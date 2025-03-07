Login
Ultraviolette Tesseract Introductory Pricing Extended To First 50,000 Customers

The Ultraviolette Tesseract has received over 20,000 pre-bookings in India, just two days since its launch in India
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 7, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ultraviolette will commence deliveries of the Tesseract in Q1 2026.
  • The scooter is offered in three battery variants- 3.5 kWh, 5 kWh, and 6 kWh.
  • Prices start at Rs 1.20 lakh.

The Ultraviolette Tesseract has amassed over 20,000 pre-bookings. This news comes just two days after its launch, well before the startup has commenced test drives, or divulged the variant-wise prices of the electric scooter. As a result, Ultraviolette has decided to extend the introductory starting price tag of Rs 1.20 lakh to the first 50,000 customers, up from the first 10,000 customers originally planned. Offered in three battery variants, deliveries of the Tesseract are slated to commence in Q1 2026. 

 

Also Read: Ultraviolette Shockwave Introductory Pricing Extended To First 2,000 Buyers
 

Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1 20 Lakh 2

The Tesseract received 20,000 pre-orders within 2 days of its launch

 

The Tesseract is the first electric scooter from the Bengaluru-based startup to hit the market. The battery options for the Tesseract are 3.5 kWh (162 km), 5 kWh (220 km), and 6 kWh (261 km). The electric motor on the 5 kWh and 6 kWh versions of the Tesseract churn out 20.10 bhp, while the version with the smaller battery pack makes 13.4 bhp. The top speed of the scooter is rated at up to 125 kmph while 0 to 60 kmph is achieved in up to 2.9 seconds, depending on the variant (all range figures are IDC).

 

Also Read: Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.20 Lakh
 

Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1 20 Lakh 3

The Tesseract gets a seven-inch touchscreen LED display

 

In terms of features, the scooter gets a seven-inch touchscreen LED display with onboard navigation and a customisable user interface. The Tesseract also comes with radar sensor tech, which enables functions such as blind spot detection, overtake alert, lane change assist, and collision alert. The scooter also features built-in dash cams at the front and rear and has a handlebar with haptic feedback.

 

Also Read: Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter: In Pictures
 

The Tesseract was showcased alongside the Shockwave dual-purpose motorcycle, for which the company recently recorded 1,000 orders. The company then extended the introductory price tag of Rs 1.50 lakh to the next 1,000 bookings as well. Prices are expected to go up by Rs 25,000 once the introductory offer ends.

 

# Ultraviolette Automotive# Ultraviolette Tesseract# Ultraviolette Tesseract price# Ultraviolette Tesseract prices# Ultraviolette Tesseract specs# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Electric Mobility# Electric Two-wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

  • Initially available only to the first 1,000 buyers, the introductory offer for Ultraviolette’s second motorcycle – that shaves Rs 25,000 off the sticker price – has been further extended for the next 1,000 bookings.
    Ultraviolette Shockwave Introductory Pricing Extended To First 2,000 Buyers
  • Ultraviolette has launched a new dual-purpose electric motorcycle named Shockwave; here are a few detailed shots of the bike.
    Ultraviolette Shockwave Electric Motorcycle: In Pictures
  • The Tesseract is Ultraviolette’s first electric scooter and is priced at Rs 1.20 lakh for the first 10,000 buyers.
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter: In Pictures
  • The Tesseract will be offered in three battery variants- 3.5 kWh, 5 kWh, and 6 kWh, with the 3.5 kWh variant priced at Rs 1.20 lakh for the first 10,000 customers
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.20 Lakh
  • The Bengaluru-based EV startup will showcase a series of electric two-wheelers today, follow this live blog to get all the updates from the event.
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Scooter, Shockwave Motorcycle Launch Highlights: Specifications, Features, Images And Prices

  • The Ultraviolette Tesseract has received over 20,000 pre-bookings in India, just two days since its launch in India
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Introductory Pricing Extended To First 50,000 Customers
  • The 2 lakh sales milestone for the Carens comes slightly over 3 years after the MPV's launch in India.
    Kia Carens MPV Crosses 2 Lakh Sales Milestone In India
  • The 2025 edition of the maxi-scooter is now more expensive by Rs 25,000 than the previous version.
    2025 BMW C 400 GT Launched In India At Rs 11.50 lakh
  • Toyota has given its Hilux pickup truck a completely blacked-out treatment.
    Toyota Hilux Black Edition Launched At Rs 37.90 Lakh
  • Initially available only to the first 1,000 buyers, the introductory offer for Ultraviolette’s second motorcycle – that shaves Rs 25,000 off the sticker price – has been further extended for the next 1,000 bookings.
    Ultraviolette Shockwave Introductory Pricing Extended To First 2,000 Buyers
  • Passenger vehicle sales declined 10.34 per cent while two-wheeler sales were down 6.33 per cent
    Auto Sales February 2025: India’s Vehicle Retails Drop 7% To 18,99,196 Units
  • Both models are offered with some substantial discounts for the month of March 2025
    Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs 2.50 Lakh
  • The hybrid version of the Honda City sedan is being offered with maximum benefits, followed by the Elevate compact SUV.
    Honda City, Elevate, City e:HEV, Gen 2 Amaze Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 90,000 In March
  • For the 2025 model year, the LX packs in more tech and gets a new off-road-focused Overtrail variant.
    2025 Lexus LX500d Launched In India At Rs 3 Crore; LX500d Overtrail Priced At Rs 3.12 Crore
  • When it goes on sale, the production Every1 will be the most affordable EV in Volkswagen’s global all-electric vehicle lineup, priced at €20,000
    Volkswagen ID. Every1 Concept Unveiled; Previews Entry-Level EV Due 2027

Ultraviolette Tesseract

Ultraviolette Tesseract

Starts at ₹ 1.2 - 2 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Tesseract Specifications
View Tesseract Features

