Production-Ready Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Spotted On Test
- FF C6 test bike looks very close to the concept shown in 2024
- Multiple units spotted testing at once without camoflage
- Likely to launch in a couple of months
Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6, has been spotted on Indian roads once again, this time without camouflage. The bike was earlier seen in April 2025, wrapped in full camouflage during its test runs. In its latest sighting, however, the motorcycle appears nearly production-ready. The Flying Flea C6 made its global debut in November 2024 and is expected to launch in India in the first quarter of 2026.
The latest test mule closely resembles the version showcased earlier. Previous spy shots had revealed the addition of a pillion seat, and the current test bike also features a centre stand. Apart from these details, the overall silhouette remains slim and minimalistic.
One of the highlights of the FF C6 is its girder-style front fork, which gives it a distinct visual identity. The motorcycle rides on 10-spoke alloy wheels at both ends and uses a mid-mounted permanent magnet motor paired with a belt-driven final drive. Lighting duties are handled by LED units for the headlamp, tail lamp and indicators, while the cockpit features a circular TFT touchscreen display.
While detailed technical specifications are yet to be disclosed, Royal Enfield has previously confirmed that the Flying Flea C6 will come equipped with smartphone connectivity, cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control and five riding modes, including Reverse, City and Performance.
At the time of its unveiling, Royal Enfield stated that the Flying Flea C6 is intended primarily for city use rather than long-distance touring. Additional details regarding the battery pack, motor output and performance figures are expected to be revealed closer to launch. The Flying Flea lineup will be positioned as a premium range and is anticipated to be priced above Rs 2.50 lakh.
