2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z First Ride Review

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Bajaj Pulsar N150 Delisted From Official Website Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonYamaha FZ-X Hybrid Launched At Rs 1.50 Lakh Hyundai Aura S AMT Launched At Rs 8.08 Lakh
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Hero Vida VX2 First Ride ReviewMG M9 Review | New Family Electric MPV That's Bigger Than Carnival & Vellfire | MG Select ShowroomHero Vida VX2 First Look
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tesla Model YKia Carens Clavis EVMG M9BMW New 2 Series Gran CoupeMG Cyberster
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia SR 175Honda Forza 350Ola Electric New S1 ZKTM RC 160 DukeRoyal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?

Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In IndiaTop 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 LakhTop Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z First Ride Review

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gets an updated engine with more power, better tyres and brakes, as well as a quickshifter. At Rs. 1.92 lakh (Ex-showroom), it’s a great budget performance bike. But is it without fault?
Calendar-icon

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 13, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • More power, better kit makes the Pulsar NS400Z even better
  • Higher-revving engine, new quickshifter makes it an entertaining performer
  • At Rs. 1.92 lakh, it still offers very good value

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gets its first significant update in just over a year after it was launched. But it’s no minor update. The flagship Pulsar gets significant mechanical updates, including a thoroughly revised engine which now boasts of more performance, a higher redline, and to complement it, the NS400Z also gets better tyres and brakes, as well as a quickshifter. The update, according to Bajaj, has been necessitated by customer feedback as well as reviews of the first-gen model pointing out shortcomings.

 

Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 z image 1

With just a Rs. 7,000 price increment, the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z still offers a value for money performance roadster at Rs. 1.92 lakh (Ex-showroom). With 42.9 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque and a claimed 157 kmph top speed, the Pulsar NS400Z packs a punch which seems to offer superb value at its price point. Should you consider buying one then?

 

Also Read: 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z - Differences Explained

 

Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 z image 7

 

Engine & Performance

 

The most significant changes to the flagship Pulsar are under the skin, particularly the top end of the engine. The valvetrain has been completely revamped with optimised cam timing, and revised intake ducts. The airbox remains the same, but the bottom end has also undergone changes with a new Nikasil-coated forged piston replacing the cast one. The result is a freer revving engine with a higher redline, and more performance than before – a bump of 3 bhp in maximum power to 42.4 bhp at 9,000 rpm. The four ride modes (Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road) continue as is, but the changes in engine internals are apparent, soon as you set off.

 

Also Read: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Real World Review

 

Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 z image 35

On the move, the urgency of the engine is apparent, and Bajaj claims acceleration timings have also improved, with 0 to 60 kmph in 2.7 seconds, and 0 to 100 kmph in 6.4 seconds. Upwards of 4,000 rpm is where all the fun is, and at low revs, the NS400Z feels almost docile, till you downshift and get into the power band. At 135 kmph, the NS400Z is calm and effortless and if the need arises it can go up to over 150 kmph. The mid-range is where all the fun is, and towards the redline (8,000 and above), the performance somewhat tames down.

 

Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 z image 27

But there’s no dearth of entertainment, as far as performance is concerned, and with the new quickshifter introduced in the NS400Z, has made clicking through the 6-speed gearbox a real delight. The quickshifter has been developed in collaboration with Bosch and uses the gear position indicator, rather than the traditional sensor-based systems. 

 

Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 z image 39

Named Sport Shift, it’s available only in Sport mode, but shifts are seamless, almost as good as any other quickshifter system that I have experienced. Downshifts though aren’t as smooth as how the upshifts work, but during our brief test ride, I’m happy to report there were no misses or false neutrals.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Review

 

Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 z image 31

 

Fuelling, Throttle Feel & Electronics

 

What could have been better though is the fuelling. On-off throttle transitions aren’t as refined as expected, and at low revs, throttle response isn’t linear and smooth and occasionally throws up a few hiccups. It’s not something which is dangerous, but noticeable, considering at higher revs, throttle calibration and response is pretty good. 

