz in the Indian market.

Also read: 2025 BYD Atto 3 Facelift Revealed; Gets New ‘God’s Eye’ ADAS



Moving to the Indian market, BYD has looked to strengthen its portfolio in recent months with updates to the Seal electric sedan and Atto 3 SUV and the launch of the new Sealion 7. BYD also uses a derivative of the e7 name in the Indian market - the eMax 7, for its three-row electric MPV launched last year. The eMax 7 is the facelifted avatar of the e6 MPV - the company's first car for the Indian market, which was rebranded the M6 in global markets.