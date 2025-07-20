Tata Harrier EV Review: Flagship Electric SUV Breaks Barriers

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Tata Harrier EV Review: Flagship Electric SUV Breaks BarriersMahindra XUV700 Crosses 3 Lakh Units Production MilestoneRange Rover Electric Global Launch Pushed To 2026 Porsche Taycan 4S Black Edition Launched At Rs 2.07 Crore Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG Line Review: The Stealthy Sultan
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 Detailed Look | Variants, Prices2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 Detailed Look | Variants, PricesKTM 390 Adventure X Review: More Affordable, More Value!
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
MG M9MG CybersterVolvo New XC60Mahindra BE.05Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ola Electric New S1 ZKTM RC 160 DukeKTM 390 Adventure X PlusKTM 390 SMC RRoyal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?

Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In IndiaTop 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 LakhTop Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Tata Harrier EV Review: Flagship Electric SUV Breaks Barriers

We drive Tata’s most powerful and EV yet, one that comes loaded with features and also has the longest range for any car from the brand
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

10 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 20, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tata Harrier.ev starts at Rs. 21.49 lakh, ex-showroom
  • We drive the top of the line Empowered Quad wheel drive variant
  • The EV comes with a lifetime battery warranty for first owner

The Tata Harrier EV has many firsts to its credit. Many of its features like dual motors, more terrain modes and transparent view will help you when the going gets tough but as a user of an EV what you're also looking for is everyday practicality which means how comfortable is the cabin, how long is the range and how fast is the charging? Recently I got behind the wheel of the new brand flagship to answer all the questions you may have about this SUV. On sample was the more powerful Quad wheel drive variant so among other things I was really keen to experience the performance of the eSUV.

 

 

Tata Harrier EV: Design

Tata Harrier ev image 4

The Harrier EV is larger than the Harrier diesel.

 

Looking at its starting price, the Harrier.ev feels enticing even before you start driving it. The long list of convenience features, powerful motors, claimed range and added safety just add to the anticipation. But the first thing you notice is the design where it is clear that the brand has tried to retain the diesel look as much as possible on the SUV. Yes, you have a few key differences like the enclosed grille, a refreshed centre air intake and those nice looking aero alloys. Another key aspect is provision of better angles for taking on rough terrains but most other attributes remain the same as they’re on the ICE counterpart. However just four exterior colour options apart from Stealth? We could've had a few more.

 

Also Read: Tata Harrier EV Launched At Rs 21.49 Lakh; Gets Dual Motor Powertrain, Terrain Modes & More

 

Tata Harrier EV: Tech & Interior

Tata Harrier ev image 18

Cabin gets many new features not seen earlier on the Harrier.

 

In the cabin though you'll find a bigger contrast when compared to the diesel Harrier. The 14.5-inch screen is massive but suits the value of the cabin just fine. It comes loaded with features and most of these are welcome additions. What you just cannot ignore after trying to get used to the sheer size of the screen are the hi-res QLED display and the Dolby Atmos sound, features we’re not used to seeing in cars in this price range. 

 

Tata Harrier ev image 29

Hidden-until-lit touch panel integrates more features for QWD.

 

The Harman audio system has been upgraded with new JBL ‘Black’ speakers on this top trim which has definitely enhanced the experience. They make you feel that you're sitting in a much more expensive car. The SUV also gets a digital irvm with dual dashcams, one of which places smartly on the shark fin antenna and provides a crystal clear view of the surroundings. 64 GB internal storage is more than enough to take care of your daily drives.

 

Also Read: Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition Launched: Prices Start At Rs 28.24 Lakh

Tata Harrier ev image 23

Digital IRVM is a practical addition for the SUV.

 

Seat ventilation, wireless charging, 65-watt C-type ports and a panoramic sunroof are all there on the top Empowered trim. Tata connected car tech iRA works seamlessly with the infotainment system and many features can be controlled remotely and may I add seamlessly. The SUV can also be unlocked using an NFC card or digitally through the app and as many as seven users can be given access simultaneously which is good. Fit and finish is good too and I didn't seem to find any major quality issues here.

 

Tata Harrier ev image 51

Seats provides good comfort with some premium elements.

 

On the second row what I like are the extendable headrests, something that does make it more comfortable for the occupant. However, the absence of a headrest for the middle rear passenger even despite the presence of a digital rear view mirror is something I found amusing. Three occupants can sit more comfortably as you also get a flat floor. Boss mode with electric buttons is a useful feature and there are sunshades too for added privacy. Boot space is 502 litres, which is around 50 litres more than Harrier diesel and this one also gets an electric tailgate. Another advantage of having an EV is a frunk which is of 50 litres capacity.

