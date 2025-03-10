car&bike Awards 2025: BYD Seal Crowned Premium EV Of The Year

Facing two SUVs, a sedan has come out on top in the Premium EV category at car&bike Awards 2025. The BYD Seal is the winner of the Premium EV title at this year's Awards, beating the Mercedes-Benz EQA and the Mini Countryman E to the finish line. The Seal, launched in 2024, was BYD's third product for India after the e6 MPV and Atto 3 SUV, and left everyone impressed with its performance and value proposition. It garnered 1,000 orders in India within weeks of its launch.

The all-electric sedan is offered in three variants ranging from single and dual-motor powertrain options. The sedan gets two-rear wheel drive options – the base Dynamic trim comes with a 201 bhp and 310 Nm electric motor which makes way for a stronger 308 bhp and 360 Nm unit in the Premium trim. The top-spec Performance trim features a dual-motor setup pushing out a combined 523 bhp and 670 Nm.



The Seal is a full import, and is offered in three variants - Dynamic, Premium, and Performance with prices ranging from Rs 41 lakh up to Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom).



