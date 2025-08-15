HomeNews & Reviews
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: In Pictures

Gotham has a new protector as Mahindra launched the world’s first Batman-inspired SUV — the BE 6 Batman Edition. Priced at ₹27.79 lakh, it’s limited to 300 units
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 15, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • World’s First Batman-inspired production SUV, based on the Mahindra BE 6
  • Limited to 300 units in India, priced at ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Collaboration between Mahindra and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

If you are a geek, comic aficionado, and a DC fanboy (like me), you’d love this one. Mahindra has launched the BE 6 Batman Edition which in my opinion is a rolling tribute to The Dark Knight Trilogy. Limited to just 300 units and priced at ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom), this is a car every kid in us wants, and needs. Bookings open 23rd August 2025, deliveries start 20th September on the auspicious ‘International Batman Day’.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition 2

A custom matte-black colour theme use gives it the quintessential Batmobile look. And Batman decal is hard to miss too. 

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition

What Commissioner Gordon uses to summon Batman is now placed all around the BE6 – on hub caps, quarter panels, rear bumper, and glass.

R20 alloy wheels for an aggressive athletic stance980 px X 600 C

Upsized 20-inch alloy wheels that look ready to roll into a high-speed chase down Gotham’s backstreets.

Custom Batman Decal on front doors980 px X 600 B

Contrasting to the all-black is the flash of gold used on suspension and brake callipers

Infinity Roof featuring The Dark Knight Trilogy Bat emblem980 px X 600 H

While the panoramic sunroof used on the Born Electric SUVs is a party piece, the Dark Knight’s symbol now takes it many notches higher.

Night Trail Carpet lamps with The Dark Knight Trilogy Bat emblem logo projection980 px X 600 H copy

Night Trail carpet lamps that literally project the Bat emblem onto the road, just like Gordon does it. 

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Launched 3

While the dark theme continuous on the inside, the driver’s space is wrapped in charcoal leather with brushed gold halos.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Launched 4

A brushed Alchemy Gold Batman Edition badge is placed on the dash, reminding you this is 1 of 300.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition 1

With suede and leather and gold sepia stitching, embossed Bat emblem included, this is a cabin unlike anything else. 

25 08 ESUVS 12377971 MK BE 6 BATMBILE IMAGES ADAPTS INTERIORS Interiors 980 px X 600 D

Oh, and the crazy “Boost” button also carries the Bat emblem, for moments when you need to save the Gotham in a hurry.

25 08 ESUVS 12377971 MK BE 6 BATMBILE IMAGES ADAPTS INTERIORS Interiors 980 px X 600 E

Even the custom key fob with gold detailing, is fit for a billionaire vigilante.

25 08 ESUVS 12377971 MK BE 6 BATMBILE IMAGES ADAPTS INTERIORS Interiors 980 px X 600 F

From dashboard pinstripes to steering wheel accents, every corner whispers “The Dark Knight Trilogy.”

Custom Satin Black Colour exclusive to the Batman Edition 980 px X 600 A

Moreover, the exterior sound profile is also tuned for drama, not exactly Hans Zimmer but we know it’s subtle and menacing.

BE 6 The Dark Knight limited edition rear badging signifying its place in a 300 unit global series980 px X 600 F

Made with an official collaboration between Mahindra and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.

