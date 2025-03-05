Login
Latest News
New-Gen Audi A6 Avant Debuts With Mild Hybrid Engines, Optional All-Wheel SteeringHonda H’ness CB350 To Get New Colourways; Launch ImminentUltraviolette Shockwave Electric Motorcycle: In Pictures Toyota Fortuner Legender Launched With 4x4 Manual Transmission; Priced At Rs 46.36 LakhUltraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter: In Pictures
Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter: In Pictures

The Tesseract is Ultraviolette's first electric scooter and is priced at Rs 1.20 lakh for the first 10,000 buyers.
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on March 5, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Ultraviolette Tesseract launched in India
  • Bookings open, deliveries to commence from Q1 2026
  • Offered with three battery packs: 3.5 kWh, 5 kWh and 6 kWh

Ultraviolette Automotive has finally entered the electric scooter space in India with the launch of its maiden Tesseract electric scooter. The Tesseract is priced at Rs 1.20 lakh for the first 10,000 customers, after which prices will be increased to Rs 1.45 lakh (all prices (ex-showroom). The Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer has only revealed prices for the 3.5 kWh battery pack variant, while there will be two more variants: 5 kWh and 6 kWh. Bookings for the Tesseract are now open, with deliveries slated to commence in Q1 2026.

 

Also Read: Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.20 Lakh

 

Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter 4

Ultraviolette’s first electric scooter is quite distinctive as compared to other offerings in the Indian market. It adopts a large maxi-styled scooter design with sharp cues running in typical Ultraviolette fashion. 
 Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter 5

At the front, it gets an angular LED headlight setup flanked by DRLs, while at the top there is a small flyscreen as well. The scooter gets a sharp tail section with boomerang-shaped split tail lamps. 

Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter 6

It rides on 14-inch alloy wheels on both ends. 

Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter 7

The Tesseract will be offered in four colour schemes: Desert Sand, Stealth Black, Solar White, and Sonic Pink.

Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter 8

The Tesseract electric scooter has an under-seat storage of 34 litres and is claimed to fit a full-face helmet.

Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter 9

In terms of features, the scooter gets a seven-inch touchscreen LED display with onboard navigation, a radar sensor tech, overtake alert, lane change assist, collision alert, built-in dashcams, and a haptic feedback handlebar.
 Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter 12

The Tesseract is equipped with disc brakes on both ends, aided by dual-channel ABS.

 

Also Read: Ultraviolette Tesseract Scooter, Shockwave Motorcycle Launch Highlights: Specifications, Features, Images And Prices

 

Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter 11

It is equipped with a 15 kW electric motor (20.10 bhp) that propels the scooter to go up to 125 kmph and achieve a 0 to 60 kmph stint in 2.9 seconds.

Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1 20 Lakh 1

There will be three battery packs on offer for the Tesseract, including 3.5 kWh (162 km), 5 kWh (220 km), and 6 kWh (261 km). (All range figures, IDC). 
 

# Ultraviolette Automotive# Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter# Ultraviolette Tesseract# Ultraviolette Tesseract Images# Ultraviolette Tesseract electric# Tesseract Electric Scooter# Tesseract# Ultraviolette Scooters# Ultraviolette# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

  • The Tesseract will be offered in three battery variants- 3.5 kWh, 5 kWh, and 6 kWh, with the 3.5 kWh variant priced at Rs 1.20 lakh for the first 10,000 customers
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.20 Lakh
  • The Bengaluru-based EV startup will showcase a series of electric two-wheelers today, follow this live blog to get all the updates from the event.
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Scooter, Shockwave Motorcycle Launch Highlights: Specifications, Features, Images And Prices
  • Ultraviolette has confirmed its plans to launch multiple new products across different segments in India
    Ultraviolette Scooter, Cruiser, Sport-Tourer Concepts To Debut On March 5
  • The biggest change on the F77 SuperStreet is the revised position of the handlebar over the standard F77 Mach 2
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Launched In India
  • The race-spec F99 prototype churns out 121 bhp (90 kW) and is expected to have a top speed in excess of 260 kmph.
    Ultraviolette F99 Prototype Sets New Quarter-Mile Record For A Made-In-India Motorcycle

  • Underpinned by Volvo’s SPA2 platform, the ES90 is the sixth all-electric model in Volvo’s portfolio
    Volvo ES90 Electric Sedan Unveiled
  • The sixth-gen A6 Avant shares much of its design and tech with the A6 Avant e-tron that debuted in 2024.
    New-Gen Audi A6 Avant Debuts With Mild Hybrid Engines, Optional All-Wheel Steering
  • New Black, Grey and Blue colour options with decals to be offered
    Honda H’ness CB350 To Get New Colourways; Launch Imminent
  • Ultraviolette has launched a new dual-purpose electric motorcycle named Shockwave; here are a few detailed shots of the bike.
    Ultraviolette Shockwave Electric Motorcycle: In Pictures
  • Available only with automatic since launch – in both 4x2 and 4x4 guises – the Legender gets a third variant with a six-speed manual transmission with slightly less torque than automatic.
    Toyota Fortuner Legender Launched With 4x4 Manual Transmission; Priced At Rs 46.36 Lakh
  • The Tesseract is Ultraviolette’s first electric scooter and is priced at Rs 1.20 lakh for the first 10,000 buyers.
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter: In Pictures
  • The first 1000 units of the Shockwave will be sold at an introductory sticker price of Rs 1.5 lakh, ex-showroom, followed by a retail price of Rs 1.75 lakh, ex-showroom.
    Ultraviolette Shockwave Launched In India At Rs 1.50 Lakh
  • The Tesseract will be offered in three battery variants- 3.5 kWh, 5 kWh, and 6 kWh, with the 3.5 kWh variant priced at Rs 1.20 lakh for the first 10,000 customers
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.20 Lakh
  • It features a fresh design along with new cycle parts and updated electronics.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched In India At Rs 30 Lakh
  • The Bengaluru-based EV startup will showcase a series of electric two-wheelers today, follow this live blog to get all the updates from the event.
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Scooter, Shockwave Motorcycle Launch Highlights: Specifications, Features, Images And Prices

