Latest News
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Bookings Halted Over Engine Issue
New Cars
New Bikes
Used Cars
Sell CarAwards 2025

MG Windsor EV Pro Launched At Rs 17.50 Lakh With Up To 449 KM Range

Positioned as the top-of-the-line variant in the Windsor family, the Pro features a 52.9 kWh battery, and is also equipped with Level 2 ADAS.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 6, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Windsor EV ‘Pro’ benefits from a larger 52.9 kWh battery.
  • Bigger battery promises a range of up to 449 kilometres.
  • Windsor EV Pro also features vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging.

Riding the wave of momentum generated by the Windsor EV since its launch in 2024, MG Motor India has now launched the upgraded iteration of its incredibly popular electric car, named the Windsor EV Pro. Available at an introductory price of Rs 17.50 lakh (for the first 8,000 customers, ex-showroom), the Windsor EV Pro effectively serves as the flagship in the Windsor family, bringing a larger battery for longer range, as well as additional features that aren’t found in the standard-range Windsor. Bookings for the Windsor EV Pro will open on May 8. Buyers will also be able to opt for the battery-as-a-service (BaaS) plan, which would bring the price of the Windsor EV Pro down to Rs 12.50 lakh, with a fee of Rs 4.50 to be paid per kilometre driven. MG has onboarded new financiers, namely IDFC First Bank and Kotak Mahindra Prime, for its BaaS programme.

 

Also Read: Pre-Booking For All-Electric MG M9 Luxury MPV Begin In India For Rs. 51,000

 

On the outside, not much differentiates the Windsor EV Pro from the standard Windsor, except for new, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that appear to be shared with the MG Hector. The Windsor EV Pro will be available in three new colours as well -- Celadon Blue, Glaze Red and Aurora Silver.

 

mg windsor ev pro interior carandbike 1

Ivory upholstery differentiates the Windsor Pro's interior.

 

On the inside, the Windsor EV Pro has a dual-tone ivory-and-black colour scheme. Also included on the Windsor EV Pro is a powered tailgate. However, boot capacity is marginally lower – 579 litres on the Pro, as opposed to the 604 litres available on the standard Windsor.

 

The big change for the Windsor EV Pro is under the skin, as this has a 52.9 kWh battery – up from the 38 kWh unit seen on the standard Windsor. Thanks to the additional battery capacity, range for the Windsor EV Pro rises to 449 kilometres – up from the standard Windsor’s range of up to 331 kilometres. The Windsor EV Pro also gets a lifetime battery warranty for the first owner.

 

It also has quicker fast charging – the Pro can charge at a maximum of 60 kW when plugged into a DC fast charger, up from the standard Windsor's 45 kW peak, which means its 20 to 80 per cent charge time (50 minutes) is nearly the same as that for the standard Windsor (45 minutes).

 

Peak output from the motor, at 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, remains unchanged from the standard Windsor.

 

mg windsor ev pro v2l function carandbike 1

Vehicle-to-load functionality will add to Windsor EV's versatility.

 

The Windsor Pro also gains vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging, which means the Windsor EV Pro could be used as a mobile power source.  

 

Another key addition is the inclusion of Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including Traffic Jam Assist, lane departure prevention, autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.  

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

