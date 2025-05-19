Login
Top 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In India

Range remains one of the most important factors influencing the purchase of an electric scooter. Here are five scooters you can currently buy that promise to take you the furthest on a full charge.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 19, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Ola Electric’s S1 series of scooters promises the highest IDC range.
  • TVS’ iQube ST has the largest battery of all scooters on this list.
  • Hero MotoCorp’s Vida V2 is the only scooter here with removable batteries.

India’s electric scooter market has grown substantially in the last few years, with a proliferation in the options available to buyers across segments. Startups and legacy OEMs have come up with models that have more to offer than just the basics – but at the same time, they haven’t lost track of the one factor that heavily influences purchase decisions – range. While there are plenty of choices at the budget end of the market, manufacturers have also introduced top-spec variants with big batteries, which are expensive, but also promise unrivalled range.

 

Also Read: Top 10 Electric Cars, SUVs With The Highest Range You Can Buy In India

 

Here’s a look at five scooters that promise the highest range, that you can buy in India today. Do note this list only takes into account the advertised range of each model on the Indian Driving Cycle (IDC), with real-world range expected to be much lower. Also, this list only includes offering from manufacturers who are currently retailing these models in a minimum of 10 cities across India.

 

Ola S1 Pro/X 4 kWh – 242 km

Ola S1 Pro Plus Gen 3 launched in India carandbike 1

Ola Electric’s flagship product, the S1 Pro Gen 3, as well as its more budget-friendly twin, the S1 X, are both available with a 4 kWh battery, which promises a range of up to 242 kilometres (IDC). The S1 Pro 4 kWh is priced at Rs Rs 1.37 lakh, while the S1 X 4 kWh is priced at Rs 1.05 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Mumbai). Both scooters have a mid-drive motor developing a peak 11 kW, and can reach a claimed top speed of 125 kmph. The S1 Pro Plus is expected to get a 5.3 kWh battery in the coming months, which will better the range of the 4 kWh variant.

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Gen 3 S1 Scooter Range Launched With ABS, Brake-By-Wire, Made-In-India 4680 Cell

 

TVS iQube ST 5.3 -- 212 km

2025 TVS i Qube Launched In India At Rs

TVS’ popular iQube, in range-topping form, has the biggest battery of any scooter on this list. The iQube ST, thanks to a recent update, has a 5.3 kWh battery pack, which blesses it with a range of up to 212 kilometres (IDC). It’s now also more affordable than before – priced at Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai), the iQube ST 5.3 kWh is over Rs 25,000 cheaper than the iQube ST 5.1 it replaces. The iQube ST is also the only scooter on this list to employ a hub motor.

 

Also Read: Updated 2025 TVS iQube ST Launched With Bigger Battery; Price Slashed By Rs 25,000

 

Hero Vida V2 Pro – 165 km

hero Vida V2 launched india carandbike edited 2

Hero MotoCorp’s maiden electric scooter, the Vida V1, was rebranded the Vida V2 in 2024, and has drawn considerable attention from scooter buyers in the last 12 months. The top-of-the-line V2 Pro variant of the scooter employs two removable battery packs with a combined capacity of 3.94 kWh, which gives the scooter a range of up to 165 kilometres (IDC). The V2, which is also available in the more affordable V2 Plus and V2 Lite variants, is priced at Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

 

Also Read: Hero Vida V2 Launched At Rs 96,000; Available In Three Variants

 

Ather 450X -- 161 km

Ather 450 X Web 17

Ather Energy’s maiden product, the 450, is still its best offering when it comes to outright range. The 450X, equipped with the 3.7 kWh battery, has a range of up to 161 kilometres (IDC). It is, however, among the most expensive scooters on sale today, priced at Rs 1.57 lakh (excluding Pro pack, ex-showroom, Mumbai).  

 

Also Read: 2025 Ather 450X 3.7 kWh First Ride: Fun E-Scooter Benefits From Higher Range, Partially Enhanced Safety

 

River Indie – 161 km

River Indie updated 2025 price ev launched india carandbike edited 3

Possibly the most versatile scooter on this list, the River Indie has slowly but steadily grown in stature in the market. Fitted with a 4 kWh battery, the Indie has a range of up to 161 kilometres (IDC). Employing a mid-drive motor, the Indie has the most storage space of any scooter on this list – 55 litres of lockable storage space. The Indie is currently priced from Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). 

 

Also Read: Updated River Indie Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.43 Lakh

