Tesla Model Y First Drive Review: Long Time Coming

‘Will they? Won’t they’ has finally come to an end, as Tesla has officially opened their touchpoint in India. Debuting with their best player in the line-up, the Model Y, Tesla has huge plans for India. Be it setting up a charging network, or what they call ‘Experience Centre’ instead of a dealership. Breaking the traditional way of selling cars, too, the Model Y takes the CBU route for now.

While the initial hype and curiosity amongst the buyers is unmatched, does the Model Y have what it takes to be the top seller and repeat its global magic in India as well? We spent a few hours with it trying to find an answer for that.

Tesla Model Y: Design

Before we talk about the design, let me get this straight - this is the facelifted Model Y, which made its global premiere a few weeks back. And not just a hand-me-down from global stocks, which has been the case over many years for the Indian market. Dimensionally, it’s larger than a BMW X3 or Mercedes GLC. Appearance-wise, it gets minor but important upgrades — the sleeker LED light bar up front takes inspiration from the Cybertruck, and there’s no Tesla logo on the nose. None. That might sound odd, but Tesla’s design language is now so distinctive, it doesn’t need a badge to be recognised.

The clean, smooth sheet metal, flush surfaces, and minimalist profile continue to give the Model Y that futuristic EV silhouette. There’s a new ducktail spoiler design around the back, and the LED tail-lamps use something that Tesla calls “indirect ambient light reflection” — a pretty cool and subtle detail. The India-spec gets 19-inch wheels (a size smaller than what you get globally) wrapped in Hankook tyres, and there are six exterior colour options. While black is the only free colour, the five others extract a premium ranging from Rs 90,000 to 1.85 lakh over the sticker price. A premium for paint? Sure. Worth it? That’s subjective.

Tesla Model Y: Interior

Step inside, and it's minimalism turned up to eleven. Much like what we saw in the Cybertruck, the 15.8-inch central touchscreen controls everything, even the steering and ORVM adjustment. This is the kind of unconventionality Tesla brings to the table, as they are no traditional carmakers and need not follow the accustomed methods. Takes some time to get used to these new quirks, but change is the only constant, right? No physical buttons keep the cabin clutter-free, but it also means a learning curve. Simple tasks take more time than they should. Even the air-vents – where traditional manufacturers have spent years delicately designing them, including them in the theme of things – over here is simply tucked away and hidden from plain sight.

On the upside, the storage around the cabin is impressive. Deep bins in the centre console, generous cupholders, a massive armrest, and more. The materials feel durable and modern — not exactly plush or luxurious, but nothing feels cheap either. It’s a solid, if slightly unconventional build. The front seats are softly cushioned, comfortable, and supportive. The ergonomics isn’t half too bad, but the visibility is fantastic. You get comfortable instantly in the driving position, and the steering wheel just feels great to hold and touch – as if it belongs to a premium German brand.

The second row has good recline, decent cushioning, and a completely flat floor. Space is generous, but like we saw in the Cybertruck, this is a theatre positioning. You sit pretty much “in” the seats, low and snug. The front seats loom on top, and there’s a large glass roof to keep things light and easy. But the window line is set too high over the shoulder, and the headroom is good enough for my 5.7’ frame. Squeezing in three adults might be a tight fit, though. There’s also an 8-inch screen for rear passengers that controls AC and media. And kids at the back can pair this screen via Bluetooth and get individual entertainment over the ‘grown-ups’ sitting in the front.

Boot space is massive — nearly 900 litres, and with the rear seats folded (electronically, of course), it opens up even more.

Tesla Model Y: Driving Impressions

So what’s it like to drive the Tesla Model Y on Indian roads? Simply put – novelty. It grabs attention unlike anything else, as people stop in their tracks to look at it. That said, behind the wheel, it doesn’t feel like some intergalactic spaceship, nor does it demand a learning curve like a niche EV startup. If you’ve driven any premium electric SUV like the BMW iX1, Kia EV6, or Hyundai Ioniq 5, slipping into the Model Y feels natural. There’s an inherent ease to the way it drives. Like any other EV. It is predictable, has that smooth, no vibrations feel to it, and yes, it feels like a properly modern EV.

But peel back the layers, and Tesla’s quirks begin to show. There’s no driver’s display, right. Everything from slotting into drive, speedometer, and navigation, you must reach for the central screen. You don’t even get traditional stalks — just one for indicators, while wiper is operated via a button on the steering. Want to adjust your ORVMs or change steering reach and rake? That too is done using the touchscreen and a small scroll wheel on the steering. This minimalist approach can take some getting used to.

As for acceleration, it’s brisk. Tesla claims 0–100kmph in 5.6 seconds, and while it doesn’t feel overwhelmingly fast, it does have that classic EV punch, instant torque that shoves you into your seat, no matter what speed you’re doing. Based on how it feels, this car likely pushes around 300 horsepower, and the way it delivers that power is smooth yet urgent.

The steering is quick and responsive, with just over two turns lock-to-lock, while the suspension is on the firmer side. This means it’s not the plushest ride, but it does feel planted and stable. Body roll is minimal, and combined with the stiff chassis and direct steering, the Model Y is surprisingly fun to drive — especially for a crossover.

You also get a Level 2 ADAS suite, with lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, and full 360-degree visualisation on the screen — pedestrians, vehicles, lanes, everything shows up in real-time. You must be aware by now that Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) hardware is onboard, and while it can be optionally enabled abroad, it’s currently restricted in India due to regulations. You can opt for it still by paying a hefty Rs 6 lakhs+taxes. Tesla also includes features like ‘Sentry Mode’, which uses onboard cameras to record surroundings even when parked.

Now, Tesla doesn’t disclose power or torque figures, but the long-range rear-wheel-drive version we drove comes with a claimed 622 km WLTP range and an 82kWh battery. Realistically, you can expect around 500kms in Indian conditions. Which is a decent figure for any EV, especially at this price point. Now coming to real-world range perspective: during our test, the car showed 230 kms of range left at 43% battery, which works out to a theoretical 530 kms of calculated range. As for charging, the Model Y supports up to 250 kW DC fast charging, allowing a 250 km top-up in mere 15 minutes using a Tesla Supercharger (which is expected to be available across the country soon). Otherwise, it comes with an 11kW home wall box charger as standard and uses the CCS2 port, making it compatible with most public charging networks in India. Lastly, in terms of safety, Tesla leaves no room for compromise. The Model Y has secured 5-star ratings across all major global crash tests — including Euro NCAP, NHTSA, and China NCAP.

Tesla Model Y: Conclusion

Here’s the thing. The Tesla Model Y is a CBU, which means you’re looking at heavy import duties, and that bumps the price to north of Rs 60–70 lakh. At that price, it’s competing with premiums which offer more opulence and perhaps more badge value. If Tesla manages to localise and build this in India, the Model Y could sell for half that price. Imagine this car going toe-to-toe with a Tata Harrier EV or Mahindra XEV 9e. That’s when the real disruption would begin.

But right now, the Model Y might not be as revolutionary as we expected it to be. The world has caught up to Tesla in many ways. But it’s still a significant car. Not just globally, but especially in India. It looks sharp, feels unique, drives well, and offers a user experience that’s unlike anything else in its segment. Sure, it’s not very luxurious for the price tag, and yes, it can feel a bit too clinical. But if you value function over form, and tech over tradition, this could be the EV for you. We also know for a fact that the Model Y is a global bestseller and not without reason. It's surely doing something right and will surely impress us Indians too.

Welcome to India, Tesla.

Pictures by Vaibhav Dhanawade and Tanmay Varthak