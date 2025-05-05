Login
2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Reaches Dealerships Ahead Of Launch

The updated Pulsar NS400Z gets better braking hardware, as well as a wider 150 section rear tyre.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 5, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Updated Pulsar NS400Z spotted at dealership
  • Fatter 150-section rear tyre, updated brakes on new model
  • New Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z to be priced marginally higher

Bajaj Auto is getting ready to officially announce an updated version of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, and the motorcycle has already reached dealerships ahead of its launch. The new Pulsar NS400Z gets some small, but significant updates including better tyres and brakes, along with a marginal price hike. The company has so far not announced anything officially, but it could be a matter of days when prices of the updated Pulsar NS400Z are announced.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Review

 

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 Z m3

From a design perspective, nothing has changed and the updated bike looks more or less identical apart from a slightly fatter rear tyre. The previous generation NS400Z came with a MRF Revz 140-section rear tyre, while the new model gets a slightly fatter 150 section rear tyre. Both tyres are now Apollo Alpha H1. Along with the updated tyres, Bajaj has also improved the braking system.

 

Also Read: KTM Is Very Important For Us, Says Rajiv Bajaj

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 Z m2

The Grimeca caliper remains the same, but Bajaj has introduced sintered pads which should give the updated NS400Z better stopping power and bite from the braking system. The engine remains the same, but now gets updated to meet the OBD-2B regulations which came into effect for two-wheelers manufactured on or after April 1, 2025. 

 

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak 3503 Launched At Rs. 1.10 Lakh

 

The current Pulsar NS400Z is priced at Rs. 1,81,318 (Ex-showroom), and the updated model is still expected to be priced competitively, at under Rs. 1,90,000 (Ex-showroom). More details are expected in the next few days, when Bajaj officially announces the prices and details of the new Pulsar NS400Z.

