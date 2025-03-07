Ultraviolette Tesseract Introductory Pricing Extended To First 50,000 Customers

The Ultraviolette Tesseract has amassed over 20,000 pre-bookings. This news comes just two days after its launch, well before the startup has commenced test drives, or divulged the variant-wise prices of the electric scooter. As a result, Ultraviolette has decided to extend the introductory starting price tag of Rs 1.20 lakh to the first 50,000 customers, up from the first 10,000 customers originally planned. Offered in three battery variants, deliveries of the Tesseract are slated to commence in Q1 2026.

The Tesseract received 20,000 pre-orders within 2 days of its launch

The Tesseract is the first electric scooter from the Bengaluru-based startup to hit the market. The battery options for the Tesseract are 3.5 kWh (162 km), 5 kWh (220 km), and 6 kWh (261 km). The electric motor on the 5 kWh and 6 kWh versions of the Tesseract churn out 20.10 bhp, while the version with the smaller battery pack makes 13.4 bhp. The top speed of the scooter is rated at up to 125 kmph while 0 to 60 kmph is achieved in up to 2.9 seconds, depending on the variant (all range figures are IDC).

The Tesseract gets a seven-inch touchscreen LED display

In terms of features, the scooter gets a seven-inch touchscreen LED display with onboard navigation and a customisable user interface. The Tesseract also comes with radar sensor tech, which enables functions such as blind spot detection, overtake alert, lane change assist, and collision alert. The scooter also features built-in dash cams at the front and rear and has a handlebar with haptic feedback.

The Tesseract was showcased alongside the Shockwave dual-purpose motorcycle, for which the company recently recorded 1,000 orders. The company then extended the introductory price tag of Rs 1.50 lakh to the next 1,000 bookings as well. Prices are expected to go up by Rs 25,000 once the introductory offer ends.