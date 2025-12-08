Mahindra XUV 7XO (XUV700 Facelift) To Debut On January 5, 2026: Watch The First Teaser

Shortly after launching the all-electric XEV 9S SUV, Mahindra is gearing up for the launch of yet another three-row SUV – this time, it's the facelifted XUV700. Mahindra has, in the first promo, confirmed the XUV700 facelift will be renamed XUV 7XO (just like the XUV300 was rechristened XUV 3XO), and will make its world premiere on January 5, 2026, barely a month after the unveil of the brand's latest electric SUV. The Mahindra XUV 7XO is expected to go on sale shortly after its debut, as it is a hugely popular model for the carmaker – in four years since its launch, Mahindra has sold over 3 lakh units of the three-row SUV.

It's here! Your first glimpse of the facelifted XUV700, now named the Mahindra XUV 7XO, ahead of its world premiere on January 5, 2026.



2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO: What does the first teaser reveal?

Mahindra has kept the first promo short and concise, choosing to not give much away just yet. The 14-second clip provides a quick glimpse of the XUV 7XO's new LED twin projector headlights, restyled daytime running lamps, new grille with brushed metallic inserts and the new LED tail-lights, with a honeycomb pattern insert similar to the one seen on the XEV 9S.

New LED projector headlights for the XUV 7XO.

The final section of the promo confirms the change of name from XUV700 to XUV 7XO. Not seen in the promo are the alloy wheels, which are expected to adopt a new design. However, aside from a few new colour options, exterior changes are expected to be limited.

XUV 7XO will feature a new grille.

2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO: What do we know so far?

Spy shots have previously revealed the XUV 7XO is set to get the same triple-screen setup as seen on the XEV 9S, along with a host of other features. Mahindra could carry over equipment such as ventilated rear seats and a powered ‘boss mode’ from the XEV 9S to the 7XO.

Spy shots have previously confirmed the presence of a third screen on the XUV 7XO. (Picture source: Motorbeam)

However, the powertrain options are expected to be carried over unchanged, with both petrol and diesel options available with manual and automatic transmissions.

Mahindra is likely to adopt a competitive pricing strategy for the XUV 7XO. Expect prices for the XUV 7XO to range from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 24.50 lakh (ex-showroom).