 

Also Read: Tata Harrier EV Receives 10,000 Bookings In 24 Hours

Tata Harrier ev image 47

 

Also Read: Tata Harrier EV RWD vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Price Comparison

 

Tata Harrier EV: Dynamics

 

Tata Harrier ev image 8

 

Like we see with many electric cars, the Harrier.ev also comes with two battery pack options. While the lower trims get the relatively smaller 65 kWh pack, on the higher ones there’s a 75 kWh unit on offer. And on the highest Empowered that I drove there’s also an all-wheel drive making it the first EV from the brand to get this tech. So as a buyer there’s a lot to choose from in terms of how much power and torque you want and how long you want to go in a single charge. 

 

 

HARRIER.EV SPECSMAX POWERPEAK TORQUERANGE
65 kWh RWD235 bhp315 Nm430-445 kms
75 kWh RWD235 bhp315 Nm480-505 kms
75 kWh QWD391 bhp504 Nm460-490 kms


Peak torque on this Quad wheel drive crosses a whopping 500 Nm which is a serious number for even an ICE vehicle, for an EV it just takes things to an all-new level. And Tata hasn’t stopped at its regular Eco, City and Sport modes, it has also added a Boost mode on this variant which takes mammoth SUV from 0-100 kmph in just 6.3 secs. I was a bit wary of trying out the mode on a public roads, but did manage to sample it on a closed stretch. Despite being a whole 400 kgs heavier than its Diesel counterpart, the EV is seriously quick. However the mode works only above 50% SOC, another way for the brand to ensure there’s sufficient range when you need it.

 

Tata Harrier ev image 16

High-speed stability is good on the electric SUV.

 

Drive the Harrier EV and Harrier ICE back to back you will certainly feel that this ones handles differently and makes the driver feel even more confident on the straights and on the curves. Being a rear wheel drive vehicle certainly helps when it comes to aerodynamics, specially with an SUV body style. The air dams and arrow wheels with low rolling resistance also play a roll in ensuring better dynamics. The cabin is silent too and the brand has done a good job with NVH levels.

 

Tata Harrier ev image 10

Suspension works well on all kinds of surfaces.

 

With an all-independent setup and multi-link rear suspension with frequency-selective damper ride is also quite smooth, another key are where you can feel the difference when compared to Diesel model. There's very little you feel in the cabin and this is across speeds and during a season where you encounter a lot of broken roads all around. Being an EV, the SUV excels in providing a comfortable ride, irrespective of the speeds you’re driving at.

 

Tata Harrier EV: Range & Charging

 

Tata Harrier ev image 48

Harrier EV provides the longest range for any Tata Motors EV.

 

Though Tata is trying to pull you to its showrooms, with a lot of amazing features on the SUV, what can be more important than range on an EV? With every new car, the brand seems to get better at this and the call to reveal real world figures and not just those under ideal test conditions is worth appreciating. Claimed real world figures suggest that the SUV will run anywhere between 423 and 505 kms depending on the battery pack and variant. This 75 kWh QWD claims to go up to 490 kms and even though we couldn’t do a full range test with the SUV, usage over different modes and regen levels suggested the SUV would end up doing over 400 kms in everyday conditions.  

 

Tata Harrier ev image 14

Harrier.ev gets a maximum claimed range of up to 505 kms.

 

A big battery means 10-100% AC charge takes 10.7 hours while a 15A plus point will do the same in 29 hrs. On the other hand 120 kW DC fast charging will ensure a 20 to 80 per cent charge in less than 25 minutes. 250 kms can be added with a quick 15 min charge and thats just a little more than you average petrol pump stop. Tata has added an interesting DrivePay feature in the infotainment screen which integrates direct payments for charging the vehicle.

 

Tata Harrier EV: Off-roading

Tata Harrier ev image 42

6 terrain modes keeps the SUV more prepared for difficult situations.

 

The Harrier EV has everything in it to be an offroad enthusiasts delight as it can take you on the trails without burning a big hole in your pocket. All-wheel drive, as many as 6 terrain modes, a special off-road assist mode, transparent bonnet, 600 mm water wading and a ground clearance of 205 mm, we could finally have some converts from the ICE loyal off-road community. Special mention of the custom mode which lets you choose everything from terrain and drive modes to regen levels and yes the steering mode as well, providing the driver more individuality.

 

Tata Harrier EV: Safety

tata harrier ev five stars in bharat ncap crash tests carandbike 1

The SUV is big on safety features.

