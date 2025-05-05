Login
Pre-Booking For All-Electric MG M9 Luxury MPV Begin In India For Rs. 51,000

The MG M9 electric MPV will be sold via the company's premium dealership chain - MG Select.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 5, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • MG M9 luxury electric MPV will be sold via MG Select dealerships
  • The M9 can be reserved online for a booking amount of Rs. 51,000
  • The MG M9 made its debut in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo

MG Select, the premium dealership arm of JSW MG Motor India, has begun accepting reservations for the MG M9 luxury electric MPV. The MPV was first showcased in India earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. At that time, the company had said that booking for the M9 would commence in March 2025, with deliveries starting in April; however, that did not happen. 

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG M9 Luxury Electric MPV Unveiled

 

However, the fact that MG Select has now opened bookings for the M9 indicates that the electric MPV could go on sale soon. Prospective buyers can now visit MG Select’s official website to pre-reserve the MG M9 for a booking amount of Rs. 51,000. While the electric MPV doesn’t have any direct rivals at the moment, it will compete in a similar space as the Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire.

 

 

Milind Shah, Interim Head, MG Select, said, “The MG M9 is a new age car crafted for discerning customers seeking an elevated experience of being chauffeured. As the longest and widest in the segment, it offers luxury of space, comfort, and convenience, redefining what a Presidential Limousine can be.”

 

MG M9 Launch

The MPV is more than 5 meters long (5270 mm) and is 2 meters wide, with a generous wheelbase of 3200 mm

 

The MG M9 comes with the signature design cues of a luxury MPV - a boxy silhouette, flat roofline, and electric sliding rear doors, along with a wide and tall glasshouse. Styling bits include LED DRLs, which are placed above the headlights, while the rear gets attractive-looking connected tail lamps. The MPV is more than 5 meters long (5270 mm) and is 2 meters wide, with a generous wheelbase of 3200 mm.

 

Ambient Light M9

The business class-style second-row seats get 16-way power adjustment with massage, ventilation, and heating function

 

Inside, the M9 features what the company calls ‘Presidential Seats’ – individual, business class-style second-row seats with 16-way power adjustment, eight massage settings, ventilation, and heating. The MPV features a dual, Yacht-style panoramic sunroof, a 64-colour ambient lighting system, and a 12-speaker sound system. You can get the interior in either pure black or cognac brown trims. 

 

Dual Yacht Style Panoramic Sunroof

The MPV features a dual, Yacht-style panoramic sunroof, a 64-colour ambient lighting system

 

Globally, the MG M9 electric MPV comes equipped with a 90 kWh battery pack that powers the electric motor to produce 241 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The MPV also offers a claimed range of 430 km on a single charge, under the WLTP cycle. at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year

