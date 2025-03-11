2025 BYD Atto 3 Launched In India At Rs 24.99 Lakh; Updated Seal Bookings Open

BYD has rolled out a 2025 model-year-update for the Atto 3 and Seal in India. With the update, both EVs get a range of new features and upgrades meant to improve value quotient. The Atto 3 will be offered at the same prices as the outgoing variants to the first 3000 customers, post which, prices will be hiked. The booking amount for the Atto 3 is set at Rs 30,000. BYD is yet to reveal the prices for the latest iteration of the Seal, stating that prices will be announced in April 2025. Bookings for the Seal, meanwhile, are open, with the amount set at Rs 1.25 lakh.

BYD Atto 3 Variants Price (ex-showroom) Dynamic Rs 24.99 lakh Premium Rs 29.85 lakh Superior Rs 33.99 lakh





BYD Seal

BYD has sold 1,300 units of the Seal to date

BYD has announced a raft of upgrades for the all-electric sedan after it registered sales numbers of 1,300 units in the first year it has been on sale in India. These include an electric sunshade for the sunroof as standard, as well as an updated air conditioning system with a new module for air purification. BYD has also stated that all variants of the Seal will now support wireless Apple Carplay, unlike the outgoing model that only has wired Apple Carplay.



The Seal also receives a few upgrades on the mechanical front, the mid-spec Premium trim will now be offered with Frequency Selective Dampers (FSDs) which were previously only offered in the top-spec trim. Furthermore, the top-spec Performance trim gets BYD’s DiSus-C system, which is essentially an adaptive suspension setup that adjusts the dampers based on road conditions and vehicle speed.

BYD Atto 3

The prices of the 2025 Atto 3 are the same as the outgoing model for the first 3,000 customers

BYD has announced that it has sold over 3,100 units of the Atto 3 all-electric SUV since its launch. The SUV now gets a range of upgrades such as ventilated front seats, and an all-black interior colour scheme. Additionally, the Atto 3 will now be offered with a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) auxiliary battery, that the company says is six times lighter, offering a lifespan of up to 15 years. The LFP low-voltage battery debuted on the Sealion 7 when it went on sale in India.





