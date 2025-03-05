Ultraviolette Shockwave Electric Motorcycle: In Pictures

There is a new dual-purpose motorcycle in town, and it's electric! Ultraviolette Automotive has launched its first dual-purpose electric motorcycle in India, called the Shockwave, at an introductory price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This price is only for the first 1,000 buyers, after which the Shockwave will be priced at Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Along with this, the Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer also launched its first electric scooter named Tesseract, priced at Rs 1.20 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

The Ultraviolette Shockwave has a dual-purpose and lightweight design, suited for both on-road and off-road use.

It has a slim overall profile with a high-beak-style mudguard at the front and vertically stacked dual-projector LED headlights.

It features a high handlebar, and the narrow seat design takes inspiration from rally bikes.

The electric motorcycle is available in two colour options: Cosmic Black with yellow highlights and Frost White with red bits.

The Shockwave will be offered with a 4 kWh battery pack, which is claimed to provide 165 km of range on a single charge (IDC).

The electric bike is powered by an electric motor delivering 14.5 bhp and a peak torque of 505 Nm. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed capped at 120 kmph.

It weighs 120 kg and offers an impressive power-to-weight ratio.

For features, it gets 4 traction control modes, switchable dual-channel ABS, 6-level regen, a 5-inch vertical TFT display, and more.



In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle is suspended by a telescopic fork at the front with 200 mm travel and a monoshock at the rear with 180 mm travel.

It rides on 19-17 wire-spoke wheels with dual-purpose tyres. Braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends.

Bookings for the Ultraviolette Shockwave are now open with deliveries slated to commence along with the Tesseract electric scooter in Q1 2026.