BSA Scrambler 650 vs Gold Star 650: Differences Explained

BSA has introduced its second motorcycle, built on the 652cc big single platform. It shares a lot of its design and parts with the Gold Star 650. Let's take a look at how different the two motorcycles are.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 31, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BSA Scrambler 650 unveiled in UK; India launch soon
  • Gets scrambler styling and is a bit longer than the bike it's based on.
  • Continues to use the same 652 cc single cylinder mill as the Gold Star 650.

BSA Motorcycles, part of the Classic Legends family, has unveiled the Scrambler 650 in the UK. Based on the Gold Star 650, it’s the second motorcycle in the lineup to use the 652cc single-cylinder engine. car&bike has learned the Scrambler 650 is most likely to be launched in the Indian market in the coming weeks, or closer to August 15. The Scrambler 650 was unveiled last year at the Birmingham Motorcycle Live Show and was referred to as the B65 Scrambler. Let’s take a closer look at all that is different between the Gold Star 650 and the Scrambler 650. 

 

Also Read: BSA Scrambler 650 Unveiled In The UK, India Launch Soon

 

BSA Scrambler 650 Vs Gold Star 650

BSA Scrambler 650 vs Gold Star 650: Design and styling

  

The primary difference between the Scrambler 650 and Gold Star 650 is that it adopts scrambler-style elements, similar to what differentiates the Triumph Scrambler 400 X with the 400 XC. It comes equipped with a raised front fender, a flat and slightly elevated handlebar, and a headlight grille. The side panels also feature number-plate-style design, staying true to the scrambler look. The motorcycle is available in dual-tone colour options, and its mechanical components are finished in black. However, what's missing on the Scrambler 650 are handguards, which ideally should have been included as standard equipment from the factory.

Towards the rear, the Scrambler gets a different sub-frame, which gives it a more stripped-down tail section. There’s also a new exhaust canister, possibly designed to give it a bit more growl compared to the Gold Star.

 

Also Read: BSA Bantam 350 Unveiled

 

Website 14

BSA Scrambler 650 vs Gold Star 650: Dimensions and weight  

 

The BSA Scrambler 650 is built on the same chassis as the Gold Star 650, but gets some tweaks to suit its scrambler nature. These changes have made the Scrambler slightly longer, wider, and heavier than its sibling. The UK-spec Scrambler 650 weighs in at 218 kg (with fuel), which is 5 kg more than the Gold Star 650’s kerb weight of 213 kg. 
 
The Scrambler 650 has a wheelbase of 1,463 mm and a seat height of 820 mm, while the BSA Gold Star 650 features a wheelbase of 1,425 mm and a seat height of 780 mm. This results in the Scrambler having a wheelbase that is 38 mm longer and a seat that is 40 mm higher than the Gold Star.

 

BSA Scrambler 650 vs Gold Star 650: Cycle parts

 
Coming to hardware, both motorcycles get the same 41 mm telescopic front fork and twin rear shock absorbers, which offer 5-step preload adjustability at the rear. What's different here is the use of fork gaiters at the front, replacing the covered forks seen on the Gold Star. The braking setup remains unchanged, featuring 320 mm front and 255 mm rear disc brakes paired with Brembo calipers. One difference here is that the Gold Star 650 is equipped with a 100/90-18 front tyre and a 150/70-R17 rear tyre, both from the Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp range. 

 

Also Read: BSA Gold Star 650 Review

 

BSA Scrambler 650 Vs Gold Star 650 1

The Scrambler 650, on the other hand, rolls on a 110/80-19-inch front and a 150/70 17 inch rear, fitted with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres. In terms of differences, the Scrambler’s front tyre is wider by 10 mm and has a larger diameter (19 inches vs. 18 inches) compared to the Gold Star. The rear tyre size remains the same on both models. 

 

BSA Scrambler 650 vs Gold Star 650: Features

 

The Scrambler 650 comes with a round, offset, digital LCD unit. It keeps things simple; there are no smartphone connectivity features or electronics, just the essentials laid out. The Gold Star 650, on the other hand, sticks with a more classic twin-pod setup. It combines analogue dials for the speedometer and tachometer with a small digital section for the trip meter and fuel gauge. 

BSA Scrambler 650

BSA Scrambler 650 vs Gold Star 650: Engine 

 

On paper, both the Scrambler 650 and the Gold Star 650 still share the same big single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a 652 cc capacity. This engine in the latter makes almost 45 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 55 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The 5-speed gearbox stays the same, though there might be some tweaks to the gear ratios to fit the scrambler’s style better.

 

BSA Scrambler 650 vs Gold Star 650: Price  

 

In India, prices for the Gold Star 650 start at Rs 3.10 lakh, going up to Rs 3.45 lakh for the fully chrome Legacy edition. It comes in six different colours, and the price varies depending on the shade you pick. In the UK, the Scrambler 650 is available in three colours and is expected to cost slightly more than the Gold Star. Once launched in the Indian market, it will go up againsts the likes of the Royal Enfield Bear 650.

# BSA Motorcycles# BSA Classic Legends# BSA Motorcycle Company# BSA Mahindra# BSA Scrambler 650 vs Gold Star 650# BSA Scrambler 650# BSA Scrambler 650 India launch# BSA Motorcycle India# Gold Star 650# BSA Gold Star 650# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Bikes# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

