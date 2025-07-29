BSA Bantam 350 Unveiled

Classic Legends has expanded its BSA Motorcycle line-up for overseas markets with a new 350 cc model, reviving the old BSA Bantam name. Reports coming out of the UK where BSA Motorcycles is organising a media ride for two new models, revealed the new BSA Bantam 350 as well as a BSA Scrambler 650. While the Scrambler 650 is based on the BSA Gold Star 650 which is also offered on sale in India, the Bantam 350 appears to be an all-new 350 cc BSA model but looks uncannily like the Jawa 42 FJ sold in India.

The resurgence of the BSA Bantam name follows reports from 2023 where we had mentioned that BSA has filed for trademark rights on several classic BSA model names, including the Bantam, Lightning and Thunderbolt. The new Bantam 350 appears to be based on the Jawa 42 FJ, and may be powered by the same 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine in what the company calls the “Alpha2” format, putting out 28.8 bhp and 29.62 Nm. The only difference appears to be a single exhaust from the 334 cc engine on the Bantam 350, while the Jawa 42 FJ, as well as the Jawa 350 sport twin exhausts.

In 2021, the BSA brand was revived with the resurrection of the new BSA Gold Star, powered by a 652 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. With the latest 350 cc BSA model, the brand will be looking to take on the entry-level modern classic motorcycle segment, dominated by Royal Enfield. With the BSA Bantam 350, BSA Motorcycles will now have three models, at least in overseas markets, including the Gold Star 650, the Scrambler 650 and now, the Bantam 350. With the Gold Star already on sale in India, both the Scrambler 650 and the Bantam 350 are also expected to be launched in the domestic market.

The original BSA Bantam was produced by BSA from 1948 till 1971 and used two-stroke engines with displacement ranging from 123 cc to 173 cc. Apart from the original Gold Star, the Bantam was one of the most successful BSA models and estimated to have sold between 3,50,000 to 5,00,000 units during its production run.