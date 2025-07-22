2025 Ultraviolette F77 First Ride Impressions: Get Smart

The Ultraviolette F77 is an electric motorcycle was launched in November 2022, and it quickly drew a lot of attention owning to its appealing design, performance and tech. And since then, Ultraviolette has been consistently working on further improving the F77 which led to the Mach 2 edition followed by the SuperStreet variant, introduced earlier this year. While the Mach 2 version focused largely on the overall safety with added features, the latest 2025 version focuses at enhancing the performance of the F77. That said, we were invited by Ultraviolette to experience the updated F77 at a go-kart circuit in Bengaluru for a first ride impression. Read one to know what the changes are and how it has affected the performance of the F77.

What’s new?

Right from the testing stages to recently entering the European market this year, Ultraviolette has manage to gather more than 70,000 Gb of ride data from its vehicle testing, customer ride data in India and now also from the European market. This has helped the brand to further deep dive into making the powertrain and firmware more efficient with tweaks to the algorithm which has eventually led more consistent performance overall.

By testing and gathering ride data on the F77 ridden on European roads, which are less congested and with much higher average riding speeds compared to Indian roads, Ultraviolette has been able to trace locations of thermal gradient across the battery pack and different control modules to pinpoint where temperature spikes occur under parameters like acceleration, top speed and in between. With the necessary changes there is more uniform heat management resulting in consistent performance of the components. Additional, UV has also managed to map the thermal map of the motor’s rotor which has allow them to achieve better temperature control leading to better operation of the magnets. With an updated algorithm, the mapping of the mainly the torque has been further smoothened out offering an improved torque curve which is wide and a bit linear.

As for the ride modes, Glide hasn’t undergone much change apart from few tweaks, and Combat mode is now close to Ballistic mode access to more power and torque. Meanwhile, Ballistic mode has been updated with Ballistic+ where the changes are more prominent with a wider torque band and slight change in how the torque is delivered.

What’s same?

Apart for the operational updated to the powertrain and firmware, everything else continues to be the same. The F77 is built around a steel-trellis frame with the battery pack located at the centre. The motorcycle is equipped with a permanent magnet motor that is located on the chassis and power is transmitted to the rear wheel via a chain drive. The F77 continues to be offered in two variants, standard and Recon, the latter equipped with a larger battery pack and more powerful motor.

In terms of cycle parts, the F77 is suspended by an upside-down fork and a preload -adjustable monoshock setup. Braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends, assisted by dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels a 110/70 section tyre at the front and a 150/60 section tyre at the back.

With the introduction of the SuperStreet variant, the F77 can either be opted with clip-ons providing a committed stance or with a single one-piece handlebar that a comparatively more relaxed stance yet commanding.

Difference in Performance

For the limited time that we got to spend with the updated F77 with the Gen 3 powertrain and firmware updates, the key point that we noticed after riding the Mach 2 and the latest updated one back-to-back is that, while the overall dynamic of the F77 have remained the same, the delivery of torque is a bit more linear and the duration of the torque band is wider, which has resulted in better rideability of the motorcycle. The way the power and torque kicks-in on twisting the throttle is smoother and better manageable. Overall, the rideability of the F77 has notably improved making it more enjoyable to ride even on a technical environment like a go-kart circuit. Out in the rear-world, these changes should help in improved rolling acceleration and top speed runs with consistent performance throughout.

Verdict

To conclude, the Gen 3 powertrain and firmware updates has certainly improved how the Ultraviolette F77 rides, which eventually has only made it a better machine put together. While there is no change in the price tag, the existing customers of the F77 will also receive the update by taking the motorcycles for which they will have to take their motorcycles to the dealership. Apart from the update, the bikes will be checked for overall operation along with orientation for the customers to understand what the changes in the ride modes. So, if you do own an Ultraviolette F77, the new powertrain and firmware update are absolutely worth it, and will enhance your ride experience.