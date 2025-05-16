Updated 2025 TVS iQube ST Launched With Bigger Battery; Price Slashed By Rs 25,000

TVS Motor Company has rolled out an update for its iQube electric scooter. Prices for the 2025 model lineup range from Rs 99,741 to Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The biggest changes to electric scooter are on the battery front, with the battery packs having grown in capacity, subsequently leading to an increase in range. The top-spec iQube ST has also received a price cut to the tune of roughly Rs 25,000. Additionally, few variants of the iQube also get minor cosmetic changes.

Variant Name Price (ex-showroom, Mumbai) iQube 2.2 kWh Rs 99,741 iQube 3.5 kWh Rs 1.24 lakh iQube S 3.5 kWh Rs 1.35 lakh iQube ST 3.5 kWh Rs 1.46 lakh iQube ST 5.3 kWh Rs 1.60 lakh

Prices inclusive of central subsidies under PM E-Drive Scheme

While the previous iQube, iQube S and entry-level iQube ST came with a 3.4 kWh battery pack, the 2025 models get a 3.5 kWh battery pack that delivers an IDC range of up to 145 km. Similarly, the top-spec iQube ST now gets a 5.3 kWh battery pack that replaces the previous 5.1 kWh pack. The new 5.3 kWh battery pack, according to TVS, is capable of delivering an IDC range of up to 212 km. The base iQube 2.2 kWh meanwhile, hasn't received any changes and continues to feature a 2.2 kWh battery pack. All variants continue with a hub motor producing a peak power output of 4.4 kW.

The iQube 3.5, iQube S and ST can now also be had with beige panelling for the under seat and handlebar area, and a seat sporting a dual-tone shade. The scooter also gets a new rear backrest. It should however, be noted that the features list of the scooter variants remain largely the same as before. The list of features on the top-spec model include a seven-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity and a tyre-pressure monitoring system. The iQube S meanwhile, gets a 7-inch non-touch display, while the two base variants come with a 5-inch non-touch display.