Jawa 42 FJ Review: ‘Simply The Best’ Jawa?

The new Jawa 42 FJ extends Jawa’s popular 42 line-up with a third model. It’s bigger, longer, and more powerful than the standard Jawa 42. But is that enough to charm you into buying one?
Calendar-icon

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

7 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 5, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Jawa 42 FJ gets improved Alpha2 334 cc engine
  • More refinement, better NVH levels, more performance
  • Prices range from ₹ 1.99 - 2.20 Lakh

Photography: Vaibhav Dhanawade

 

It’s been seven long years since Classic Legends resurrected the iconic Jawa motorcycle brand in late 2018. And now, in 2025, the company has decided to extend its most popular model line-up, with a third model. The Jawa 42 FJ extends the Jawa 42 family with what is essentially a bigger, more powerful model with an improved 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. 

 

Also Read: Top 5 Highlights Of Jawa 42 FJ

 

Jawa 42 FJ web 23

Nearly seven years since Jawa made its comeback in a modern avatar, the 42 FJ makes a strong impression, but is it the best Jawa motorcycle yet? And should you consider buying one? These are some of the questions we had, while riding the new 42 FJ from Chennai to Pondicherry.

 

Jawa 42 FJ web 15

Also Read: Jawa 350 Review

 

Watch the Jawa 42 FJ video review:

 

 

Also Read: Jawa 42 FJ Vs Jawa 42 - What Are the Differences?

 

Introduction: Is Forty-Two the Answer?

 

The 42 name is inspired by a chapter in the cult science fiction comedy novel, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, by Douglas Adams. In the book, a computer, called Deep Thought, says that the answer to life, the universe and everything is the number Forty-Two. So, that is the origin of the Jawa 42 name, the most popular models in Jawa’s range, with the Jawa 42, the Jawa 42 Bobber and now, the 42 FJ.

 

Also Read: Jawa 42 Bobber Review

Jawa 42 FJ web 7

The letters “FJ” in this new model of the Jawa 42 series, pays homage to František Janeček, the founder of the Jawa motorcycle company, first established in 1929. Could the Jawa 42 FJ be the answer to anyone’s quest for a well-rounded, modern classic motorcycle? That’s the question I had in mind before I thumbed the starter and hit the East Coast Road to Pondicherry.

 

Jawa 42 FJ web 6

 

Engine & Performance

 

On the move, the 42 FJ makes an immediate impression. The updated 334 cc, short-stroke Alpha 2 engine is smooth, and responsive. And it delivers more power and torque than before. The single-cylinder DOHC, liquid-cooled, short stroke engine is free revving and has a lovely exhaust note, with pops and crackles which give the 42 FJ a strong personality. The Alpha2 engine, though shared with the Jawa 350, has been tuned to make more power and torque. With 28.8 bhp and 29.62 Nm, the 42 FJ is now the most powerful Jawa. 

 

Jawa 42 FJ web 14

Overall refinement levels are pretty good, and it eagerly picks up speed, upto around 70-75 kmph, before settling into a relaxed, comfortable pace. The six-speed gearbox is precise and crisp and the assist and slipper clutch offers a light action on the lever. The riding position is upright and comfortable, allowing you to ride for hours, without feeling any sense of fatigue, which is a good thing. Out on the highway, I saw a speedo-indicated top speed of 130 kmph, before easing off the gas. For highway duties, the 42 FJ’s Alpha2 engine has got enough juice to cruise comfortably at 100 kmph all day long, and with some more in reserve for a quick overtake of a series of slower moving vehicles. Not bad, not bad at all.

 

Jawa 42 FJ web 9

After about 120 kilometres, we finally rolled into Pondicherry, riding through the quaint French Quarter of the city. The pace dropped to take in the sights, and this is when the excellent throttle response, and low-end grunt of the 42FJ’s engine shines through. The gear-based engine mapping of the Alpha2 unit optimises first three gears for low-end performance, and there are no surprises or jerks in low-speed cruising - perfect for a chill ride through town.

 

Also Read: Jawa 42 FJ Vs RE Classic 350 Spec Comparison

 

Jawa 42 FJ web 10

Ride & Handling

 

The riding position is neutral, with a tall-ish and widely spread-out handlebar offering a good view ahead, and mid-set footpegs offering a sporty, yet relaxed position. With a 790 mm seat height, the Jawa 42 FJ will appeal to riders of different height, and its 184 kg claimed weight isn’t bad either, although with a tankful of fuel, it’s likely to be over 190 kg. In terms of dynamics, the 42 FJ offers a level of surefootedness that is pretty good, although during some high-speed manoeuvres to take on some road diversions, the handling isn’t as sharp as expected, and of course, it’s no sportbike, this!

