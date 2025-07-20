Tata Harrier EV Review: Flagship Electric SUV Breaks Barriers

The Tata Harrier EV has many firsts to its credit. Many of its features like dual motors, more terrain modes and transparent view will help you when the going gets tough but as a user of an EV what you're also looking for is everyday practicality which means how comfortable is the cabin, how long is the range and how fast is the charging? Recently I got behind the wheel of the new brand flagship to answer all the questions you may have about this SUV. On sample was the more powerful Quad wheel drive variant so among other things I was really keen to experience the performance of the eSUV.

Tata Harrier EV: Design

The Harrier EV is larger than the Harrier diesel.

Looking at its starting price, the Harrier.ev feels enticing even before you start driving it. The long list of convenience features, powerful motors, claimed range and added safety just add to the anticipation. But the first thing you notice is the design where it is clear that the brand has tried to retain the diesel look as much as possible on the SUV. Yes, you have a few key differences like the enclosed grille, a refreshed centre air intake and those nice looking aero alloys. Another key aspect is provision of better angles for taking on rough terrains but most other attributes remain the same as they’re on the ICE counterpart. However just four exterior colour options apart from Stealth? We could've had a few more.

Tata Harrier EV: Tech & Interior

Cabin gets many new features not seen earlier on the Harrier.

In the cabin though you'll find a bigger contrast when compared to the diesel Harrier. The 14.5-inch screen is massive but suits the value of the cabin just fine. It comes loaded with features and most of these are welcome additions. What you just cannot ignore after trying to get used to the sheer size of the screen are the hi-res QLED display and the Dolby Atmos sound, features we’re not used to seeing in cars in this price range.

Hidden-until-lit touch panel integrates more features for QWD.

The Harman audio system has been upgraded with new JBL ‘Black’ speakers on this top trim which has definitely enhanced the experience. They make you feel that you're sitting in a much more expensive car. The SUV also gets a digital irvm with dual dashcams, one of which places smartly on the shark fin antenna and provides a crystal clear view of the surroundings. 64 GB internal storage is more than enough to take care of your daily drives.

Digital IRVM is a practical addition for the SUV.

Seat ventilation, wireless charging, 65-watt C-type ports and a panoramic sunroof are all there on the top Empowered trim. Tata connected car tech iRA works seamlessly with the infotainment system and many features can be controlled remotely and may I add seamlessly. The SUV can also be unlocked using an NFC card or digitally through the app and as many as seven users can be given access simultaneously which is good. Fit and finish is good too and I didn't seem to find any major quality issues here.

Seats provides good comfort with some premium elements.

On the second row what I like are the extendable headrests, something that does make it more comfortable for the occupant. However, the absence of a headrest for the middle rear passenger even despite the presence of a digital rear view mirror is something I found amusing. Three occupants can sit more comfortably as you also get a flat floor. Boss mode with electric buttons is a useful feature and there are sunshades too for added privacy. Boot space is 502 litres, which is around 50 litres more than Harrier diesel and this one also gets an electric tailgate. Another advantage of having an EV is a frunk which is of 50 litres capacity.

Tata Harrier EV: Dynamics

Like we see with many electric cars, the Harrier.ev also comes with two battery pack options. While the lower trims get the relatively smaller 65 kWh pack, on the higher ones there’s a 75 kWh unit on offer. And on the highest Empowered that I drove there’s also an all-wheel drive making it the first EV from the brand to get this tech. So as a buyer there’s a lot to choose from in terms of how much power and torque you want and how long you want to go in a single charge.

HARRIER.EV SPECS MAX POWER PEAK TORQUE RANGE 65 kWh RWD 235 bhp 315 Nm 430-445 kms 75 kWh RWD 235 bhp 315 Nm 480-505 kms 75 kWh QWD 391 bhp 504 Nm 460-490 kms



Peak torque on this Quad wheel drive crosses a whopping 500 Nm which is a serious number for even an ICE vehicle, for an EV it just takes things to an all-new level. And Tata hasn’t stopped at its regular Eco, City and Sport modes, it has also added a Boost mode on this variant which takes mammoth SUV from 0-100 kmph in just 6.3 secs. I was a bit wary of trying out the mode on a public roads, but did manage to sample it on a closed stretch. Despite being a whole 400 kgs heavier than its Diesel counterpart, the EV is seriously quick. However the mode works only above 50% SOC, another way for the brand to ensure there’s sufficient range when you need it.

