Updated 2025 TVS iQube ST Launched With Bigger Battery; Price Slashed By Rs 25,000
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on May 16, 2025
Highlights
- iQube, iQube S and iQube ST are now offered with a 3.5 kWh battery pack.
- Top-spec iQube ST now gets a 5.3 kWh battery pack.
- No changes to the features list.
TVS Motor Company has rolled out an update for its iQube electric scooter. Prices for the 2025 model lineup range from Rs 99,741 to Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The biggest changes to electric scooter are on the battery front, with the battery packs having grown in capacity, subsequently leading to an increase in range. The top-spec iQube ST has also received a price cut to the tune of roughly Rs 25,000. Additionally, few variants of the iQube also get minor cosmetic changes.
|Variant Name
|Price (ex-showroom, Mumbai)
|iQube 2.2 kWh
|Rs 99,741
|iQube 3.5 kWh
|Rs 1.24 lakh
|iQube S 3.5 kWh
|Rs 1.35 lakh
|iQube ST 3.5 kWh
|Rs 1.46 lakh
|iQube ST 5.3 kWh
|Rs 1.60 lakh
Prices inclusive of central subsidies under PM E-Drive Scheme
Also Read: TVS Apache RTS X Design Patented In India
While the previous iQube, iQube S and entry-level iQube ST came with a 3.4 kWh battery pack, the 2025 models get a 3.5 kWh battery pack that delivers an IDC range of up to 145 km. Similarly, the top-spec iQube ST now gets a 5.3 kWh battery pack that replaces the previous 5.1 kWh pack. The new 5.3 kWh battery pack, according to TVS, is capable of delivering an IDC range of up to 212 km. The base iQube 2.2 kWh meanwhile, hasn't received any changes and continues to feature a 2.2 kWh battery pack. All variants continue with a hub motor producing a peak power output of 4.4 kW.
Also Read: New 300cc TVS RT-XD4 Engine Unveiled At MotoSoul 2024
The iQube 3.5, iQube S and ST can now also be had with beige panelling for the under seat and handlebar area, and a seat sporting a dual-tone shade. The scooter also gets a new rear backrest. It should however, be noted that the features list of the scooter variants remain largely the same as before. The list of features on the top-spec model include a seven-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity and a tyre-pressure monitoring system. The iQube S meanwhile, gets a 7-inch non-touch display, while the two base variants come with a 5-inch non-touch display.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular TVS Models
- TVS RoninEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.35 - 1.73 Lakh
- TVS Scooty Pep PlusEx-Showroom Price₹ 60,334 - 63,234
- TVS XL 100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 43,041 - 54,160
- TVS Apache RR 310Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.67 - 3 Lakh
- TVS RadeonEx-Showroom Price₹ 59,925 - 74,966
- TVS Apache RTR 160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.2 - 1.28 Lakh
- TVS Ntorq 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 77,106 - 1.03 Lakh
- TVS RaiderEx-Showroom Price₹ 84,869 - 1.02 Lakh
- TVS JupiterEx-Showroom Price₹ 73,700 - 89,913
- TVS SportEx-Showroom Price₹ 60,130 - 66,493
- TVS Apache RTR 160 4VEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.25 - 1.4 Lakh
- TVS Star City PlusEx-Showroom Price₹ 71,205 - 73,955
- TVS Apache RTR 180Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.31 Lakh
- TVS Jupiter 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 86,405 - 96,855
- TVS Scooty Zest 110Ex-Showroom Price₹ 67,016 - 68,693
- TVS iQubeEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.17 - 1.85 Lakh
- TVS Apache RTR 200 4VEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.4 - 1.45 Lakh
- TVS Apache RTR 165 RPEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.45 Lakh
- TVS Apache RTR 310Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.43 Lakh
- TVS Ronin 2025Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.59 - 1.61 Lakh
- TVS X ElectricEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.5 Lakh