Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: In Pictures

If you are a geek, comic aficionado, and a DC fanboy (like me), you’d love this one. Mahindra has launched the BE 6 Batman Edition which in my opinion is a rolling tribute to The Dark Knight Trilogy. Limited to just 300 units and priced at ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom), this is a car every kid in us wants, and needs. Bookings open 23rd August 2025, deliveries start 20th September on the auspicious ‘International Batman Day’.

A custom matte-black colour theme use gives it the quintessential Batmobile look. And Batman decal is hard to miss too.

What Commissioner Gordon uses to summon Batman is now placed all around the BE6 – on hub caps, quarter panels, rear bumper, and glass.

Upsized 20-inch alloy wheels that look ready to roll into a high-speed chase down Gotham’s backstreets.

Contrasting to the all-black is the flash of gold used on suspension and brake callipers

While the panoramic sunroof used on the Born Electric SUVs is a party piece, the Dark Knight’s symbol now takes it many notches higher.

Night Trail carpet lamps that literally project the Bat emblem onto the road, just like Gordon does it.

While the dark theme continuous on the inside, the driver’s space is wrapped in charcoal leather with brushed gold halos.

A brushed Alchemy Gold Batman Edition badge is placed on the dash, reminding you this is 1 of 300.

With suede and leather and gold sepia stitching, embossed Bat emblem included, this is a cabin unlike anything else.

Oh, and the crazy “Boost” button also carries the Bat emblem, for moments when you need to save the Gotham in a hurry.

Even the custom key fob with gold detailing, is fit for a billionaire vigilante.

From dashboard pinstripes to steering wheel accents, every corner whispers “The Dark Knight Trilogy.”

Moreover, the exterior sound profile is also tuned for drama, not exactly Hans Zimmer but we know it’s subtle and menacing.

Made with an official collaboration between Mahindra and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.