 

Jawa 42 FJ web 2

The East Coast Road isn’t as good in terms of surface as I’d expected, thanks to the road widening work going on almost entirely throughout our ride. The result is that there are a lot of diversions, two-way traffic and broken patches, ideal to test a motorcycle, even though there weren’t any sharp corners. Nevertheless, the bike remained stable and planted through most of what we encountered, but the damping on the rear suspension is a tad bouncy and stiff – nothing too uncomfortable, but neither very plush to give you a superlatively comfortable ride. 

 

Jawa 42 FJ web 5

 

Design & Features

 

The 42 FJ’s design is sharp. Overall fit and finish, as well as quality of the paintwork have seen a noticeable improvement with an impressive attention to detail. Its contemporary colours, and interchangeable tank and side panels bring customisability – right from the showroom. More importantly, the 42 FJ is not only longer and bigger, but also looks more substantial than its sibling, the Jawa 42. The tyres are now, thicker, with a 100/90-18 front and 140/70-17 rear tyre, tubeless and mounted on alloy wheels on the higher variants. A base variant with wire spoke wheels with tube-type tyres is also available. 

 

Jawa 42 FJ web 22

The brushed aluminium fuel tank cladding, the headlight stays, the LED headlight, and overall fit and finish all come together to make the 42 FJ feel premium.  And even though the standard Jawa 42 gets more colour options – 14 in all, the 42 FJ gets just five colour options, but with interchangeable tank panels, and different graphics, different options on the 42 FJ come to around 19 in all. The overall stance and proportions do make it look more substantial, and fit and finish levels have certainly improved. To me, it is appealing and desirable - qualities which should make a lot of people take a second look at it, and maybe even consider it!

 

Jawa 42 FJ web 24

 

Verdict

 

Prices for the Jawa 42 FJ begin at Rs. 1,99,142 (Ex-showroom) for the spoked wheel variant, going up to Rs. 2,20,142 (Ex-showroom). For the segment and rivals like the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Honda CB350RS, prices for the 42 FJ are fair. More than that, it’s the product which has made a stronger impression than any other Jawa motorcycle in its line-up. The 42 FJ is a motorcycle that you can think with fondness at the end of a day’s ride. 

 

Jawa 42 FJ Variants & Prices:

 

VariantPrice (Ex-showroom, Delhi)
Aurora Green Matte SpokeRs. 1,99,142
Aurora Green Matte AlloyRs. 2,10,142
Cosmo Blue Matte AlloyRs. 2,15,142
Mystique Copper AlloyRs. 2,15,142
Deep Black Matte Black Clad AlloyRs. 2,20,142
Deep Black Matte Red Clad AlloyRs. 2,20,142

 

Jawa 42 FJ web 12

Is it the answer to life, the universe and everything? Perhaps not. Is it without faults? Maybe not. In all, the Jawa 42 FJ has been a pleasant surprise. If motorcycling is your idea of fun and leisure, and a retro-styled roadster is your kind of bike, the 42 FJ is easy to recommend. With an impressive engine, and appealing neo-retro design, it strikes the perfect balance between contemporary and classic. Take a test ride, you may end up bringing the 42 FJ home. 

 

Jawa 42 FJ Review Image Gallery:

 

Jawa 42 FJ web 3
Jawa 42 FJ web 13
Jawa 42 FJ web 19
Jawa 42 FJ web 17
Jawa 42 FJ web 8
Jawa 42 FJ web 20
Jawa 42 FJ web 18
Jawa 42 FJ web 21
Jawa 42 FJ web 16


Jawa 42 FJ Key Specifications:

 

Engine Displacement334 cc
Engine TypeSingle-Cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Max Power28.8 bhp
Peak Torque29.62 Nm
Compression Ratio11:01
Bore x Stroke81 mm x 65 mm
Weight184 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity12 Litres
Wheelbase1440 mm
Seat Height790 mm
FrameDouble Cradle
Front Suspension41 mm telescopic
Front Tyre100/90-18 56H
Rear Tyre140/70-17 66H

 

