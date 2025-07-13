2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z First Ride Review

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gets its first significant update in just over a year after it was launched. But it’s no minor update. The flagship Pulsar gets significant mechanical updates, including a thoroughly revised engine which now boasts of more performance, a higher redline, and to complement it, the NS400Z also gets better tyres and brakes, as well as a quickshifter. The update, according to Bajaj, has been necessitated by customer feedback as well as reviews of the first-gen model pointing out shortcomings.

With just a Rs. 7,000 price increment, the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z still offers a value for money performance roadster at Rs. 1.92 lakh (Ex-showroom). With 42.9 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque and a claimed 157 kmph top speed, the Pulsar NS400Z packs a punch which seems to offer superb value at its price point. Should you consider buying one then?

Also Read: 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z - Differences Explained

Engine & Performance

The most significant changes to the flagship Pulsar are under the skin, particularly the top end of the engine. The valvetrain has been completely revamped with optimised cam timing, and revised intake ducts. The airbox remains the same, but the bottom end has also undergone changes with a new Nikasil-coated forged piston replacing the cast one. The result is a freer revving engine with a higher redline, and more performance than before – a bump of 3 bhp in maximum power to 42.4 bhp at 9,000 rpm. The four ride modes (Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road) continue as is, but the changes in engine internals are apparent, soon as you set off.

Also Read: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Real World Review

On the move, the urgency of the engine is apparent, and Bajaj claims acceleration timings have also improved, with 0 to 60 kmph in 2.7 seconds, and 0 to 100 kmph in 6.4 seconds. Upwards of 4,000 rpm is where all the fun is, and at low revs, the NS400Z feels almost docile, till you downshift and get into the power band. At 135 kmph, the NS400Z is calm and effortless and if the need arises it can go up to over 150 kmph. The mid-range is where all the fun is, and towards the redline (8,000 and above), the performance somewhat tames down.

But there’s no dearth of entertainment, as far as performance is concerned, and with the new quickshifter introduced in the NS400Z, has made clicking through the 6-speed gearbox a real delight. The quickshifter has been developed in collaboration with Bosch and uses the gear position indicator, rather than the traditional sensor-based systems.

Named Sport Shift, it’s available only in Sport mode, but shifts are seamless, almost as good as any other quickshifter system that I have experienced. Downshifts though aren’t as smooth as how the upshifts work, but during our brief test ride, I’m happy to report there were no misses or false neutrals.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Review

Fuelling, Throttle Feel & Electronics

What could have been better though is the fuelling. On-off throttle transitions aren’t as refined as expected, and at low revs, throttle response isn’t linear and smooth and occasionally throws up a few hiccups. It’s not something which is dangerous, but noticeable, considering at higher revs, throttle calibration and response is pretty good.

Then there’s the Sport mode. During our time with the NS400Z, the ride mode automatically kept changing back to Road from Sport, and it’s particularly annoying to have to toggle through the menu over and over again to go back to Sport. Moreover, in Road mode, the quickshifter doesn’t work, so you feel more frustrated while trying to click through the gearbox while accelerating away.

Tyres and Braking Performance

With the shift to radial tyres (with a wider 150-section rear tyre), the NS400Z’s stability and grip levels have certainly improved. Our test ride was on a rainy day, and despite the wet road surfaces we were testing on, there were no moments where we felt the tyres lacked grip, whether cornering or under hard braking.

The Apollo Alpha H1 tyres don’t fail to impress, yet again. What could change going forward though is the change from the H1s to MRF radial tyres. According to Bajaj, going forward, the NS400Z will get MRF radials instead, owing to cost considerations.

Verdict

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z still offers a very good budget performance bike, and at its Rs. 1.92 lakh (Ex-showroom) price point, there’s no other motorcycle available on sale, which can come close to the value to performance proposition it offers. Despite the minor refinement niggles, it still offers very good value for the budget-conscious performance enthusiast, and that makes it difficult to ignore.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Review Image Gallery: