Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Real World Review: Bang For The Buck!

We have extensively tested Bajaj Auto’s flagship offering the Pulsar NS400Z in the real world, and here’s what we have to say about it
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 2, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Priced at a lucrative sticker price of Rs 1.85 lakh, ex-showroom
  • Powered by Dominar 400’s 373cc single-cylinder mill
  • Weighs 18 kilograms less than the Dominar 400

If you have been following this brand for a good while now, you’d agree that it isn’t the first time they have done it. Also, if you’re curious to know how many Pulsar models are currently offered by Bajaj, the count is 11, and the Pulsar NS400Z is the latest which is also the biggest and the most powerful Pulsar yet.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

 

And while it takes the top spot in the Pulsar range, it is the most affordable 400cc class motorcycle in the market retailing at a bonkers sticker price of Rs 1.85 lakh ex-showroom. And while that sticker price is highly lucrative, at that cost, are you missing out on some critical aspects of a motorcycle in this performance-oriented segment? Lastly, how much value for money can you get before it starts to bite you back on compromising the key attributes that make for a good motorcycle?

To answer the above questions and more, we have extensively tested the new Pulsar NS400Z in real-world conditions, over a couple of days in varying road conditions and environments. Read on for a detailed real world review of the biggest and fastest Pulsar yet.

Pulsar NS 400 Z Roadtest 17

The contrasting graphics do complement the sporty character of the NS400Z.

 

Design & Features

At first glance, the Pulsar NS400Z is easy to be mistaken for the NS200 due to the similarity in terms of looks. Both motorcycles share the same street naked stance with similar-looking body panels. However, Bajaj has made a few tweaks to the design which includes a different bikini fairing with Z-shaped LED DRLs, more pronounced tank extensions with a similar treatment for the trail section and the different colourways with graphics. All these changes do give the NS400Z a slightly bulkier and muscular look, but yet not significant enough for a flagship Pulsar. 


Pulsar NS 400 Z Roadtest 25

Design is similar to the NS200, but it does get subtle design changes to make the bike look more aggressive.

 

Bajaj has opted to make the best use of the already existing parts in its inventory to put together the NS400Z. That said, the motorcycle has been built using the same twin-spar perimeter frame from the Dominar with minor changes with a new subframe, and wheels from the N250 which are lighter in weight. It is a cost-effective technique from Bajaj which the brand has mastered over the years.


Pulsar NS 400 Z Roadtest 18

The LED-projector headlamp is high on intensity and also packs a wide spread.

 

The Pulsar NS400Z  is equipped with all-LED lighting including a powerful LED -projector headlamp. There’s also a hazard switch and a USB-A-type charging port. Coming to the features, the motorcycle gets a full-digital display that’s Bluetooth-enabled with a square LCD unit for access to the trip metres, fuel consumption, lap timer, turn-by-turn navigation and other settings that can be accessed using the D-pad switch block on the left switchgear.

Pulsar NS 400 Z Roadtest 22

Probably not the prettiest of modern digital displays but information is clearly visible and easy to read.

 

While some might not agree with the overall look and feel of the instrument console, it does do the job fine and in my opinion isn’t a bad-looking unit.

 

Furthermore, you get four riding modes, Road, Rain, Sport and Off-Road, that offer different throttle responses and power output along with varying ABS intervention depending on the mode selected. Besides that, the bike gets a 5-step adjustable clutch and brake levers, switchable traction control and dual-channel ABS.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Pulsar NS 400 Z Roadtest 32

The Pulsar NS400Z has an imposing front look which is highlighted due to the Z-shaped LED DRLs.

 

Engine & Performance

Moving to the powertrain, the Pulsar NS400Z is powered by the same 373 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled mill that has been borrowed from the Dominar 400 and the previous generation KTM Dukes. That makes the same 39.4 bhp and 35 Nm as the Dominar 400 but gets a larger 46-tooth sprocket that aids in better initial acceleration. Gearbox duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.


Pulsar NS 400 Z Roadtest 12

While the motor might be the same from the Dominar 400, it pack a good punch and can sit at high rpms for a good while.

