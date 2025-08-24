HomeNews & Reviews
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: All 999 Units Booked In Minutes

The company had earlier more than tripled the version’s production run to 999 units, following overwhelming demand
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 24, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The special edition model is priced at Rs 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • The Batman Edition comes with a range of exclusive styling elements.
  • The model is based on the top-spec Pack Three variant.

The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition, launched just a few days ago, has witnessed incredible demand, with all 999 units booked as soon as the bookings window opened on August 23. The SUV, which is essentially a limited-run, special edition version of the electric SUV, was fully booked in just over two minutes (135 seconds), as per a Mahindra statement. Initially limited to just 300 units, Mahindra had more than tripled production for the car to 999 units shortly after its launch event, due to overwhelming demand. The BE 6 Batman Edition is the result of an official collaboration between Warner Bros and Mahindra. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: Production To Be More Than Tripled To 999 Units
 

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition 2

The BE 6 Batman edition is Rs 87,000 more expensive than the standard model

 

Priced at Rs 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom), Rs 87,000 more than the standard model, the BE 6 Batman Edition comes with an array of styling cues exclusive to it. These include a satin black paint scheme complemented by piano black accents on the front and rear bumpers, cladding, ORVMs, and running board. This version also comes with Batman-themed decals on the driver’s door, striped 20-inch alloy wheels with Batman logos on the hub caps, and gold-painted brake calipers and suspension components. Batman logos are also present in the front quarter panels, rear bumper, windows, and rear windshield.

 

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Launched At Rs 27.79 Lakh
 

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Launched 3

The interior of the vehicle features a dual-tone colour scheme which combines shades of gold and black

 

On the inside, a noticeable element is the Batman hologram projected onto the roof, which can change colours through the central touchscreen. The interior of the vehicle features a dual-tone colour scheme, which combines the same gold finish used for the brake calipers with black accents across the layout.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 Launched In Nepal
 

The BE 6 Batman Edition is equipped with a 79 kWh battery pack that delivers an ARAI-certified range of 682 km. This pack is paired with a single electric motor that makes a peak 282 bhp and 380 Nm.


 

    Exclusive: Hero Xtreme 125R To Get Cruise Control