 

Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 z image 37

Then there’s the Sport mode. During our time with the NS400Z, the ride mode automatically kept changing back to Road from Sport, and it’s particularly annoying to have to toggle through the menu over and over again to go back to Sport. Moreover, in Road mode, the quickshifter doesn’t work, so you feel more frustrated while trying to click through the gearbox while accelerating away.

 

Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 z image 9

Tyres and Braking Performance

 

With the shift to radial tyres (with a wider 150-section rear tyre), the NS400Z’s stability and grip levels have certainly improved. Our test ride was on a rainy day, and despite the wet road surfaces we were testing on, there were no moments where we felt the tyres lacked grip, whether cornering or under hard braking. 

 

Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 z image 34

The Apollo Alpha H1 tyres don’t fail to impress, yet again. What could change going forward though is the change from the H1s to MRF radial tyres. According to Bajaj, going forward, the NS400Z will get MRF radials instead, owing to cost considerations.

 

Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 z image 28

 

Verdict

 

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z still offers a very good budget performance bike, and at its Rs. 1.92 lakh (Ex-showroom) price point, there’s no other motorcycle available on sale, which can come close to the value to performance proposition it offers. Despite the minor refinement niggles, it still offers very good value for the budget-conscious performance enthusiast, and that makes it difficult to ignore.

 

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Review Image Gallery:

 

Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 z image 38
Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 z image 33
Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 z image 31
Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 z image 30
Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 z image 23
Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 z image 36
Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 z image 24
Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 z image 15
Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 z image 22
Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 z image 9
Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 z image 3
Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 z image 6
Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 z image 1
Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 z image 13
Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 z image 5
Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 z image 8
# 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z review# 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z engine# 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z quickshifter# Bike Reviews# bike-review# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gets an updated powertrain with more power, and a standard quick-shift system, along with updated brakes. Here’s all you need to know about the new Pulsar NS400Z.
    2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Differences Explained

Latest Reviews

  • The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gets an updated engine with more power, better tyres and brakes, as well as a quickshifter. At Rs. 1.92 lakh (Ex-showroom), it’s a great budget performance bike. But is it without fault?
    2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z First Ride Review
  • The Vida VX2 is Hero MotoCorp’s new affordable electric scooter which aims to disrupt the market by accelerating adoption of electric scooters. Does it manage to make an impression? Read on.
    Hero Vida VX2 Plus First Ride Review
  • Being the first offering from the high-end Select showroom, the M9 is made for the chauffeur-driven kind. But how good is it as a well-rounded ‘electric MPV'?
    MG M9 Review: Electric MPV With First-Class Airliner Seats
  • Two unlikely options if you are looking to buy a family car under Rs 25 lakh. Different body styles, we admit, but the similarities are more than meets the eye.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder vs Honda City: Strong Hybrid Showdown
  • The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe looks sportier, gets more features and tech, and a new powertrain. But, is it better than before?
    2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review: It’s Now 2X Everything!
  • The Ather 450 series got a major update for 2025 and we extensively sample the 450X which now gets more features and longer range.
    2025 Ather 450X Long Term Report: 1,000 Km Review
  • You look at it once, and you know it’s not your average Defender. No, this is something madder. Something louder. Something that belongs in a Fast & Furious reboot — but the British version.
    Land Rover Defender Octa First Drive Review: The Brutal Beast With A British Accent
  • The Hero Mavrick 440 and the Harley-Davidson X440 are based on the same underpinnings. Which of these two should you consider, or should you even consider either of these two, now, in 2025? We try to find some answers.
    Hero Mavrick 440 Vs Harley-Davidson X440 Comparison Review: Sibling Rivalry!
  • From featuring a 4-speed gearbox, liquid-cooling and an on-board charger, the Matter Aera 5000+ packs segment-first hardware to disrupt the electric two-wheeler market. But how good is it all put together? We rode it in and around the busy streets of Ahmedabad to find out.
    Matter Aera 5000+ Review: Not Just Another Electric Bike
  • We have clocked close to 1500kms with the Tata Curvv Petrol Manual in a span of one week. And here’s everything that we liked and disliked about it.
    Tata Curvv Petrol Manual: 1500kms Review