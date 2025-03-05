Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter: In Pictures

Ultraviolette Automotive has finally entered the electric scooter space in India with the launch of its maiden Tesseract electric scooter. The Tesseract is priced at Rs 1.20 lakh for the first 10,000 customers, after which prices will be increased to Rs 1.45 lakh (all prices (ex-showroom). The Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer has only revealed prices for the 3.5 kWh battery pack variant, while there will be two more variants: 5 kWh and 6 kWh. Bookings for the Tesseract are now open, with deliveries slated to commence in Q1 2026.

Ultraviolette’s first electric scooter is quite distinctive as compared to other offerings in the Indian market. It adopts a large maxi-styled scooter design with sharp cues running in typical Ultraviolette fashion.



At the front, it gets an angular LED headlight setup flanked by DRLs, while at the top there is a small flyscreen as well. The scooter gets a sharp tail section with boomerang-shaped split tail lamps.

It rides on 14-inch alloy wheels on both ends.

The Tesseract will be offered in four colour schemes: Desert Sand, Stealth Black, Solar White, and Sonic Pink.

The Tesseract electric scooter has an under-seat storage of 34 litres and is claimed to fit a full-face helmet.

In terms of features, the scooter gets a seven-inch touchscreen LED display with onboard navigation, a radar sensor tech, overtake alert, lane change assist, collision alert, built-in dashcams, and a haptic feedback handlebar.



The Tesseract is equipped with disc brakes on both ends, aided by dual-channel ABS.

It is equipped with a 15 kW electric motor (20.10 bhp) that propels the scooter to go up to 125 kmph and achieve a 0 to 60 kmph stint in 2.9 seconds.

There will be three battery packs on offer for the Tesseract, including 3.5 kWh (162 km), 5 kWh (220 km), and 6 kWh (261 km). (All range figures, IDC).

