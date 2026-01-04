Mahindra XUV 7XO India Launch Today: Here’s What We Know So Far
- 7XO to get notable design refresh & more tech
- Tri-screen layout, Dolby Atmos & powered boss mode confirmed
- 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, 2.2-litre diesel to be carried over
After an almost month-long teaser campaign, Mahindra will launch the new XUV 7XO in India tomorrow. Essentially, the facelift to the current XUV 700, the popular SUV, is being renamed in line with Mahindra’s latest naming convention, first seen on the smaller 3XO. The mid-size SUV will come with some notable updates, including a refreshed design and significant tech additions.
Design
On the styling front, the 7XO will get a redesigned fascia with new double-barrel projector headlamps with boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lamps. While on the whole the units appear to be similar to the outgoing model, they now look more angular while there’s only a single LED DRL element in each compared to the dual elements on the outgoing SUV.
The grille, too, gets a new look and it looks to be more rectangular than before with redesigned openings to feed air into the engine bay. New alloy wheel designs are also confirmed, while around the back, the tail lamps get new internals, though they seem to retain the shape of the XUV 700.
Interior
The cabin, meanwhile, is set for some big changes - chief among them the new AdrenoX+ tri-screen layout seen on the XEV series. You get the same three 12.3-inch displays mounted across the width of the dashboard, with a dedicated co-driver display. Mahindra will also offer its BYOD tech to allow for screen mirroring with personal devices to stream content for multiple occupants simultaneously.
Top variants look to get a tri-tone upholstery finish mixing black, tan, and what looks to be a light cream or grey, with the SUV also benefiting from some of the tech from its EV siblings and as before, you will still get up to three rows of seating.
Features
On the feature side, Mahindra has confirmed features such as powered front seats with driver seat memory, powered boss mode for co-drive seat, sun shades on the rear windows, Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, a new 540-degree camera system and ADAS tech with upgraded instrument cluster graphics. Of course, top variants will the afore-mentioned triple screen layout with AdrenoX+ and a lot of features from the outgoing 700 are also set to be carried forward.
These will include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats - ventilated rear seats could be added to the 7XO, multi-zone climate control, auto headlamps and wipers and more.
Engine & Gearbox
Focusing on the powertrain, Mahindra is set to make no changes to the 7XO when it comes to the engines and gearboxes. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines are set to be carried over, both with manual and automatic gearbox options. As before, the top diesel variants are also expected to get optional all-wheel drive with off-road modes in addition to the generic drive modes of Zip, Zap and Zoom.
Pricing
Expect Mahindra to price the 7XO a little higher than the outgoing 700 prices for which start at Rs 13.66 lakh and top out at Rs 23.71 lakh (ex-showroom). We expect prices for the 7XO to start around Rs 13.99 lakh, with top variants likely to be priced around the Rs 24.50 lakh mark.
