Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.20 Lakh

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.20 Lakh2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched In India At Rs 30 LakhMercedes-Benz E-Class E450 Review: Is It A Sleeper?Ultraviolette Tesseract Scooter, Shockwave Motorcycle Launch Highlights: Specifications, Features, Images And PricesVolvo XC90 Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 1.03 Crore
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Mercedes-Benz E450 Review | Does The Six-Cylinder Make It A Driver's Car?Kia Syros Variants Explained: Petrol, Diesel, Manual, Automatic | Which Is The Right TrimVolkswagen Virtus 3 Reasons Review | A Case Of Heart Over Head? | Pros And Cons
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Volvo ES90 ElectricMercedes-Maybach SL 680Mercedes-Benz CLA EVKia EV5Tata Harrier EV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65Royal Enfield Classic 650Indian Roadmaster ClassicSuzuki e-Burgman
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.20 Lakh

The Tesseract will be offered in three battery variants- 3.5 kWh, 5 kWh, and 6 kWh, with the 3.5 kWh variant priced at Rs 1.20 lakh for the first 10,000 customers
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 5, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Deliveries for the Tesseract will commence in Q1 2026.
  • Gets a seven-inch touchscreen LED display.
  • Equipped with a 15 kW electric motor (20.10 bhp).

Ultraviolette has entered the growing electric scooter segment in India with the launch of the Tesseract. Priced from Rs 1.45 lakh, the Tesseract will be offered at an introductory price tag of Rs 1.20 lakh for the first 10,000 customers. Offered in three battery variants, Ultraviolette has only revealed the prices for the 3.5 kWh battery variant. Showcased alongside Ultraviolette’s new electric enduro bike, the Shockwave, the Tesseract is one among a range of all-new products that Ultraviolette aims to launch in the coming years. Bookings for the Tesseract are now open, with deliveries slated to commence in Q1 2026.

 

Also ReadNew Ultraviolette Two-Wheeler Unveil LIVE Updates: Event Begins At 11:30 am IST

Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1 20 Lakh 2

Deliveries for the Tesseract will commence in Q1 2026

 

Visually, the Tesseract is a sharp-looking scooter with angular styling cues all around. Up front, the Tesseract sports a dual-projector LED headlamp setup with floating daytime running lamps. The front apron sports a contrasting black finish and features a small fly screen up top. Towards the rear, it comes with a slightly scooped-up seat and has edgy-looking rear panels. The scooter gets a sharp tail section with boomerang-shaped split tail lamps. It rides on 14-inch alloy wheels. The Tesseract will be offered in four colour schemes- Desert Sand, Stealth Black, Solar White and Sonic Pink

 

Also ReadUltraviolette Scooter, Cruiser, Sport-Tourer Concepts To Debut On March 5
 Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1 20 Lakh 3

The Ultraviolette Tesseract gets a seven-inch touchscreen LED display

 

In terms of features, the scooter gets a seven-inch touchscreen LED display with onboard navigation and a customisable user interface. The Tesseract also comes with radar sensor tech, which enables functions such as blind spot detection, overtake alert, lane change assist, and collision alert. The scooter also features built-in dashcams at the front and rear and has a handlebar with haptic feedback. 


Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Launched In India

 

The Tesseract is equipped with disc brakes on both ends, aided by dual-channel ABS. The scooter also comes with traction control (2 modes), four levels of regen, hill hold, park assist and dynamic stability control functions. The under-seat storage of the scooter stands at 34 litres. 
 

On the powertrain front, the Tesseract is equipped with a 15 kW electric motor (20.10 bhp) that propels the scooter to top speeds of up to 125 kmph.  The scooter can go from 0 to 60 kmph in 2.9 seconds. The battery options for the Tesseract are 3.5 kWh (162 km), 5 kWh (220 km), and 6 kWh (261 km). (All range figures, IDC)

# Ultraviolette Automotive# Ultraviolette Tesseract# Ultraviolette Tesseract prices# Ultraviolette F77 specs# Ultraviolette Tesseract specs# Ultraviolette battery# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story# Electric Mobility# Electric Two-wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Bengaluru-based EV startup will showcase a series of electric two-wheelers today, follow this live blog to get all the updates from the event.
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Scooter, Shockwave Motorcycle Launch Highlights: Specifications, Features, Images And Prices
  • Ultraviolette has confirmed its plans to launch multiple new products across different segments in India
    Ultraviolette Scooter, Cruiser, Sport-Tourer Concepts To Debut On March 5
  • The biggest change on the F77 SuperStreet is the revised position of the handlebar over the standard F77 Mach 2
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Launched In India
  • The race-spec F99 prototype churns out 121 bhp (90 kW) and is expected to have a top speed in excess of 260 kmph.
    Ultraviolette F99 Prototype Sets New Quarter-Mile Record For A Made-In-India Motorcycle
  • The European prices for the F77 Mach 2 was revealed at the EICMA 2024 trade show in Milan
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Launched In Europe At EUR 9,990

Latest Reviews

  • The Tesseract will be offered in three battery variants- 3.5 kWh, 5 kWh, and 6 kWh, with the 3.5 kWh variant priced at Rs 1.20 lakh for the first 10,000 customers
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.20 Lakh
  • It features a fresh design along with new cycle parts and updated electronics.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched In India At Rs 30 Lakh
  • The Bengaluru-based EV startup will showcase a series of electric two-wheelers today, follow this live blog to get all the updates from the event.
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Scooter, Shockwave Motorcycle Launch Highlights: Specifications, Features, Images And Prices
  • This is the second major makeover that the XC90 has received since it first went on sale in the global market
    Volvo XC90 Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 1.03 Crore
  • A total of 16 hydrogen-powered trucks from Tata Motors will operate in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Surat and on more freight routes across the country.
    Tata Motors Begins Trials Of India’s First Hydrogen Truck
  • Both trims incorporate factory-fitted carbon fibre rims, mudguards, and winglets, while the Pro gets a MotoGP-inspired braking system.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S Gets New Carbon, Carbon Pro Trims
  • Latest teasers provide a glimpse at the SUV’s front and tail lamp design with the company suggesting that production is already underway in Europe
    New Jeep Compass Design Previewed In Teaser Images Ahead Of Debut
  • Classic Legends has come up with a new Ownership Assurance Programme in a bid to enhance customer experience.
    Jawa, Yezdi And BSA Motorcycles Now Come With 4-Year Standard Warranty
  • Japan was the only market still accepting orders for the R35 GT-R in 2025.
    Nissan GT-R R35 Bows Out After 18 Years; Order Books Close In Japan
  • The Magnite is currently being exported in both left-hand-drive (LHD) and right-hand-drive (RHD) formats to markets such as the Middle East, North Africa
    Nissan Magnite Exports Cross 50,000 Units

Popular Ultraviolette Models

  • Home
  • Reviews
  • Bikes
  • Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.20 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved