India’s First Tesla Supercharger Goes Live In Mumbai: All You Need To Know

Just days after the launch of the Tesla Model Y, the American EV marque has now installed its first Supercharger in the country, at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The dedicated Tesla charging station will house four DC fast chargers and four AC chargers, and at the moment, only Tesla vehicles can be charged here. The Tesla Supercharger is located at the P1 Parking of One BKC, Mumbai.

Tesla launched its first car in India - the Model Y - in July 2025

The Tesla Superchargers will support DC fast charging up to 250 kW, and there will be four units at the BKC charging station. The other four AC chargers will be 11 kW units, and for now, only Tesla cars can be charged at the BKC Supercharger. Although Tesla might allow other electric cars to use the Supercharger in future, there is no clarity about it at the moment.

With the 250 kW DC fast charger, the Tesla Model Y can gain over 260 km of range in just 15 minutes

Tesla will be charging Rs 24 per kW for the 250 kW DC fast charger, and Rs 14 per kW for the 11 kW AC charger. Using the 250 kW DC fast charger, the recently launched Tesla Model Y can gain over 260 km of range in just 15 minutes of charging. Customers can use the Tesla mobile app to find chargers, monitor charging status, and pay for using the charger.

The company says that it will be inaugurating three more charging stations after it commences deliveries of the new Model Y. The other three locations will be - Lower Parel, Navi Mumbai, and Thane.

The Tesla Model Y Standard and Long Range options are priced at Rs. 59.99 lakh and Rs. 67.89 lakh respectively

Tesla officially entered the Indian market last month with the launch of the Model Y SUV. Offered in both Standard and Long Range options, the Model Y is priced at Rs. 59.99 lakh and Rs. 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The Standard Range Model Y will do 0-100 kmph in a claimed 5.9 seconds, while the Long Range Model Y will do it a shade quicker, in 5.6 seconds. Range for the Standard variant is up to 500 kilometres, and up to 622 kilometres for the Long Range model, on the WLTP cycle.