 

The Harrier.ev has already scored big on safety by securing a 5-star crash test rating from Bharat NCAP, adding to the long list of cars from Tata Motors to who wear that badge of honour. The top Empowered also gets 7 airbags including a knee airbag for the driver along with Level 2 ADAS functions and that ensures a safe drive for the occupants. Auto parking while sitting inside the car works seamlessly but to do it from outside is a task because the nice looking key fob isn’t very light on your fingers. In some situations, the Summon mode can be useful too specially looking at the big dimensions of the EV. V2V and V2L also add more versatility to the vehicle.

 

Tata Harrier EV: Prices

 

    
Prices 65 kWh RWD75 kWh RWD75 kWh QWD
Adventure Rs. 21.49 lakh  
Adventure SRs. 21.99 lakh  
Fearless+Rs. 23.99 lakhRs. 24.99 lakh 
Empowered Rs. 27.49 lakhRs. 28.99 lakh
Stealth Rs. 28.24 lakhRs. 29.74 lakh

 

* Rs. 50,000 extra for AC charger . All prices ex-showroom

 

Tata Harrier EV: Verdict

Tata Harrier EV 4

One SUV that does it all, at a price that is acceptable.

 

Looking at the package and the prices of Harrier Diesel the EV does come across as great value product. Importantly the RWD variants are also more affordable than the SUVs main rival Mahindra XEV 9E. For first registration Tata is offering a lifetime warranty which is another confidence booster. It is not just an electric version of the SUV but is much more as it offers many more features, is more capable and is bigger too. It’s a car that can give a lot of more expensive luxury EVs a tough run for their money with its capability, dynamics as well as cabin. For me it is the best Tata yet across ICE and EVs, one that vindicates the big push given by the brand to electric vehicles.

# tata motors# tata motors electric vehicles# tata harrier# tata harrier ev# review# Cars# Cover Story# Car Reviews
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Tata Motors has rolled out 6 lakh units of the Punch micro SUV ever since its launch in 2021.
    Tata Punch Surpasses 6 Lakh Units Production Milestone
  • Here is a look at the safest cars on sale in India as tested by Bharat NCAP.
    Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP
  • The Ather 450 series got a major update for 2025 and we extensively sample the 450X which now gets more features and longer range.
    2025 Ather 450X Long Term Report: 1,000 Km Review
  • Launched recently, the prices for the SUV range from Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 29.74 lakh (ex-showroom, charger prices not included)
    Tata Harrier EV Receives 10,000 Bookings In 24 Hours
  • Launched recently, the prices for the Harrier EV range from Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 29.74 lakh
    New Tata Harrier EV SUV Bookings Open

Latest News

  • We drive Tata’s most powerful and EV yet, one that comes loaded with features and also has the longest range for any car from the brand
    Tata Harrier EV Review: Flagship Electric SUV Breaks Barriers
  • It’s big, it's black, and it’s not insane. Meet the GLS wearing the AMG Line attire – all the drama of an AMG without the sound and money pit.
    Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG Line Review: The Stealthy Sultan
  • We spend some time with the new Scrambler 400 XC, a more off-road ready version of the Scrambler 400 X kitted with additional components.
    Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Review: Style Over Substance
  • The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gets an updated engine with more power, better tyres and brakes, as well as a quickshifter. At Rs. 1.92 lakh (Ex-showroom), it’s a great budget performance bike. But is it without fault?
    2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z First Ride Review
  • The Vida VX2 is Hero MotoCorp’s new affordable electric scooter which aims to disrupt the market by accelerating adoption of electric scooters. Does it manage to make an impression? Read on.
    Hero Vida VX2 Plus First Ride Review
  • Being the first offering from the high-end Select showroom, the M9 is made for the chauffeur-driven kind. But how good is it as a well-rounded ‘electric MPV'?
    MG M9 Review: Electric MPV With First-Class Airliner Seats
  • Two unlikely options if you are looking to buy a family car under Rs 25 lakh. Different body styles, we admit, but the similarities are more than meets the eye.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder vs Honda City: Strong Hybrid Showdown
  • The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe looks sportier, gets more features and tech, and a new powertrain. But, is it better than before?
    2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review: It’s Now 2X Everything!
  • The Ather 450 series got a major update for 2025 and we extensively sample the 450X which now gets more features and longer range.
    2025 Ather 450X Long Term Report: 1,000 Km Review
  • You look at it once, and you know it’s not your average Defender. No, this is something madder. Something louder. Something that belongs in a Fast & Furious reboot — but the British version.
    Land Rover Defender Octa First Drive Review: The Brutal Beast With A British Accent

Research More on Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV

Starts at ₹ 21.49 - 30.23 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Harrier EV Specifications
View Harrier EV Features

Popular Tata Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Tata Harrier EV Review: Flagship Electric SUV Breaks Barriers