High-speed stability is good on the electric SUV.

Drive the Harrier EV and Harrier ICE back to back you will certainly feel that this ones handles differently and makes the driver feel even more confident on the straights and on the curves. Being a rear wheel drive vehicle certainly helps when it comes to aerodynamics, specially with an SUV body style. The air dams and arrow wheels with low rolling resistance also play a roll in ensuring better dynamics. The cabin is silent too and the brand has done a good job with NVH levels.

Suspension works well on all kinds of surfaces.

With an all-independent setup and multi-link rear suspension with frequency-selective damper ride is also quite smooth, another key are where you can feel the difference when compared to Diesel model. There's very little you feel in the cabin and this is across speeds and during a season where you encounter a lot of broken roads all around. Being an EV, the SUV excels in providing a comfortable ride, irrespective of the speeds you’re driving at.

Tata Harrier EV: Range & Charging

Harrier EV provides the longest range for any Tata Motors EV.

Though Tata is trying to pull you to its showrooms, with a lot of amazing features on the SUV, what can be more important than range on an EV? With every new car, the brand seems to get better at this and the call to reveal real world figures and not just those under ideal test conditions is worth appreciating. Claimed real world figures suggest that the SUV will run anywhere between 423 and 505 kms depending on the battery pack and variant. This 75 kWh QWD claims to go up to 490 kms and even though we couldn’t do a full range test with the SUV, usage over different modes and regen levels suggested the SUV would end up doing over 400 kms in everyday conditions.

Harrier.ev gets a maximum claimed range of up to 505 kms.

A big battery means 10-100% AC charge takes 10.7 hours while a 15A plus point will do the same in 29 hrs. On the other hand 120 kW DC fast charging will ensure a 20 to 80 per cent charge in less than 25 minutes. 250 kms can be added with a quick 15 min charge and thats just a little more than you average petrol pump stop. Tata has added an interesting DrivePay feature in the infotainment screen which integrates direct payments for charging the vehicle.

Tata Harrier EV: Off-roading

6 terrain modes keeps the SUV more prepared for difficult situations.

The Harrier EV has everything in it to be an offroad enthusiasts delight as it can take you on the trails without burning a big hole in your pocket. All-wheel drive, as many as 6 terrain modes, a special off-road assist mode, transparent bonnet, 600 mm water wading and a ground clearance of 205 mm, we could finally have some converts from the ICE loyal off-road community. Special mention of the custom mode which lets you choose everything from terrain and drive modes to regen levels and yes the steering mode as well, providing the driver more individuality.

Tata Harrier EV: Safety

The SUV is big on safety features.

The Harrier.ev has already scored big on safety by securing a 5-star crash test rating from Bharat NCAP, adding to the long list of cars from Tata Motors to who wear that badge of honour. The top Empowered also gets 7 airbags including a knee airbag for the driver along with Level 2 ADAS functions and that ensures a safe drive for the occupants. Auto parking while sitting inside the car works seamlessly but to do it from outside is a task because the nice looking key fob isn’t very light on your fingers. In some situations, the Summon mode can be useful too specially looking at the big dimensions of the EV. V2V and V2L also add more versatility to the vehicle.

Tata Harrier EV: Prices

Prices 65 kWh RWD 75 kWh RWD 75 kWh QWD Adventure Rs. 21.49 lakh Adventure S Rs. 21.99 lakh Fearless+ Rs. 23.99 lakh Rs. 24.99 lakh Empowered Rs. 27.49 lakh Rs. 28.99 lakh Stealth Rs. 28.24 lakh Rs. 29.74 lakh

* Rs. 50,000 extra for AC charger . All prices ex-showroom

Tata Harrier EV: Verdict

One SUV that does it all, at a price that is acceptable.

Looking at the package and the prices of Harrier Diesel the EV does come across as great value product. Importantly the RWD variants are also more affordable than the SUVs main rival Mahindra XEV 9E. For first registration Tata is offering a lifetime warranty which is another confidence booster. It is not just an electric version of the SUV but is much more as it offers many more features, is more capable and is bigger too. It’s a car that can give a lot of more expensive luxury EVs a tough run for their money with its capability, dynamics as well as cabin. For me it is the best Tata yet across ICE and EVs, one that vindicates the big push given by the brand to electric vehicles.