Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.20 Lakh

Ultraviolette has entered the growing electric scooter segment in India with the launch of the Tesseract. Priced from Rs 1.45 lakh, the Tesseract will be offered at an introductory price tag of Rs 1.20 lakh for the first 10,000 customers. Offered in three battery variants, Ultraviolette has only revealed the prices for the 3.5 kWh battery variant. Showcased alongside Ultraviolette’s new electric enduro bike, the Shockwave, the Tesseract is one among a range of all-new products that Ultraviolette aims to launch in the coming years. Bookings for the Tesseract are now open, with deliveries slated to commence in Q1 2026.

Also Read: New Ultraviolette Two-Wheeler Unveil LIVE Updates: Event Begins At 11:30 am IST

Deliveries for the Tesseract will commence in Q1 2026

Visually, the Tesseract is a sharp-looking scooter with angular styling cues all around. Up front, the Tesseract sports a dual-projector LED headlamp setup with floating daytime running lamps. The front apron sports a contrasting black finish and features a small fly screen up top. Towards the rear, it comes with a slightly scooped-up seat and has edgy-looking rear panels. The scooter gets a sharp tail section with boomerang-shaped split tail lamps. It rides on 14-inch alloy wheels. The Tesseract will be offered in four colour schemes- Desert Sand, Stealth Black, Solar White and Sonic Pink

Also Read: Ultraviolette Scooter, Cruiser, Sport-Tourer Concepts To Debut On March 5



The Ultraviolette Tesseract gets a seven-inch touchscreen LED display

In terms of features, the scooter gets a seven-inch touchscreen LED display with onboard navigation and a customisable user interface. The Tesseract also comes with radar sensor tech, which enables functions such as blind spot detection, overtake alert, lane change assist, and collision alert. The scooter also features built-in dashcams at the front and rear and has a handlebar with haptic feedback.



Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Launched In India

The Tesseract is equipped with disc brakes on both ends, aided by dual-channel ABS. The scooter also comes with traction control (2 modes), four levels of regen, hill hold, park assist and dynamic stability control functions. The under-seat storage of the scooter stands at 34 litres.



On the powertrain front, the Tesseract is equipped with a 15 kW electric motor (20.10 bhp) that propels the scooter to top speeds of up to 125 kmph. The scooter can go from 0 to 60 kmph in 2.9 seconds. The battery options for the Tesseract are 3.5 kWh (162 km), 5 kWh (220 km), and 6 kWh (261 km). (All range figures, IDC)