 

In terms of performance, the NS400Z is a significant 18 kilograms lighter than the Dominar 400, which is huge, and that significantly affects the performance figures. With a kerb weight of 174 kilograms, the motorcycle is capable of doing 0-60kmph in just 2.8 seconds, meanwhile 0-100 kmph is achieved in 6.9 seconds, which isn’t bad at all.
 Pulsar NS 400 Z Roadtest 27

Ride quality is a good balance of comfort and sportiness, making it an enjoyable motorcycle to ride.

 

Ride, Handling & Brakes

To ride, the NS400Z packs most of the hooligan attitude from the older Duke, which also defines the Pulsar tag. Apart from Rain mode, where the throttle response is dull and ABS intervention is at the highest, the NS400Z is nothing but fun to ride and can zip through traffic with ease. Also, the clutch operation is light and the gear shifts are slick. Vibrations are present at the lower end and the high end of the rpm band, which is frankly not that much of an issue since a lot of the time is spent in the mid-band. 


Pulsar NS 400 Z Roadtest 15

Show it a few corners and the Pulsar NS400Z impresses with its on-road handling ability.

 

Now, compared to the other 400cc class offerings, the NS400Z might lack a bit on the acceleration front, but it still manages to achieve a top speed that is upwards of 150 kmph.

With a wheelbase measuring 1,344 mm due to the sharper turning angle, it is shorter than the Dominar 400. Taking that into consideration, with the shorter wheelbase, the bike feels a bit twitchy especially when attacking corners. 

 

Pulsar NS 400 Z Roadtest 19
The bite and progression from the brakes is good but can be even better with better tyres.

 

Brakes are good on the hardware front, you get a 320 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear which do a decent job of shedding speeds. However, their performance is limited due to the tyres. Bajaj should have ideally equipped the NS400Z with better tyres that offer more grip and are better suited for the power available.


Pulsar NS 400 Z Roadtest 20

The motorcycle has a fuel tank capacity of 12-litres.

 

Efficiency

During our fuel run tests, we rode the Pulsar NS400Z through varying traffic conditions and managed to achieve a fuel efficiency figure of 30 kmpl for the city which is decent for a sub-400 cc motorcycle. 

Pulsar NS 400 Z Roadtest 23

The Pulsar NS400Z is available with the choice of four colour options.

 

Pricing & Competition 

Bajaj has priced the NS400Z at Rs 1.85 lakh ex-showroom, which is introductory but is nothing but stellar pricing for a motorcycle in this segment. So far, there has been no announcement on the date till when the introductory price will be available, but either way, the final price will be in the same ballpark.

 

In terms of competition, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z undercuts all rivals including the Triumph Speed 400, KTM 390 Duke, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, TVS Apache RTR 310 and the Bajaj Dominar 400.


Pulsar NS 400 Z Roadtest 27The Pulsar NS400Z is an extremely value for money proposition for any buyer who wanting a bang for his buck.

 

Verdict

To sum up things, while we would have liked a design that differentiates the NS400Z from the other NS models, it is a trade-off one can live with. The bike is strong on power and fairly equipped in terms of features and equipment. However, when it comes to the fundamentals, the tyres do affect the handling and braking performance thus limiting the confidence that you’d ideally want for a 400cc motorcycle. So, for the sticker price, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is one heck of a deal and the only upgrade you need is a good set of tyres, to enjoy the bike thoroughly.

 

Photography: Basil Eldho

 

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Key Specifications:

Engine 373.27 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4V DOHC
Max Power39.4 bhp @ 8800 rpm
Peak Torque35 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission6-speed
Wheelbase1344 mm
Ground Clearance168 mm
Kerb Weight174 kg
Saddle Height807 mm
Front Suspension43 mm USD fork
Rear SuspensionMonoshock with 6-Step Preload Adjustment
Front Brake320 mm disc
Rear Brake 230 mm disc (ABS)
Front Tyre Size110/70-R17
Rear Tyre Size140/70-R17
Fuel Tank Capacity12 litres
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

