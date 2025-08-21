Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: Production To Be More Than Tripled To 999 Units
Citing an ‘an extraordinary outpouring of enthusiasm' from fans of the superhero as well as vehicle collectors, Mahindra has decided to more than triple the production of the BE 6 Batman Edition unveiled just a week ago, on August 14. Originally envisioned as an ultra-exclusive special that would be limited to 300 units, now, a total of 999 examples of the BE 6 Batman Edition will be up for grabs when the booking window opens at 11 am on August 23. Pre-bookings, meanwhile, will open at 5 pm today, August 21, on the Mahindra Electric SUVs website.
The BE 6 Batman Edition wears satin black matte paint complemented by piano black accents on the front and rear bumpers, cladding, ORVMs, and running board. There's a large Batman decal on the front doors. The Batman Edition has something the standard BE 6 does not yet get – 20-inch alloy wheels. Also exclusive to the Batman Edition are its gold-painted brake calipers and suspension components.
The Batman hologram is part of the illuminated ‘Infinity’ panoramic glass roof. An 'Alchemy' gold halo wraps around the driver, and there's a plaque to denote the exact number of the vehicle from the production run of 999 units.
The BE 6 Batman Edition is based on the top-spec Pack Three variant with the larger 79kWh battery (ARAI-certified range of 682 km). This pack is paired with a single electric motor that makes a peak 282 bhp and 380 Nm. This edition commands a premium of Rs 89,000 over the standard Pack Three variant.
