Ola S1 Sport, Diamondhead Prototype To Debut Tomorrow: What To Expect?

Ola Electric is all set to unveil two new offerings tomorrow, at its Sankalp event, on August 15. These products are expected to be the Diamondhead and the S1 Sport. The Diamondhead, which is an electric motorcycle, will be based on the concept shown by Ola two years ago, while the S1 Sport is expected to be a more performance-oriented version of the S1 electric scooter. Both models will likely be powered by Ola's own made-in-India 4680 cells.

Get ready to experience our moonshot come to life!

More on 15th August.



Register now for Sankalp 2025.

pic.twitter.com/QJlxicIu8r — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) August 14, 2025

The Diamondhead, expected to be an all-electric supersport from the EV startup, will likely be a more expensive offering than the Roadster, which is currently on sale with prices ranging from Rs 1.05 lakh to Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also expected to be the most powerful offering from the company to date. The motorcycle in its production form, however, is expected to retain most of the styling cues from the concept according to the teasers. These include the horizontal LED daytime-running lamp strip up front, the LED headlamp pod, and a sharp tail section with a horizontal taillamp.

In concept guise, the Diamondhead featured 17-inch wheels on both ends (the rear wheel featuring a wheel cover for improving aerodynamics and styling), while the braking setup included a twin-disc setup at the front and a single disc at the rear.

Feel the adrenaline…

It’s almost here.

Only 2 days to go until the BIG reveal!

Register now for Sankalp 2025.

pic.twitter.com/0Uo5IPECiK — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) August 13, 2025

The S1 Pro, meanwhile, will feature a range of revised design elements over the standard S1. These include sharp body panels towards the rear. The scooter will also feature a dash camera up front. There is no information about the Ola S1 Sport from a mechanical standpoint, although we can speculate that the changes from the standard S1 will likely include a more powerful electric motor setup. This will also undoubtedly be accompanied by a higher price tag.



